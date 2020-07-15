In the latest Premier League transfer news, Mikel Oyarzabal has been linked with a move to Manchester United, while Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal is another reported link.

Starting in Manchester, Todofichajes state that Manchester United have joined Man City in the hunt for Spanish winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 23-year-old wide playmaker has been a star for Real Sociedad and has played seven times for Spanish national team, scoring twice. The report says he has a $80 million release clause and Man City were said to be interested in Oyarzabal being a replacement for Leroy Sane who left for Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

Manchester United are looking for a new winger and Oyarzabal would give them something different out wide, as the report suggests they are confident they may only pay $65 million for him. The emergence of Mason Greenwood means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not need to spend big on a new winger this summer, with a new center back and holding midfielder a priority.

That said, Man United have also been linked with a move for a nw central striker and if Oyarzabal arrived that would allow one of Marcus Rashford or Greenwood to move up top when Anthony Martial is rested.

Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are around but it appears that Man United want to move them n and freshen up their attack out wide as a move for Jadon Sancho seeming unlikely, for now, Oyarzabal could fit the bill.

Switching to north London, Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal has been reported before but this time it seems more likely.

Umtiti, 26, has been hit hard by injuries during his time at Barcelona and his future is away from the Nou Camp. A report from Sport in Spain says that Umtiti has been told he can leave Barcelona this summer.

With teams unlikely to spend big money, Barcelona may loan him out a la Philippe Coutinho and that would suit Arsenal nicely. There’s no questioning that Arsenal need defensive reinforcements because Mikel Arteta has made them before defensively since he arrived in December but big mistakes keep arriving from the defensive personnel.

Umtiti has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several summers and he’s a dominant force in the air as well as calm and collected on the ball. He is a left-sided center back and the World Cup winner is a quality defender, when fit.

Arsenal won’t have a big budget this summer so loan deals and swaps will be their main focus. Umtiti to Arsenal makes so much sense for everyone involved.

