Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton
Getty Images

Hasenhuttl pleasantly surprised by Saints’ progress

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is a happy man as his young side snatched a late point at Manchester United on Monday.

Michael Obafemi’s 96th minute equalizer grabbed a well-deserved 2-2 draw for Saints, who have lost just one of their six Premier League games since the restart and have a draw against Man United and win over Man City to show for themselves.

After the game at Old Trafford, ProSoccerTalk spoke to Hasenhuttl via Zoom and asked what he learned about his team.

“I learned that we are on a good way and when my team is against such an opponent, one down, is absolutely calm, not panicking, stay in possession, wait for the moment to attack. Very multi-dimensional. Short, long, in-behind, wide, short switches, long switches. I must say in possession, it is quite a good way we are on at the moment,” Hasenhuttl said.

That is more than a hint of surprise in Hasenhuttl’s voice when he mentions being good in possession. His high-pressing tactics do not focus on his team keeping the ball and dictating a slow tempo. They usually hunt the opponents down, score with direct goals and then do it again, and again, and again. That has intensified since he signed a new four-year contract during the lockdown as players know the plan, know what he expects and that familiarity is breeding success.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Harry Maguire admitted they couldn’t cope with Southampton’s high-pressing and Solskjaer said they are probably the fittest team in the Premier League.

Whatever Hasenhuttl is doing at Southampton, it is working. Danny Ings is scoring goals, defensively they’ve improved and the entire team is working as one to hound and hassle opponents. They are a nasty and annoying team to play against. That is exactly what Hasenhuttl wanted them to become.

With three games of the season to go (against Brighton and Sheffield United at home with a short trip to Bournemouth sandwiched in-between) they could finish in the top 10. More than likely they will finish in 11th but their points tally of 45 is just one short of what they picked up in 2016-17 and since then they’ve been embroiled in two-straight relegation battles.

Hasenhuttl is turning things around and the 9-0 defeat at home to Leicester City in October is of course the reference point as the turning point in their season. Since then a clean slate arrived and it was the wake-up call Saints needed as they’d drifted through managers, star players were bought and then loaned out after not working out and the Gao family, their majority owners, vowed to not keep bankrolling underachievement.

That means the ‘The Southampton Way’ is slowly returning too, as Hasenhuttl knows he will not have vast sums of money to spend on new players and prefers to bring through players through their academy. He likes to give youngsters a chance and there are now a host of names coming through.

Will Smallbone and Obafemi came off the bench and had a big impact at Man United, while Jake Vokins, Nathan Tella and Will Ferry are all ready for minutes in the final games of the season. At the final whistle at Man United, Southampton had four academy players on the pitch and another two on the bench.

We asked Hasenhuttl about Smallbone’s display at Man United and it’s clear he’s a big fan of the young central midfielder and plans to give more youngsters a chance against Brighton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United in the next 10 days.

“Very impressed. I think it is important for the youngsters to get such games like today, where you come on and you need to play it brave,” Hasenhuttl said. “This is what he can do. On the ball he’s fantastic. He’s our future. We must push him. We now have time in the last games to give the more chances to play and this is what we want to do and it is absolutely important for the lads.”

For the first time in a few years, the future is bright for Southampton.

Klopp, Mourinho reaction to Man City ban: “A disgraceful decision”

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have reacted to the news that Manchester City won their appeal against a two-year UEFA ban.

It is safe to say both Klopp and Mourinho are happy for Manchester City but are concerned about the ruling and the future of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester City saw their ban overturned on Monday as their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was successful. UEFA had claimed that Man City’s hierarchy broke FFP rules between 2012-16 but CAS ruled that the punishment dished out by European soccer’s governing body was too severe and a $34 million fine was reduced to $11.3 million.

That means Pep Guardiola’s men can play in the Champions League next season and Guardiola believes Manchester City should get an apology after they were presumed guilty and had their name dragged through the mud.

Jurgen Klopp had this to say about Man City’s ban being overturned and although he’s happy for Guardiola and his team, overall he believes this decision was a bad one.

“From a personal point of view, I’m happy Manchester City can play in next season’s Champions League, because if they have 12 games less, I don’t see any chance for any other teams in the Premier League,” Klopp said. “I don’t wish anything bad on anyone but I don’t think it was a good day for football. Financial Fair Play (FFP) is a good idea and it was there to protect teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and clubs have to make sure the money they want to spend is from the right sources. I come from Germany, where it’s a different club-based system and it’s not an owner system, so as long as they stick to that system, you will never have those problems. It is clear where you get the money from.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho called the decision ‘disgraceful’ and seemed confused as to why Man City are still in the Champions League, even though they were fined by UEFA.

“It’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10 million (euros),” Mourinho said. “If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition. I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”

Mourinho and Klopp are both strong on this subject and most of the soccer world has a strong opinion on this ruling, as the future of FFP will shape how things go.

FFP, like Klopp said, has brought financial stability to many clubs and leagues and it is rare clubs are now going out of business. Mourinho also wants a clearer, better system for UEFA to sanction teams.

They are both correct and both seem happy that Guardiola and Man City will be able to play in the Champions League next season. They are also both calling what many are calling for and that’s big changes and much-needed updates to the way FFP works.

Guardiola: Man City should get apology

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City should get an apology after they won their appeal against a two-year UEFA ban.

Manchester City saw their ban overturned on Monday as their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was successful. UEFA had claimed that Man City’s hierarchy broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules between 2012-16 but CAS ruled that the punishment dished out by European soccer’s governing body was too severe and a $34 million fine was reduced to $11.3 million.

