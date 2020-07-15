Manchester City – Bournemouth headlines the Premier League games on Peacock today, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service is here and plenty of fixtures will be aired on the free service during the national launch.
Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?
The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.
But first, Manchester City – Bournemouth, Newcastle – Tottenham and Burnley – Wolves take center stage as Bournemouth need a shock win to boost their survival hopes, while Tottenham, Wolves and Burnley are all scrapping for Europa League spots.
This will be a lot of fun and you can watch all of the games in one place.
The new streaming service will give you access to all of NBC’s properties, show and live events with the Premier League action one of the key parts of the new streaming platform. Peacock is available three ways: Peacock offers an ad-supported free tier and an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
Premium has more than 20,000 hours of content; free has about 13,000 hours. All versions of Peacock will stream in 4K/HDR. For more on Peacock, click here,
Here are the Premier League Peacock games this week as we give you a taste of what is to come for the Premier League.
Premier League on Peacock schedule
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET – STREAM
Wednesday, July 15: Man City v. Bournemouth, 1 p.m. ET – STREAM
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET – STREAM