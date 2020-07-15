The Premier League will air on July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will arrive with plenty of PL action.
Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?
The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.
Our studio host Rebecca Lowe explains exactly how it will all work and how you can sign up, with more details about Peacock on the link above.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 season. For more information, click here.
Here are more details on how it will all go down on July 15 to kick things off:
On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET – and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame.
In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.
To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate “Premier League Day” across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.
Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Wed., July 15
|Noon
|Premier League Live
|Wed., July 15
|1 p.m.
|Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Wed., July 15
|1 p.m.
|Manchester City v. Bournemouth
|Wed., July 15
|1 p.m.
|Newcastle v. Tottenham
|Wed., July 15
|3:15 p.m.
|Arsenal v. Liverpool
|Wed., July 15
|5:15 p.m.
|Goal Zone