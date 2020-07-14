Crystal Palace – Manchester United preview: Manchester United has little time to lick its wounds after throwing away a pair of points late Monday.
The Red Devils visit reeling Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday in a bid to reclaim top four footing and avenge a shock early season loss to the Eagles (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Palace has lost five-straight matches and its Europa League hopes are long sunk into 14th place with 42 points.
Team news
Palace won’t have suspended Christian Benteke, while injuries remain with James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, and Jeffrey Schlupp.
Manchester United remains without Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, while Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (head) are question marks after suffering injuries against Southampton.
What they’re saying
Palace’s Luka Milivojevic on the club’s losing skid: “We have five losses in a row and people will say: ‘Palace are already on their holidays’ but it is not true. I think against Chelsea we performed well. We conceded after an injury to Cahill after five, six minutes. But after that we came back into the game and I think the game was good from us and in the end we hit the post. We should take some points from that game. I don’t want it to look like we are on ‘holiday’ because we are not. We are working hard in training. We have to correct things, it is not what we wanted after the break. We have to continue working hard and try to correct and try to put more desire in our performance.”
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire on drawing Southampton: “Playing at Old Trafford you want to win every game you play for Manchester United. We go for three points. We didn’t get three. We’re disappointed at the moment but we know we’ve gotta dust ourselves down tomorrow. We’ve got some big games coming up and we’ve gotta go get three points.”
Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)
DraftKings has Crystal Palace a huge home dog at +900 while Man United is a -295 favorite. A draw gives +390, which shows how little is expected of the Eagles.
It’s a tall ask for Palace but the Eagles have the midfield to make life difficult for United as well as a wild card in ex-Red Devils man Wilfried Zaha. It could be closer than many might expect, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visitors will find a way to a 2-1 win.
How to watch Crystal Palace – Manchester United stream, start time
Chelsea – Norwich takes center stage on Tuesday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and all eyes are on the Blues as they try and take another big step towards the UEFA Champions League
Frank Lampard on respecting Norwich: “If you don’t turn up or don’t perform it doesn’t matter what momentum you feel you have, but having good home form recently is good for confidence. We have to carry on from the Watford game in particular. We have to treat Norwich with utmost respect. They have quality players; a lot of games I have seen them this season they have been unfortunate not to get results. That’s the nature of the Premier League, but we are expecting a very tough game.”
Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber on potentially selling players: “It’s a case of if somebody goes, it will be on our terms. It will be for a lot of money, but also, we have to respect what these players have done. Not only the young players but also the senior players, they’ve worked hard for this club and they’ve achieved a mini miracle by getting to the Premier League. We couldn’t quite achieve staying there but we can’t forget what these boys have done for the club so far. If there’s an offer which is right and the club is right for them, then we’ll give it the respect of listening to that.”
Odds and ends
Chelsea are the heavy favorites (-770) and a Norwich win would be a miracle (+1900) but this could be trickier than people think. Norwich are down but they have nothing to lose now. The tie at +800 could be a savvy bet. Chelsea edged Norwich 3-2 when they met earlier this season and there will be plenty of goals in this game too.
Prediction
There is no seeing past a big Chelsea win here as they need to win their final three games of the season to stay in the top four. Chelsea should score plenty of goals but can they keep them out at the other end? This will be fun. Norwich have noting to lose. I’m going for a 4-2 win to Chelsea.
Leicester City – Sheffield United preview: If Leicester City is to hang onto its top four spot, it will have earned it in a three-match crucible beginning with a visit from Sheffield United on Thursday.
King Power Stadium is the scene for the big tilt, with both Foxes and Blades aiming for places in Europe in the fall (Watch live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Injury-hit Leicester was given a slight reprieve after its embarrassing loss to Bournemouth when Southampton drew Manchester United, while Blades helped, too, by clobbering Chelsea.
Fourth-place Leicester’s a point back of Chelsea on 59 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal differential. Only the top four will make the 2020-21 Champions League unless Man City wins the 2019-20 edition in August.
