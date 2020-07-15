More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Five substitute rule
FIFA announce five substitute rule to stay until 2021

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
FIFA have announced that the new five substitute rule will remain in place until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The rule allows each team to make five substitutes per game, up from three, and was put in place due to the extra physical demands put on players due to the suspension of leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the quick reductions and jammed-packed schedules.

It is down to each individual league or competition as to whether or not they will use the new five substitute rule.

FIFA confirmed that the five substitutes will still only be allowed to be made across three windows during the game so it doesn’t disrupt the flow of play.

Here is the statement from FIFA on the five substitute rule, where they explain their reasons behind keeping the rule change in place until July 31, 2021 for the club game and for international competitions schedule to finish in July/August 2021.

FIFA statement on five sub rule

Following the decision taken on 8 May 2020 to give competitions scheduled to be completed in 2020 the option of allowing teams to use up to five substitutes, The IFAB Board of Directors had agreed to review whether to extend this option further. On the basis of this in-depth review, which included stakeholder feedback and an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on competition calendars, the IFAB Board of Directors has extended the option to competitions scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2021 and to international competitions scheduled in July/August 2021.

The main reason for the temporary amendment to Law 3 – The Players was the impact on player welfare of competitions being played in a condensed period and in different weather conditions. The recent review has shown that the reasons for the temporary amendment remain valid and the impact on player welfare is likely to continue into 2021 due to various factors, including:

  • Some competitions which resumed in 2020 may have a shorter-than-usual recovery/preparation period before the start of their next season.
  • For many competitions, the 2020/21 season will involve matches being played in a condensed period due to a delayed start and the inability to end later than usual because of major international tournaments.

Reaction

The overall reaction to this decision will be positive but there are some managers, especially those lower down in the Premier League, who believe this short-term rule change benefits bigger clubs with bigger budgets who have a host of world-class talents on the bench.

You can’t please everyone but it is clear that FIFA are trying their best to safeguard players from burnout as the major leagues in Europe will be asked to have a few weeks break, then roll straight into the 2020-21 season.

Premier League on Peacock: Man City-Bournemouth headlines 1pm ET games

Manchester City - Bournemouth
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
Manchester City – Bournemouth headlines the Premier League games on Peacock today, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service is here and plenty of fixtures will be aired on the free service during the national launch.

Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?

The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.

But first, Manchester City – Bournemouth, Newcastle – Tottenham and Burnley – Wolves take center stage as Bournemouth need a shock win to boost their survival hopes, while Tottenham, Wolves and Burnley are all scrapping for Europa League spots.

This will be a lot of fun and you can watch all of the games in one place.

The new streaming service will give you access to all of NBC's properties, show and live events with the Premier League action one of the key parts of the new streaming platform.

Premium has more than 20,000 hours of content; free has about 13,000 hours.

Here are the Premier League Peacock games this week as we give you a taste of what is to come for the Premier League.

Premier League on Peacock schedule

Wednesday, July 15: Burnley v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET – STREAM
Wednesday, July 15: Man City v. Bournemouth, 1 p.m. ET – STREAM
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET – STREAM

Premier League on Peacock
Lampard: Chelsea ‘nervy’ as top four battle intensifies

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Frank Lampard has admitted his Chelsea side are looking ‘nervy’ as the top four battle intensifies and the business end of the Premier League season is here.

A young Chelsea side labored to a 1-0 win over already-relegated Norwich City on Tuesday to move them into third place ahead of their final two games of the season.

Speaking to our partners at Sky Sports after the narrow win for Chelsea, Lampard admitted the top four race will go down to the wire.

“It’s a tough one to call. We know our fixtures are hard, but everyone else also has tough games. This is the Premier League and it’s not easy,” Lampard said. “We take our three points, we focus on ourselves, we can sit down and watch the other teams this week and focus on our FA Cup semifinal at the weekend [against Manchester United], but there’s obviously still work to do.

“There’s a nervy feeling for understandable reasons, so I’m pleased. We went a bit slow for about 10 or 15 minutes in the second half. Then we began moving the ball again and there was a bit of personality in our game today, but we can improve.”

Chelsea have a trip to Liverpool next week and a home game against Wolves on the final day of the season and they know that four points from those two games will seal Champions League qualification.

Lampard was asked if it is now about ‘bottle’ and holding their nerve to get over the line.

