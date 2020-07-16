Crystal Palace – Manchester United stream: How to watch, prediction, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – Manchester United preview: Manchester United has little time to lick its wounds after throwing away a pair of points late Monday.

The Red Devils visit reeling Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday in a bid to reclaim top four footing and avenge a shock early season loss to the Eagles (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United is one of three teams within a point of each other between third- and fifth place and will know the fates of Leicester City and Chelsea by kickoff.

Palace has lost five-straight matches and its Europa League hopes are long sunk into 14th place with 42 points.

Team news

Palace won’t have suspended Christian Benteke, while injuries remain with James Tomkins and Gary Cahill. Jeffrey Schlupp returns to the bench after a spell out with injury.

Manchester United remains without Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, while Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (head) miss out after suffering injuries against Southampton.

📋 Here's how Ole's men line up for #CRYMUN… Let's get the job done 👊#MUFC @DHLManUtd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2020

What they’re saying

Palace’s Luka Milivojevic on the club’s losing skid: “We have five losses in a row and people will say: ‘Palace are already on their holidays’ but it is not true. I think against Chelsea we performed well. We conceded after an injury to Cahill after five, six minutes. But after that we came back into the game and I think the game was good from us and in the end we hit the post. We should take some points from that game. I don’t want it to look like we are on ‘holiday’ because we are not. We are working hard in training. We have to correct things, it is not what we wanted after the break. We have to continue working hard and try to correct and try to put more desire in our performance.”

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire on drawing Southampton: “Playing at Old Trafford you want to win every game you play for Manchester United. We go for three points. We didn’t get three. We’re disappointed at the moment but we know we’ve gotta dust ourselves down tomorrow. We’ve got some big games coming up and we’ve gotta go get three points.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

DraftKings has Crystal Palace a huge home dog at +900 while Man United is a -295 favorite. A draw gives +390, which shows how little is expected of the Eagles.

Earlier this season, a late Patrick van Aanholt goal gave Palace a first win at Old Trafford since 1989.

Prediction

It’s a tall ask for Palace but the Eagles have the midfield to make life difficult for United as well as a wild card in ex-Red Devils man Wilfried Zaha. It could be closer than many might expect, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visitors will find a way to a 2-1 win.

