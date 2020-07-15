The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United

Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester

Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United

Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace

Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford

Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton

Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United

Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester

Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich

Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton

Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth

Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham

Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City

Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City

Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City

Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle

Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves

Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham

Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton

Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham

Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United

Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea

Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City

Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton

Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace

Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City

Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Thursday, July 16: Everton v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock

Thursday, July 16: Leicester v Sheffield United, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Thursday, July 16: Southampton v. Brighton, 3:15 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock

Friday, July 17: West Ham v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City v. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET

Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET

Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET

Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET

