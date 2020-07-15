Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane’s 200th and 201st club goals gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Spurs move into 7th with 55 points, while Newcastle’s 43 points keep them 13th.

Heung-min Son scored his 11th goal of the season to give Spurs a halftime lead but Matt Ritchie leveled the score line after the break.

Kane notched two headers in the final half hour.

Tottenham finishes with Leicester City and Crystal Palace while Newcastle has Brighton and Liverpool.

NEWCASTLE UNITED – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Kane makes lemonade: Tottenham’s star striker was limited in service yet again, as Spurs only managed to get him 28 touches over 90 minutes at Newcastle. Kane nodded a great Steven Bergwijn cross home at the hour mark and flew to the back post to head a rebound home in the 90th. Tottenham needs to find its main man, who used another of his three touches to help set up Son’s goal.

2. Score line flatters Spurs : Newcastle took 22 of the match’s 30 shots and Hugo Lloris needed to make five saves to keep Tottenham in the win column. The Magpies are one of the worst possession metric teams in some time, but kept 52 percent of the ball. This wasn’t good stuff from Spurs, but good teams find ways to win on bad days.

3. Son strikes: South Korean star Son deserved his goal and built off his 1-goal, 1-assist day in the North London Derby. Spurs are a better side when Son is shining, and he’s one of only two players in the Premier League to boast double-digit goals and assists this season. His 10 goals and 11 assists join Kevin De Bruyne (11+18) on that list, with Mohamed Salah (19+9) and Riyad Mahrez (10+9) flirting with the feat.

The Son is shining in Newcastle! Tottenham go up in the first half at St. James' Park.@peacockTV | #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/qqA9Z7F3dm — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 15, 2020

Man of the Match

Lucas Moura was industrious again and deserves a shout, but Kane played a role in all three goals.

Newcastle United – Tottenham Hotspur recap

An early Newcastle chance fell to Miguel Almiron in the heart of the 18 but his lashed side volley deflected wide for a corner.

Jonjo Shelvey then fired a free kick into the arms of Hugo Lloris as Newcastle looked bright early.

Matt Ritchie picked out Shelvey with a 17th-minute cross that the English midfielder couldn’t nod down on goal.

Spurs took the lead with their first real shot, Lucas Moura forcing a turnover outside the Newcastle 18 and the ball coming to Son on the left for a low shot past Martin Dubravka.

The South Korean had another shot moments later, but Dubravka poked it over the bar.

Ritchie won another Newcastle corner in the 39th with a hard cross, and Allan Saint-Maximin another with a low drive that Hugo Lloris slapped out of bounds. No end product and it remained 1-0 Spurs into the break.

Ritchie put Newcastle level after substitute Valentino Lazaro led a foray into the Spurs end, Serge Aurier’s slashed clearance falling to the Scot for a vicious goal.

Spurs went ahead within moments, Kane beating Emil Krafth to Steven Bergwijn’s cross for 2-1.

Lazaro smashed a 72nd-minute shot off the outside of the net as Newcastle bid for another equalizer.