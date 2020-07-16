Real Madrid have been crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2017 and for the 34th time in their illustrious history.

Once again Real Madrid are the champions of Spain as the capital club have been dominant in the second half of the La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side beat Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday to seal the title, as they have won all nine games since the La Liga restart to end any hope their bitter rivals Barcelona had of chasing them down.

In the end, Barcelona’s defeat at home to Osasuna would have seal the title for Real Madrid anyway as the Catalan giants slipped up multiple times after the Spanish top-flight restarted in June. Barcelona had won five of the previous seven La Liga titles, as Real Madrid have now won the title just twice in the last eight seasons.

Karim Benzema scored twice to seal the win against Villarreal, and the title, as he put Real 2-0 up and although Vicente Iborra made it 2-1 late on, Real held on to seal the victory and the title.

Benzema has been particularly superb since the restart, as he’s scored seven goals and Real have dug deep to win plenty of tight games as Sergio Ramos also came up big by scoring penalty kicks.

Zidane has now won three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles in charge of Los Blancos and the former legendary Real Madrid playmaker is having a legendary career as their manager.

Real Madrid will now switch their focus to their Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at Manchester City in early August as they have to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to reach the latter stage tournament in Lisbon, Portugal.

But today is all about the La Liga title as Real Madrid are champions of Spain once again.

