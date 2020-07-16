Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Manchester City: Arsenal stunned reigning FA Cup champions Man City at Wembley as two Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a memorable semifinal win for the Gunners as they reached the FA Cup final.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

A goal in each half from Aubameyang, plus a colossal display at center back from David Luiz, kept Man City at bay as Pep Guardiola’s side missed several chances and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made them pay. After beating Liverpool earlier this week, Arteta’s gritty side caused another big shock.

Given the current limitations of his squad Arteta has set up Arsenal to defend, be tough to beat and then use the likes of Aubameyang, Pepe and Lacazette on the break to hurt teams. It’s working. Tactically it was a great plan from the former Man City assistant coach as he got one over his old boss Guardiola.

Arteta won the FA Cup twice as an Arsenal player and he will now be leading them out at Wembley for an FA Cup final as manager on August 1 against Chelsea or Manchester United.

The FA Cup final will be Arsenal’s first since 2017 as they won three FA Cups in four seasons from 2014-2017. If they win the FA Cup in two weeks’ time they are guaranteed a spot in the Europa League group stage, while they still have a chance via their position in the Premier League table too. As for Man City, they will now focus on the UEFA Champions League in early August.

[ MORE: FA Cup stats ]

Arsenal had the ball in the net early on but Lacazette was flagged for offside, as Manchester City dominated possession. Aubameyang was then played clean through on goal by David Luiz but the Gabonese striker smashed the ball straight at Ederson as the Arsenal striker looked to the air in disgust.

However, Aubameyang made no mistake moments later as Pepe crossed to the back post and caught out Kyle Walker and Arsenal’s main man finished clinically off the far post to make it 1-0 with his 24th goal of the season.

Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne were caught in possession at the back and Aubameyang couldn’t quite find his strike partners as Arsenal had rattled Man City’s cage.

Shkodran Mustafi flicked a header goalwards from a corner which Ederson acrobatically tipped over as Arsenal kicked on after going 1-0 up.

Man City started well in the second half but Raheem Sterling smashed an effort way over the bar, then De Bruyne was the architect who picked out Sterling but he dragged an effort wide.

Riyad Mahrez was then denied by Emiliano Martinez as Arsenal had the odd dangerous attack but it was all Man City. De Bruyne whipped a free kick wide, Sterling missed a header from close range and David Silva somehow flicked wide.

Sterling also went down in the box after a challenge from Mustafi but after a VAR check no penalty kick was given.

Arsenal then hit Man City with a sucker punch after all of those missed chances, as Kieran Tierney clipped a lovely ball down the left for Aubameyang who ran in on goal and slotted home his second of the day to send the Gunners to the FA Cup final.

GOALLL! Arsenal 2-0 up v. Man City. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with his second goal of the day, after a fine pass from Tierney. Wow. It has been all Man City in the 2nd half but they've missed so many chances. #AFC 2-0 #MCFC 🎥 @EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/GIxBEld6vl — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 18, 2020

Follow @JPW_NBCSports