That means Guardiola’s men can play in the Champions League next season and speaking ahead of their clash against Bournemouth on Wednesday (start time, 1pm ET for FREE via Peacock), Guardiola came out all guns blazing.

“We were damaged. Our prestige and reputation was damaged,” Guardiola said.

He was then asked about comments from Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho who called the whole situation ‘disgraceful’ when it came to the way Man City were treated.

“We should be apologized [to],” Mourinho said. “If we did something wrong, we will accept absolutely the decisions. We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is right. Today is a good day for football. If we broke the rules we would have been banned. The club believed what they have done is right and three judges have said we have done it properly. The people who said we were cheating and lying, presumption of innocence was not there.”

Guardiola is not holding back here. From the get-go both he, the club and their legal representatives have vowed to clear their name and they’ve done it.

This is a huge victory for Manchester City on multiple levels.Not least because they faced potentially losing big name players and maybe even Guardiola had they been banned from the Champions League for two seasons, not to mention a new financial reality as their spending would have been limited due to the loss of income from Champions League action.

Man City are one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season and when it restarts in August, Guardiola and his players will be fired up to prove all those who believed they were guilty, were wrong.

Real Madrid on brink of La Liga title; record ninth-straight win

Real Madrid title
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid is on the verge of reclaiming the Spanish league title, after its ninth straight win following the pandemic break.

Madrid defeated Granada 2-1 on Monday to move within two points of winning the La Liga title.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema scored first-half goals to keep Madrid four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona with two rounds to go.

Madrid can clinch its first title since 2017 on Thursday with a win at Villarreal, or if Barcelona loses points when it hosts Osasuna. Two draws in the final two rounds will also be enough to secure Madrid a record 34th league trophy.

“We are a step closer but we can’t relax, we haven’t won anything yet,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said. “There are still points to be won. We depend on ourselves and we have a game at home coming up, hopefully we can win it and celebrate the league title.”

Madrid was in control early in Granada and Mendy’s first goal since joining the Spanish club this season came from a beautiful angled shot into the top corner after getting past a defender inside the area in the 10th minute.

Benzema added to the lead six minutes later by scoring his 19th league goal with a right-footed strike into the far corner.

Granada, which was 10th in the standings, got on the board with a goal by Darwin Machis in the 50th and pressured to the end.

The hosts came closest to the equalizer with about five minutes left, when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to make a difficult save and Ramos cleared a shot at the goal line.

Madrid had not conceded a goal in its last five league matches.

Sevilla secured the final Champions League spot after Villarreal lost to Real Sociedad 2-1.

The loss left Villarreal nine points behind fourth-placed Sevilla with two rounds to go. Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have the other berths in the Champions League.

Sevilla last featured in the Champions League in 2018 when it was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. It played in the Europa League in 2018-19 and this season, where it will face Roma in the round of 16.

Villarreal needed a win to keep alive its hopes of making it to the Champions League. It has won six of its nine matches following the pandemic break, but the home setback against Sociedad ended its chances of qualifying. It remains in good position to grab a Europa League spot, though, as it kept fifth place.

Sociedad also stayed in contention for the Europa League with its third win since the break, moving to seventh place. Willian Jose scored in the 61st minute and Diego Llorente in the 75th, while the hosts pulled closer through Santi Cazorla in the 85th.

Getafe stayed in sixth place after drawing at relegation-threatened Alaves 0-0.

A late goal disallowed by video review kept Getafe from earning its second win since the league resumed after the pandemic stoppage.

Alaves has also won only once since the break and is winless in seven straight league matches. It is four points above the relegation zone.

Man United: ‘We will put it right’ and not feeling pressure in top 4 race

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Manchester United insist they will put their draw against Southampton right and the reaction from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players was clear that they aren’t feeling the pressure of the top four race.

Leading 2-1 in the 96th minute at home against Southampton, they conceded a late equalizer from a corner and Solskjaer looked understandably frustrated with two points dropped.

Within a few seconds they went from moving up to third with three games to now sitting in fifth, behind both Leicester City and Chelsea in the top four race.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the game, Solskjaer was asked if he believes in the mentality of his players to put things right.

“I have to say the mentality of the boys has been absolutely brilliant. We’ve had a few setbacks and this is another challenge for us. I’m very confident in the mentality of them,” Solskjaer said. “Very disappointed, of course, but you have to take the disappointments as well as the positives when you win games. Disappointment because one of the last kicks of the ball you concede a goal and you lose two points, that’s just part of football. We’ve learned a hard lesson today, hopefully. We will make it right and put it right. The boys, I trust them in that respect.”

Solskjaer was then asked if the pressure of the situation, watching Chelsea and Leicester both get hammered at the weekend and giving them the chance to jump up to third, played on the mind of his players.

“Absolutely not,” was Solskjaer’s reaction. “I don’t think any of our players have been thinking what have Chelsea done this weekend. Not at all. It is just the way the games go. We all play against the same teams and we all have 38 games to go through. It will even itself out during a long season and you will deserve the position you get in the end.”

That position for Manchester United will still probably be in the top four but they have made it harder for themselves now.

From the start they looked sluggish against Saints, with Paul Pogba giving the ball away on the first goal, then they sat back and looked tired in the second half.

Although Solskjaer said tiredness wasn’t an issue, it looked like midtable Southampton were chasing third place and not Manchester United. Maybe a busy few weeks caught up with United but they now have an FA Cup semifinal and huge games against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City to finish the season.

Going forward they looked slick and they should have just about enough in the tank to finish in the top four. However, this will be tight and could go to the final game of the season at Leicester.