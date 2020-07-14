Chelsea – Norwich takes center stage on Tuesday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and all eyes are on the Blues as they try and take another big step towards the UEFA Champions League

Frank Lampard has had his say on Man City’s UEFA ban being overturned as fifth place in the Premier League will no longer be a Champions League spot for next season.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday and will finish bottom of the table as Daniel Farke’s side have lost all six games since the Premier League restart.

They have nothing to play for and Frank Lampard will be wary of that but also expecting a reaction from Chelsea after they were thrashed 3-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star midfielder N’Golo Kante once again, while Andreas Christensen is fit to play but with the subs after coming off injured at half time in the loss at Sheffield United.

Norwich could hand a start to Todd Cantwell, while Daniel Farke is still without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner who all have long-term injuries.

Here's the Chelsea team to take on Norwich! 👊#CHENOR pic.twitter.com/rZ5B6oOnb9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2020

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 ▪ Four changes to the XI from Saturday

▪ McLean, Rupp, Cantwell and Drmic return#CHENOR — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 14, 2020

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on respecting Norwich: “If you don’t turn up or don’t perform it doesn’t matter what momentum you feel you have, but having good home form recently is good for confidence. We have to carry on from the Watford game in particular. We have to treat Norwich with utmost respect. They have quality players; a lot of games I have seen them this season they have been unfortunate not to get results. That’s the nature of the Premier League, but we are expecting a very tough game.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber on potentially selling players: “It’s a case of if somebody goes, it will be on our terms. It will be for a lot of money, but also, we have to respect what these players have done. Not only the young players but also the senior players, they’ve worked hard for this club and they’ve achieved a mini miracle by getting to the Premier League. We couldn’t quite achieve staying there but we can’t forget what these boys have done for the club so far. If there’s an offer which is right and the club is right for them, then we’ll give it the respect of listening to that.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea are the heavy favorites (-770) and a Norwich win would be a miracle (+1900) but this could be trickier than people think. Norwich are down but they have nothing to lose now. The tie at +800 could be a savvy bet. Chelsea edged Norwich 3-2 when they met earlier this season and there will be plenty of goals in this game too.

Prediction

There is no seeing past a big Chelsea win here as they need to win their final three games of the season to stay in the top four. Chelsea should score plenty of goals but can they keep them out at the other end? This will be fun. Norwich have noting to lose. I’m going for a 4-2 win to Chelsea.

