Burnley – Wolves wasn’t a thriller at Turf Moor but it came to life late on Raul Jimenez scored a beauty for Wolves, but Burnley equalized in stoppage time via a Chris Wood penalty kick.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

In a tight, tense clash chances were few and far between but Wolves always looked more dangerous and Jimenez’s fine volley put them ahead. But Wood then hammered a spot kick in stoppage time to put a huge dent in Wolves’ Champions League hopes.

With the draw Wolves have 56 points and face Crystal Palace and Chelsea in their final two games. Burnley are now focused on a top 10 finish as they play Norwich and Brighton.

Three things we learned

1. Wolves switch focus to Europa League glory: Wolves’ Champions League hopes are still alive, but just via Europa League. Nuno Espirito Santo’s face Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg when the tournament resumes in August and are one of the favorites to win it all. There UCL dreams are now all but over in the league after the late drama at Burnley. If they beat Chelsea on the final day, they could have a chance considering how poorly Leicester City is playing but Wolves’ Champions League dream seems to be now only in the Europa League.

3. Battling Burnley can be proud: Sean Dyche’s side had lost just one of their last 13 games in the Premier League and that was at Man City. Burnley have been ravaged by injuries and battled hard against Wolves, yet didn’t have a cutting edge until the very end. They never, ever give up and ground out a point. A fine second half of the season for the Clarets, as a top 10 finish would be a great achievement.

3. Jimenez on fire: The Mexican striker has scored four times since the restart and this was the best of the bunch. He leads Wolves’ line superbly, always provides a threat. Yes, Wolves are a well-oiled machine but Jimenez is the man who makes it all come together where it counts at the top end of the pitch. No wonder teams across Europe are lining up to try and sign him.

Man of the Match

Raul Jimenez – The main moment of quality to win the game and he was denied by Nick Pope and fired over too. He’s scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and he has taken his game to a whole new level.

Wolves took the game to Burnley on as Adama Traore caused plenty of problems down the right.

Traore crossed for Jimenez (we’ve heard this before) but his header was well saved by Nick Pope, then Romain Saiss nodded over from the resulting corner as Burnley were under severe pressure.

Traore sent in his next cross to the back post and that forced Pope to claw it away. Daniel Podence set up Diogo Jota just before the break and his shot was just wide as Wolves did all the pressing, as Jay Rodriguez had Burnley’s only half chance of the first half but Conor Coady defended well.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Traore continued to be a threat as he hammered a shot just past the far post with Jimenez lurking as Wolves pushed hard for the opener.

Jimenez then wriggled free of the Burnley defense but he hammered his shot over as Mexico’s star striker clicked through the gears.

Burnley had a few attacks as Josh Brownhill was denied after running through, while Erik Pieters couldn’t find a teammate after a dangerous run.

Jota then set up Podence but his shot was off target after a rare defensive error from Burnley. Then Wolves’ goal arrived.

Traore surged forward and found Doherty who had a shot blocked and the ball looped up towards Jimenez who lashed home a wonderful volley.

It was a goal worth of winning any game, but it didn’t. Chris Wood somehow missed a header from five yards out, in front of an open goal, but moments later he grabbed a point for Burnley.

Doherty handballed in the 95th minute and Wood smashed home to all but end Wolves’ Champions League hopes.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports