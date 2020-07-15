More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Late drama hits Wolves’ top four hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Burnley – Wolves wasn’t a thriller at Turf Moor but it came to life late on Raul Jimenez scored a beauty for Wolves, but Burnley equalized in stoppage time via a Chris Wood penalty kick.

In a tight, tense clash chances were few and far between but Wolves always looked more dangerous and Jimenez’s fine volley put them ahead. But Wood then hammered a spot kick in stoppage time to put a huge dent in Wolves’ Champions League hopes.

With the draw Wolves have 56 points and face Crystal Palace and Chelsea in their final two games. Burnley are now focused on a top 10 finish as they play Norwich and Brighton.

Three things we learned

1. Wolves switch focus to Europa League glory: Wolves’ Champions League hopes are still alive, but just via Europa League. Nuno Espirito Santo’s face Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg when the tournament resumes in August and are one of the favorites to win it all. There UCL dreams are now all but over in the league after the late drama at Burnley. If they beat Chelsea on the final day, they could have a chance considering how poorly Leicester City is playing but Wolves’ Champions League dream seems to be now only in the Europa League.

3. Battling Burnley can be proud: Sean Dyche’s side had lost just one of their last 13 games in the Premier League and that was at Man City. Burnley have been ravaged by injuries and battled hard against Wolves, yet didn’t have a cutting edge until the very end. They never, ever give up and ground out a point. A fine second half of the season for the Clarets, as a top 10 finish would be a great achievement.

3. Jimenez on fire: The Mexican striker has scored four times since the restart and this was the best of the bunch. He leads Wolves’ line superbly, always provides a threat. Yes, Wolves are a well-oiled machine but Jimenez is the man who makes it all come together where it counts at the top end of the pitch. No wonder teams across Europe are lining up to try and sign him.

Man of the Match

Raul Jimenez – The main moment of quality to win the game and he was denied by Nick Pope and fired over too. He’s scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and he has taken his game to a whole new level.

Wolves took the game to Burnley on as Adama Traore caused plenty of problems down the right.

Traore crossed for Jimenez (we’ve heard this before) but his header was well saved by Nick Pope, then Romain Saiss nodded over from the resulting corner as Burnley were under severe pressure.

Traore sent in his next cross to the back post and that forced Pope to claw it away. Daniel Podence set up Diogo Jota just before the break and his shot was just wide as Wolves did all the pressing, as Jay Rodriguez had Burnley’s only half chance of the first half but Conor Coady defended well.

Traore continued to be a threat as he hammered a shot just past the far post with Jimenez lurking as Wolves pushed hard for the opener.

Jimenez then wriggled free of the Burnley defense but he hammered his shot over as Mexico’s star striker clicked through the gears.

Burnley had a few attacks as Josh Brownhill was denied after running through, while Erik Pieters couldn’t find a teammate after a dangerous run.

Jota then set up Podence but his shot was off target after a rare defensive error from Burnley. Then Wolves’ goal arrived.

Traore surged forward and found Doherty who had a shot blocked and the ball looped up towards Jimenez who lashed home a wonderful volley.

It was a goal worth of winning any game, but it didn’t. Chris Wood somehow missed a header from five yards out, in front of an open goal, but moments later he grabbed a point for Burnley.

Doherty handballed in the 95th minute and Wood smashed home to all but end Wolves’ Champions League hopes.

Harry Kane’s 200th and 201st club goals gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Spurs move into 7th with 55 points, while Newcastle’s 43 points keep them 13th.

Heung-min Son scored his 11th goal of the season to give Spurs a halftime lead but Matt Ritchie leveled the score line after the break.

Kane notched two headers in the final half hour.

Tottenham finishes with Leicester City and Crystal Palace while Newcastle has Brighton and Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. Kane makes lemonade: Tottenham’s star striker was limited in service yet again, as Spurs only managed to get him 28 touches over 90 minutes at Newcastle. Kane nodded a great Steven Bergwijn cross home at the hour mark and flew to the back post to head a rebound home in the 90th. Tottenham needs to find its main man, who used another of his three touches to help set up Son’s goal.