“I keep talking about mentality and I don’t like the word bottle too much but when you’re coming up against Liverpool away and Wolves at home, it is just two really good opponents,” Lampard said. “We just have to focus on those games, one-by-one. Prepare right. Show the right attitude. I thought we showed it today in a way. Those two games will look completely different to tonight. But rather than talk about bottle I want to talk about focus and attitude and then hopefully we will have enough to get through. It’s going to be tough.”

With Chelsea now sitting back and watching Leicester City and Manchester United both play twice before they play in the Premier League again, Lampard revealed he and his players keep one eye on other results, just like Man United dropping points at home late on against Southampton on Monday.

“I actually didn’t speak to them about it today because I have mentioned other games around us. We all saw the game. I don’t have to say something. We know if a team around you has a moment like that you want to capitalize,” Lampard said. “We failed to do so at others times of the season. All I wanted to do was make sure that we do our job. I felt tonight was about us, against a team which has just been relegated, with all due respect, here at home, if we get our job done right we get the three points.”

It will be tough and tight n the top four battle and Lampard has to rally his young side for two final tough tests ahead as they try and get over the line.

If Chelsea do qualify for the Champions League this season they will be way ahead of where people thought they would be when Lampard took charge last summer.

Given their transfer ban, Eden Hazard leaving and a host of youngsters all playing in their first-ever Premier League season together, it’s safe to say that going into the final weeks of the season this has been a success.

However, Chelsea have slipped up enough times this season under Lampard to warrant that ‘nervy’ feeling wafting around Stamford Bridge.

Premier League transfer window dates revealed

Premier League transfer window dates
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Premier League transfer window dates have been revealed, with the summer window kicking in from July 7 to October 5.

The current 2019-20 season finished on July 26 and then it is all systems go for managers, chairman, technical directors and owners as they try and strengthen their squads ahead of the expected start of the 2020-21 season in mid-September.

That means the first few weeks of the 2020-21 season will take place with the transfer window still open, so we could see players move late in the window and after the new season has begun.

FIFA still needs to approve the dates, which will see the window open for 10 weeks in total. The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have agreed that a domestic-only window will be open from Oct. 5-16, as it will close at 12pm ET on the 16th.

The aim of the Premier League and EFL window is to allow transfers to take place between Premier League clubs and those in the lower tiers of English soccer. Transfers between PL clubs can not take place from Oct. 5-16 and it is expected this window will largely be used by Premier League clubs to loan out players to EFL teams.

With Premier League clubs agreeing that the transfer window should no longer end before a new season starts, these dates are as expected.

Around Europe there are similar dates from transfer window which have been suggested and in the current financial situation it makes sense for the Premier League to align its transfer window with La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

UEFA also have set an Oct. 6 deadline for Champions League and Europa League registrations.

There are no dates set for when the 2020-21 season will begin but if it is in mid-September, that gives Premier League clubs over six weeks to add to their squads before the start of the new campaign and then a few more weeks to make tweaks.

It will be intriguing to see how busy deadline day will be due to the financial situation hitting plenty of clubs but I think it’s safe to say we will see plenty of signings with free agents, loans and swap deals preferred over splashing huge sums of cash.

2022 World Cup schedule, start date, times released

2022 World Cup schedule
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT
The 2022 World Cup schedule, start date and kick off times have been officially released and it will be a soccer feast in Qatar.

FIFA will be taking its premier tournament to the Middle East for the first time in history and it will kick off in Qatar on November 21.

“A World Cup over Thanksgiving!” I hear you cry. Yes, we know. It will be awesome. Well, as long as the USMNT qualify for the tournament this time, as CONCACAF are still working out how the qualifying tournament will work in North and Central America.

Anyway, let’s cross that bridge when we get to it. Back to the 2022 World Cup schedule, start date and kick off times.

The 60,000 capacity Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor will host the opening game of the tournament on Monday, 21 November, as we know hosts Qatar will feature. The World Cup group stage draw will be held in March 2022, so until then we don’t know which stadiums teams will be playing in.

As for the World Cup final, that will be held on December 18 in the 80,000 capacity Lusail Stadium in Doha, with the kick off time 10am ET.

Here are more details on the schedule, as teams will not have to travel long distances during the tournament and for all but three games there will be a three-day rest for each team.

  • Kick off times (EST) for the group games will be 5am, 8am, 11am and 2pm
  • There will be four games per day in the group stage
  • The group stage will take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, a 12-day period
  • Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knockout round matches will be at 10am and 2pm EST

Below is the schedule and fixture list in full, as the 2022 World Cup will be the first in history to not take place in the summer.

2022 World Cup schedule