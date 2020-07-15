More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League will be part of Peacock’s July 15 launch

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT
The Premier League will air on July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will arrive with plenty of PL action.

Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?

The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.

Our studio host Rebecca Lowe explains exactly how it will all work and how you can sign up, with more details about Peacock on the link above.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 season. For more information, click here.

Here are more details on how it will all go down on July 15 to kick things off:

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET – and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame.

In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate “Premier League Day” across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on InstagramTwitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match
Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham
Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool
Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone

WATCH: Rocket goal for El Tri’s Jimenez is 17th of Premier League season

By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Mexican star Raul Jimenez scored his 17th goal of the Premier League season in emphatic fashion.

His venomous volley gave Wolves a lead in their 1-1 draw with Burnley at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Jimenez, 29, was quick on and off his feet to capitalize on a loose ball.

Matt Doherty’s speculative shot bounded off the leg of James Tarkowski and onto the path of Jimenez, who tore into a volley from inside the 18.

Jimenez now has 26 goals in 52 appearances this season across all competitions, adding 10 assists in what is one of the finest performances from an El Tri player in club history.

Up until the recent rise in forms of Christian Pulisic and Alphonso Davies, Jimenez has unequivocally been the best North American player in the world. He’s still got that going for him for now, which is nice.

Kane heads Tottenham past Newcastle

Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur recap
Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Harry Kane’s 200th and 201st club goals gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Spurs move into 7th with 55 points, while Newcastle’s 43 points keep them 13th.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Heung-min Son scored his 11th goal of the season to give Spurs a halftime lead but Matt Ritchie leveled the score line after the break.

Kane notched two headers in the final half hour.

Tottenham finishes with Leicester City and Crystal Palace while Newcastle has Brighton and Liverpool.

NEWCASTLE UNITED – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Kane makes lemonade: Tottenham’s star striker was limited in service yet again, as Spurs only managed to get him 28 touches over 90 minutes at Newcastle. Kane nodded a great Steven Bergwijn cross home at the hour mark and flew to the back post to head a rebound home in the 90th. Tottenham needs to find its main man, who used another of his three touches to help set up Son’s goal.

2. Score line flatters Spurs : Newcastle took 22 of the match’s 30 shots and Hugo Lloris needed to make five saves to keep Tottenham in the win column. The Magpies are one of the worst possession metric teams in some time, but kept 52 percent of the ball. This wasn’t good stuff from Spurs, but good teams find ways to win on bad days.

3. Son strikes: South Korean star Son deserved his goal and built off his 1-goal, 1-assist day in the North London Derby. Spurs are a better side when Son is shining, and he’s one of only two players in the Premier League to boast double-digit goals and assists this season. His 10 goals and 11 assists join Kevin De Bruyne (11+18) on that list, with Mohamed Salah (19+9) and Riyad Mahrez (10+9) flirting with the feat.

Man of the Match

Lucas Moura was industrious again and deserves a shout, but Kane played a role in all three goals.

Newcastle United – Tottenham Hotspur recap

An early Newcastle chance fell to Miguel Almiron in the heart of the 18 but his lashed side volley deflected wide for a corner.

Jonjo Shelvey then fired a free kick into the arms of Hugo Lloris as Newcastle looked bright early.

Matt Ritchie picked out Shelvey with a 17th-minute cross that the English midfielder couldn’t nod down on goal.

Spurs took the lead with their first real shot, Lucas Moura forcing a turnover outside the Newcastle 18 and the ball coming to Son on the left for a low shot past Martin Dubravka.

The South Korean had another shot moments later, but Dubravka poked it over the bar.

Ritchie won another Newcastle corner in the 39th with a hard cross, and Allan Saint-Maximin another with a low drive that Hugo Lloris slapped out of bounds. No end product and it remained 1-0 Spurs into the break.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Ritchie put Newcastle level after substitute Valentino Lazaro led a foray into the Spurs end, Serge Aurier’s slashed clearance falling to the Scot for a vicious goal.

Spurs went ahead within moments, Kane beating Emil Krafth to Steven Bergwijn’s cross for 2-1.

Lazaro smashed a 72nd-minute shot off the outside of the net as Newcastle bid for another equalizer.

Late drama hits Wolves’ top four hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Burnley – Wolves wasn’t a thriller at Turf Moor but it came to life late on Raul Jimenez scored a beauty for Wolves, but Burnley equalized in stoppage time via a Chris Wood penalty kick.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

In a tight, tense clash chances were few and far between but Wolves always looked more dangerous and Jimenez’s fine volley put them ahead. But Wood then hammered a spot kick in stoppage time to put a huge dent in Wolves’ Champions League hopes.

With the draw Wolves have 56 points and face Crystal Palace and Chelsea in their final two games. Burnley are now focused on a top 10 finish as they play Norwich and Brighton.

Three things we learned

1. Wolves switch focus to Europa League glory: Wolves’ Champions League hopes are still alive, but just via Europa League. Nuno Espirito Santo’s face Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg when the tournament resumes in August and are one of the favorites to win it all. There UCL dreams are now all but over in the league after the late drama at Burnley. If they beat Chelsea on the final day, they could have a chance considering how poorly Leicester City is playing but Wolves’ Champions League dream seems to be now only in the Europa League.