2. Score line flatters Spurs : Newcastle took 22 of the match’s 30 shots and Hugo Lloris needed to make five saves to keep Tottenham in the win column. The Magpies are one of the worst possession metric teams in some time, but kept 52 percent of the ball. This wasn’t good stuff from Spurs, but good teams find ways to win on bad days.

3. Son strikes: South Korean star Son deserved his goal and built off his 1-goal, 1-assist day in the North London Derby. Spurs are a better side when Son is shining, and he’s one of only two players in the Premier League to boast double-digit goals and assists this season. His 10 goals and 11 assists join Kevin De Bruyne (11+18) on that list, with Mohamed Salah (19+9) and Riyad Mahrez (10+9) flirting with the feat.

Man of the Match

Lucas Moura was industrious again and deserves a shout, but Kane played a role in all three goals.

An early Newcastle chance fell to Miguel Almiron in the heart of the 18 but his lashed side volley deflected wide for a corner.

Jonjo Shelvey then fired a free kick into the arms of Hugo Lloris as Newcastle looked bright early.

Matt Ritchie picked out Shelvey with a 17th-minute cross that the English midfielder couldn’t nod down on goal.

Spurs took the lead with their first real shot, Lucas Moura forcing a turnover outside the Newcastle 18 and the ball coming to Son on the left for a low shot past Martin Dubravka.

The South Korean had another shot moments later, but Dubravka poked it over the bar.

Ritchie won another Newcastle corner in the 39th with a hard cross, and Allan Saint-Maximin another with a low drive that Hugo Lloris slapped out of bounds. No end product and it remained 1-0 Spurs into the break.

Ritchie put Newcastle level after substitute Valentino Lazaro led a foray into the Spurs end, Serge Aurier’s slashed clearance falling to the Scot for a vicious goal.

Spurs went ahead within moments, Kane beating Emil Krafth to Steven Bergwijn’s cross for 2-1.

Lazaro smashed a 72nd-minute shot off the outside of the net as Newcastle bid for another equalizer.

Bournemouth’s best efforts couldn’t defy Ederson as Manchester City collected a 2-1 win over the Cherries at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

David Silva continues his rich vein of form as he winds down his time at City, scoring a brilliant free kick goal and an assist to Gabriel Jesus in the win.

City goes to 75 points, 18 behind Liverpool who plays later Wednesday.

David Brooks scored in the 89th minute to put some pressure on the hosts, but Bournemouth finishes the day three points back of Watford and West Ham in the race to avoid the drop.

Man City finishes with Watford and Norwich City, while Bournemouth meets Southampton and Everton.

Three things we learned

1. Howe’s plan an unexecuted winner: Of course Man City was going to have the ball at home against the relegation-threatened Cherries, and Bournemouth gave them almost 75 percent. But Eddie Howe’s men sprung forth with vigor when they did manage possession, talking 14 of the 22 shots and deserving a point at the least. Callum Wilson should’ve had at least two goals as Bournemouth created the only “big chances” of the game according to SofaScore.

2. City just escapes through Ederson: The hosts had an eye on the FA Cup semifinal this weekend and needed Ederson to make several big saves to put all three points with the home side. Nicolas Otamendi had a fine intervention to deny one goal but a tough day on the whole. Ederson made two saves, two high claims, and one successful run out.

3. Jesus finding his form: Sergio Aguero’s injury has all eyes on Gabriel Jesus, and the Brazilian center forward is sending a note to FA Cup and Champions League combatants that City’s going to be just fine up top. Jesus scored for the third-straight game — albeit against Newcastle, Brighton, and Bournemouth — to give him 40 career Premier League goals. It’s his 13th of the season, matching a single season PL high.

Man of the Match

David Silva — What a player.

City’s lead came from a bar-down free kick from David Silva in the sixth minute, exquisite stuff from the departing legend.

The Cherries found some footing around the half-hour mark, forcing Ederson into a flying free kick save that he pushed off the post and his glove before it became a corner kick.

Dominic Solanke was then point blank when Ederson was caught adventuring, but Nicolas Otamendi blocked over the goal.

Gabriel Jesus punished Bournemouth for its lack of finish when he took a pass from Silva and cut past two Cherries to drive low past Aaron Ramsdale for 2-0 in the 39th.