Sheffield United has an outside shot to catch the Foxes. The Blades have 54 points and will know Leicester still has to face Manchester United.
Team news
Caglar Soyuncu is suspended and Ricardo Pereira out injured, while three other key players are questionable in Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, and Marc Albrighton.
Luke Freeman and John Fleck are Sheffield United’s lone injury doubts ahead of the game.
What they’re saying
Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers on holding off Chelsea and Manchester United: “If you look at the clubs below us and around us. We’re ambitious but we understand that there are super clubs around us. Are we as big as them? No. We want to be up there challenging irrespective of size of club. It doesn’t change the way I approach it. We were 12th when I came in, and to be fighting for a Champions League place. That’s amazing.”
Blades boss Wilder on Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy: “To be released by the team you love is a hammer blow but he got up off the canvas and proved people wrong by getting his hands dirty at Stocksbridge and Halifax and Fleetwood. Then for Nigel (Pearson) to take a punt for a million quid was a huge statement, and one that’s been justified. … I go to the pub after a win and people say: ‘I could have made it but had an injury.’ Well it wasn’t you because you didn’t do it. You didn’t prove it like Vardy did, so you deserve to be in the pub and have the career you had, not the one Vardy had. So shut up. And I’ve got a few pals like that who I have to put in their basket sometimes. He keeps going so he deserves everything that comes his way, even though it’s from a Blade to an Owl.”
Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)
DraftKings has any result within reasonable reach, with host Leicester at +100 and Sheffield United at +310 with a tie near the middle at +225.
Jamie Vardy and Oliver McBurnie traded goals early when these two met at Bramall Lane in August before Harvey Barnes found the decisive goal in a 2-1 Leicester City win.
Prediction
It’s tempting to pick against Leicester City due to their injuries and form but the Foxes are a proud, experienced bunch and a good match for the Blades. Call it points split in score draw.
How to watch Leicester City – Sheffield United stream, start time
Starting in west London, Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak has emerged as the number one target for Chelsea in their goalkeeping department.
According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea will offer current goalkeeper Kepa for Oblak, 27, who has a release clause of $150 million and is under contract at Atletico to 2023. Oblak is widely considered to the be the best goalkeeper in the planet right now and Atletico, understandably, would be reluctant to sell him.
That said, if Kepa arrives at Atletico and they get say, $80 million for Oblak too, that’s probably a deal that is too good to turn down. Kepa joined Chelsea two summers ago for a world-record fee of $100 million but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, which led to Frank Lampard dropping him earlier in 2020. Chelsea have been linked with a move for Andre Onana and plenty of other goalkeepers ahead of the summer window but Oblak is the best so far.
Given the many deals they’ve done in recent years for the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Filipe Luis, there is reportedly a very good relationship between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.
It is all well and good that Chelsea want Oblak but so too do plenty of top clubs in Europe. Atletico Madrid don’t appear to want to sell their star goalkeeper who has been influential in keeping them in the top four of La Liga and battling in the latter stages of the Champions League season after season.
With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving for a combined total of $105 million for next season, Lampard has strengthened his attack. It is clear he needs to strengthen his defense and a new goalkeeper, left back and center back has to be his top priority this summer.
Switching our attention to Liverpool, the Reds are reportedly interested in signing Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera on loan
Cabrera, 29, is said to have a clause in his contract which means he can join another club on loan now that Espanyol have been relegated from La Liga.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Cabrera’s wages of $3.5 million would need to be covered and that’s it. With Jurgen Klopp previously saying he didn’t want to spend big this summer, this deal would fit the bill.
Cabrea is a former Uruguayan U20 international center back, who can also play left back, and has bags of experience in La Liga. He only joined Espanyol in January to try and help them stay in La Liga but they’ve lost seven of their nine games since the restart (including seven-straight) with many of them by just one goal as they’ve been relegated from Spain’s top-flight.
With speculation around the future of Dejan Lovren, plus Joel Matip picking up injuries and no real left back cover for Andy Robertson, this could be a savvy little pick up for Klopp.