3. Battling Burnley can be proud: Sean Dyche’s side had lost just one of their last 13 games in the Premier League and that was at Man City. Burnley have been ravaged by injuries and battled hard against Wolves, yet didn’t have a cutting edge until the very end. They never, ever give up and ground out a point. A fine second half of the season for the Clarets, as a top 10 finish would be a great achievement.

3. Jimenez on fire: The Mexican striker has scored four times since the restart and this was the best of the bunch. He leads Wolves’ line superbly, always provides a threat. Yes, Wolves are a well-oiled machine but Jimenez is the man who makes it all come together where it counts at the top end of the pitch. No wonder teams across Europe are lining up to try and sign him.

Man of the Match

Raul Jimenez – The main moment of quality to win the game and he was denied by Nick Pope and fired over too. He’s scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and he has taken his game to a whole new level.

Wolves took the game to Burnley on as Adama Traore caused plenty of problems down the right.

Traore crossed for Jimenez (we’ve heard this before) but his header was well saved by Nick Pope, then Romain Saiss nodded over from the resulting corner as Burnley were under severe pressure.

Traore sent in his next cross to the back post and that forced Pope to claw it away. Daniel Podence set up Diogo Jota just before the break and his shot was just wide as Wolves did all the pressing, as Jay Rodriguez had Burnley’s only half chance of the first half but Conor Coady defended well.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Traore continued to be a threat as he hammered a shot just past the far post with Jimenez lurking as Wolves pushed hard for the opener.

Jimenez then wriggled free of the Burnley defense but he hammered his shot over as Mexico’s star striker clicked through the gears.

Burnley had a few attacks as Josh Brownhill was denied after running through, while Erik Pieters couldn’t find a teammate after a dangerous run.

Jota then set up Podence but his shot was off target after a rare defensive error from Burnley. Then Wolves’ goal arrived.

Traore surged forward and found Doherty who had a shot blocked and the ball looped up towards Jimenez who lashed home a wonderful volley.

It was a goal worth of winning any game, but it didn’t. Chris Wood somehow missed a header from five yards out, in front of an open goal, but moments later he grabbed a point for Burnley.

Doherty handballed in the 95th minute and Wood smashed home to all but end Wolves’ Champions League hopes.

Man City rides early goals, Ederson to win over Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Bournemouth’s best efforts couldn’t defy Ederson as Manchester City collected a 2-1 win over the Cherries at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

David Silva continues his rich vein of form as he winds down his time at City, scoring a brilliant free kick goal and an assist to Gabriel Jesus in the win.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

City goes to 75 points, 18 behind Liverpool who plays later Wednesday.

David Brooks scored in the 89th minute to put some pressure on the hosts, but Bournemouth finishes the day three points back of Watford and West Ham in the race to avoid the drop.

Man City finishes with Watford and Norwich City, while Bournemouth meets Southampton and Everton.

MAN CITY – BOURNEMOUTH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Howe’s plan an unexecuted winner: Of course Man City was going to have the ball at home against the relegation-threatened Cherries, and Bournemouth gave them almost 75 percent. But Eddie Howe’s men sprung forth with vigor when they did manage possession, talking 14 of the 22 shots and deserving a point at the least. Callum Wilson should’ve had at least two goals as Bournemouth created the only “big chances” of the game according to SofaScore.

2. City just escapes through Ederson: The hosts had an eye on the FA Cup semifinal this weekend and needed Ederson to make several big saves to put all three points with the home side. Nicolas Otamendi had a fine intervention to deny one goal but a tough day on the whole. Ederson made two saves, two high claims, and one successful run out.

3. Jesus finding his form: Sergio Aguero’s injury has all eyes on Gabriel Jesus, and the Brazilian center forward is sending a note to FA Cup and Champions League combatants that City’s going to be just fine up top. Jesus scored for the third-straight game — albeit against Newcastle, Brighton, and Bournemouth — to give him 40 career Premier League goals. It’s his 13th of the season, matching a single season PL high.

Man of the Match

David Silva — What a player.

Manchester City – Bournemouth recap

City’s lead came from a bar-down free kick from David Silva in the sixth minute, exquisite stuff from the departing legend.

The Cherries found some footing around the half-hour mark, forcing Ederson into a flying free kick save that he pushed off the post and his glove before it became a corner kick.

Dominic Solanke was then point blank when Ederson was caught adventuring, but Nicolas Otamendi blocked over the goal.

Gabriel Jesus punished Bournemouth for its lack of finish when he took a pass from Silva and cut past two Cherries to drive low past Aaron Ramsdale for 2-0 in the 39th.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Bournemouth thought it’d dragged a goal back when Junior Stanislas slipped Solanke through at the back post, but VAR upheld the linesman’s idea that the striker was just offside.

Callum Wilson had a chance to make it 2-1 in the 81st when David Brooks found Callum Wilson at the spot only to see the Englishman’s flick bound wide of the far post.

Brooks put Bournemouth within one with a few minutes remaining and Wilson just missed in a bid for a 90th-minute equalizer.