Bournemouth thought it’d dragged a goal back when Junior Stanislas slipped Solanke through at the back post, but VAR upheld the linesman’s idea that the striker was just offside.

Callum Wilson had a chance to make it 2-1 in the 81st when David Brooks found Callum Wilson at the spot only to see the Englishman’s flick bound wide of the far post.

Brooks put Bournemouth within one with a few minutes remaining and Wilson just missed in a bid for a 90th-minute equalizer.

Arsenal – Liverpool preview: Arsenal’s European desperation is high as it prepares to welcome history-chasing Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15pm ET for FREE on Peacock).

The Gunners now know that eighth place will not be good enough for the Europa League, making it imperative that Arsenal wins its last three Premier League outings or wins the FA Cup to avoid missing out on European football for the first time since 1996.

Liverpool would love to take its next steps toward the best single-season in Premier League history by denying their rivals a shot at Europe.

Team news

Jordan Henderson and Joel Gomez remain out for Liverpool, and James Milner seems likely to miss out as well.

Arsenal will not have suspended Eddie Nketiah or injured Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, and Gabriel Martinelli.

What they’re saying

Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez on post-derby reaction: “Every season we try to finish above them,” said Martinez. “We need to make sure we finish above them. Our target is Europe, that is the reality. We are going to try and give our best against Liverpool and reach the FA Cup Final. We didn’t start like the manager wanted, we were giving the ball away for no reason. As time was going on we started playing well, we controlled the midfield and we outplayed them. I feel sorry for the supporters because we know what it means for them.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s draw with Burnley“If you find a way in the game which causes the opponents massive problems, come on, stick to it, do it, and we did it to a specific extent. But then we were not clear enough anymore, so that’s how it is. How I said, we left the door open for them and they used the situation, which is a special skill of that team.”

Arsenal’s a home dog against Liverpool to the tune of +285, according to DraftKings, the Premier League champions a minus-114 favorite.

Liverpool’s depth outlasted Arsenal in a League Cup classic earlier this season, and Mohamed Salah led a 3-1 defeat of Arsenal in Premier League play back in August.

Prediction

Goals? Neither side has been as sharp as it would like but the firepower in both squads is immense. Our lead writer Joe Prince-Wright predicts 2-2 and we’ll ride with that because it would make for a delightful Wednesday.

How to watch Arsenal – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday
Transfer news: Oyarzabal to Man United; Umtiti to Arsenal

In the latest Premier League transfer news, Mikel Oyarzabal has been linked with a move to Manchester United, while Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal is another reported link.

Starting in Manchester, Todofichajes state that Manchester United have joined Man City in the hunt for Spanish winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 23-year-old wide playmaker has been a star for Real Sociedad and has played seven times for Spanish national team, scoring twice. The report says he has a $80 million release clause and Man City were said to be interested in Oyarzabal being a replacement for Leroy Sane who left for Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

Manchester United are looking for a new winger and Oyarzabal would give them something different out wide, as the report suggests they are confident they may only pay $65 million for him. The emergence of Mason Greenwood means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not need to spend big on a new winger this summer, with a new center back and holding midfielder a priority.

That said, Man United have also been linked with a move for a nw central striker and if Oyarzabal arrived that would allow one of Marcus Rashford or Greenwood to move up top when Anthony Martial is rested.

Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are around but it appears that Man United want to move them n and freshen up their attack out wide as a move for Jadon Sancho seeming unlikely, for now, Oyarzabal could fit the bill.

Switching to north London, Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal has been reported before but this time it seems more likely.

Umtiti, 26, has been hit hard by injuries during his time at Barcelona and his future is away from the Nou Camp. A report from Sport in Spain says that Umtiti has been told he can leave Barcelona this summer.

With teams unlikely to spend big money, Barcelona may loan him out a la Philippe Coutinho and that would suit Arsenal nicely. There’s no questioning that Arsenal need defensive reinforcements because Mikel Arteta has made them before defensively since he arrived in December but big mistakes keep arriving from the defensive personnel.

Umtiti has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several summers and he’s a dominant force in the air as well as calm and collected on the ball. He is a left-sided center back and the World Cup winner is a quality defender, when fit.

Arsenal won’t have a big budget this summer so loan deals and swaps will be their main focus. Umtiti to Arsenal makes so much sense for everyone involved.