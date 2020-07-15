Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth’s best efforts couldn’t defy Ederson as Manchester City collected a 2-1 win over the Cherries at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

David Silva continues his rich vein of form as he winds down his time at City, scoring a brilliant free kick goal and an assist to Gabriel Jesus in the win.

Premier League summer schedule

City goes to 75 points, 18 behind Liverpool who plays later Wednesday.

David Brooks scored in the 89th minute to put some pressure on the hosts, but Bournemouth finishes the day three points back of Watford and West Ham in the race to avoid the drop.

Man City finishes with Watford and Norwich City, while Bournemouth meets Southampton and Everton.

Three things we learned

1. Howe’s plan an unexecuted winner: Of course Man City was going to have the ball at home against the relegation-threatened Cherries, and Bournemouth gave them almost 75 percent. But Eddie Howe’s men sprung forth with vigor when they did manage possession, talking 14 of the 22 shots and deserving a point at the least. Callum Wilson should’ve had at least two goals as Bournemouth created the only “big chances” of the game according to SofaScore.

2. City just escapes through Ederson: The hosts had an eye on the FA Cup semifinal this weekend and needed Ederson to make several big saves to put all three points with the home side. Nicolas Otamendi had a fine intervention to deny one goal but a tough day on the whole. Ederson made two saves, two high claims, and one successful run out.

3. Jesus finding his form: Sergio Aguero’s injury has all eyes on Gabriel Jesus, and the Brazilian center forward is sending a note to FA Cup and Champions League combatants that City’s going to be just fine up top. Jesus scored for the third-straight game — albeit against Newcastle, Brighton, and Bournemouth — to give him 40 career Premier League goals. It’s his 13th of the season, matching a single season PL high.

Man of the Match

David Silva — What a player.

Manchester City – Bournemouth recap

City’s lead came from a bar-down free kick from David Silva in the sixth minute, exquisite stuff from the departing legend.

The Cherries found some footing around the half-hour mark, forcing Ederson into a flying free kick save that he pushed off the post and his glove before it became a corner kick.

Dominic Solanke was then point blank when Ederson was caught adventuring, but Nicolas Otamendi blocked over the goal.

Gabriel Jesus punished Bournemouth for its lack of finish when he took a pass from Silva and cut past two Cherries to drive low past Aaron Ramsdale for 2-0 in the 39th.

Bournemouth thought it’d dragged a goal back when Junior Stanislas slipped Solanke through at the back post, but VAR upheld the linesman’s idea that the striker was just offside.

Callum Wilson had a chance to make it 2-1 in the 81st when David Brooks found Callum Wilson at the spot only to see the Englishman’s flick bound wide of the far post.

Brooks put Bournemouth within one with a few minutes remaining and Wilson just missed in a bid for a 90th-minute equalizer.