Jose Mourinho praises ‘resilience’ of Tottenham, Kane after win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than 72 hours removed from a fierce North London Derby win over Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was proud of his men’s performance in a 3-1 win at Newcastle United.

“Resilience, the team was tired before we even started,” Mourinho said after the match. “We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective which is the Europa League.”

Spurs’ 55 points are good for seventh, and out-of-sorts Leicester City and Crystal Palace are left on the docket.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

The Magpies had the better of play for much of the match but Harry Kane used three of his 28 touches to either score or help set up goals.

Kane’s goals were his 200th and 201st in club soccer, the big man delivering the goods on a day Spurs needed them.

“Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible,” Mourinho said. “After such a difficult recovery he is playing every minute of every game, this is the fourth game with two days in between, we are the only team to have this, and Harry gave everything.”

As for how things are going in North London, Jose’s got thoughts.

We all know the Premier League season doesn’t count until Jose Mourinho’s involved in it, so it’s no surprise to hear the Spurs boss has been tracking stats since his hiring.

“Since I started we are fourth in the table,” Mourinho said. “If we cannot get the Champions League than the Europa League is important.”