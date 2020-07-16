More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Solskjaer, Rashford on Manchester United chase for Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaJul 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The blowout wins were coming so easy for Manchester United that Marcus Rashford says Monday’s draw with Saints and Thursday’s scrappy win over Crystal Palace will be good for the Red Devils.

Rashford had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park that was aided by a razor-thin VAR decision and some fine David De Gea saves.

His assist was more than a simple helper, as Rashford dribbled United out of its end before getting the ball back for the final assist to Martial in a match both players scored their 17th goals of the league campaign.

“Every game for us now a big game,” Rashford said. “We were scoring goals for fun before Southampton and the last two have been difficult games, we have to work double hard to win today.”

He later added, “We have to go and win every game, that has been the goal for the past few weeks but today has been good to refocus.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to give off an easy, breezy vibe after matches. The Norwegian manager played it cool after the Southampton draw and was striking a similar tone on Thursday.

“We need to smile and go into this, we have earned this right, no one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four,” Solskjaer said. “We have done fantastic since the restart. These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality.”

United finishes with West Ham and Leicester City, but first has the matter of a weekend FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea. Will they finish top four?

West Ham – Watford preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham - Watford preview
Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 16, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT
West Ham – Watford preview: A win Friday at the London Stadium would almost certainly give West Ham or Watford safe passage to another season of Premier League action (Watch live at pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons and Hornets are both three points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth and 19th-place Aston Villa, the latter two sides with just two matches to play.

In case you’re wondering, West Ham has a minus-15 goal differential, with Watford (-21), Bournemouth (-25) and Villa (-27) in line behind them.

Team news

Nigel Pearson says Troy Deeney has been fighting an injury for some time but doesn’t expect that to keep the striker out of the match.

West Ham boss David Moyes says Robert Snodgrass is unlikely to return but Felipe Anderson has a slightly better chance to hit the field.

What they’re saying

Moyes on facing down relegation“I think we’re in a good place. We’re playing quite well and we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. We know the importance of the game. We’ve been here before, and if we take points similar to last time we were here, I’ll have no doubt we’ll be a Premier League club.”

Watford’s Danny Welbeck on the task at hand“We can do the job ourselves and whatever happens outside our bubble is a bonus. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and what we can do. It’s about how we prepare tactically, physically and mentally. We’ve got to be good to go and go for three points. It’s a big game, but we have to focus on ourselves. Hopefully we get the three points. We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad and for some reason it’s not really shown with the position we are in. It’s difficult to pinpoint why but…hopefully we can express ourselves in the remaining games and show what we can actually do.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings sees the host Irons as a slight favorite with +143 odds to win compared to Watford’s +235.

The Irons improved to 1-1-1 on the young season when Sebastien Haller shined in a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road in August when Manuel Pellegrini was West Ham boss and Javi Gracia led the Hornets.

Prediction

Both teams have players who can punish and defenses that can open the door. A draw would really hurt the dramatics of the relegation run-in, and we’ll be cynical enough to shout a 1-1 onto the board.

How to watch West Ham – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Rashford leads Manchester United to win at Palace

By Nicholas MendolaJul 16, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford scored and set up Anthony Martial for another as Manchester United kept up its top four pace with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

United needed VAR to deny Jordan Ayew an equalizer, leaving it late to cement their three points and a spot below Leicester City on the PL table.

United and Leicester both have 62 points to matches to play, and the Red Devils are three goals behind Leicester on goal differential. Chelsea sits third with 63 points, with only two of the three fit for the Champions League.

Palace has lost six-straight matches and sit 14th with 42 points. Patrick van Aanholt was stretchered off the field in a horrible incident late in the match, leading to 11 minutes to stoppage time.

Three things we learned

1. Red Devils very fortunate: Maybe it’s the schedule congestion, but the big boys have been getting big scares lately. United again tried to give away a win on Thursday, the back post open time and again. Palace has the ball in the back of the net once but VAR overruled Jordan Ayew’s goal for offside.

2. Rashford runs point: Rashford’s goal was his third in his last four league outings, and he has a goal contribution in five of six. The finish was cool and classy, stopping on a dime as three Palace players lunged to block his left-footed shot only to find out it was sailing off his right foot into the other side of the goal.

3. Scary injury for Palace: Longtime fullback Patrick van Aanholt was left needing oxygen and a stretcher in an incident that occurred as Martial scored his goal. The Dutchman was in clear distress and it affected his teammates to watch Van Aanholt carefully loaded onto the stretcher.

Man of the Match

Rashford was wonderful and an easy shout but spare thoughts for Bruno Fernandes, who continues to produce in the Premier League, and David De Gea keeping United in it with five saves on the day.

Crystal Palace – Manchester United recap

Palace looked good in the opening stages, requiring several United blocks in a sixth-minute sequence in the Red Devils’ third.

Harry Maguire couldn’t turn a corner kick on goal in the 39th minute of a pretty sleepy half in South London.

United got its goal in stoppage time, Rashford fooling three Palace players with a left-footed chop before slotting with his right.

Palace appeared to have found its equalizer in the 55th minute as Zaha cued up Jordan Ayew at the back post for a sliding finish, but the striker was offside by a toe.

David De Gea had to make a fine save on a low James McCarthy drive in the 60th, and James McArthur sent an invitation to the back post which was absent receiver soon after.

Bruno Fernandes cranked a would-be insurance goal off the post but made amends within minutes when he nutmegged Luka Milivojevic with a pass to Rashford, who set up Martial for his 17th of the season.

Ings scores 20th as Saints come back to draw Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaJul 16, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Danny Ings became the Premier League season’s third 20-goal scorer when he rolled in a late equalizer for Southampton in a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Neal Maupay had scored his 10th for Brighton to give the Seagulls a lead but Graham Potter’s men failed to clinch PL safety but are six points clear of the drop zone with two matches left.

Southampton’s point is its 46th and puts it 12th, unlikely to climb into a top half position. Brighton’s on 37 points.

Three things we learned

1. Ings and things: It’s been six years since Danny Ings scored 21 goals for Burnley in the Championship, quite a long and rough road between 20-goal campaigns, so it’s nearly impossible not to feel good for the injury-hit striker on scoring 20 times for his hometown club and helping them drive way out of view of relegation. When the 27-year-old — yes he’s only 27 — is on the ball within sight of goal you’re pretty much counting it these days. That’s good to see.

2. Seagulls safe: Three points would’ve pushed Graham Potter’s men to surefire safety, but the point will likely be enough. Six clear with two matches remaining, Brighton’s style has been much better than a relegation candidate but it’s luck has been as bad as most. It’ll be fun to see what Potter can do with a fresh slate and some reinforcements.

3. Brighton goes as Maupay goes: The 23-year-old Frenchman didn’t score 25 league goals like he did for Brentford in the Championship, but it’s hard not to connect his success with his side’s good form. Brighton has 37 points this season, and 20 of them have come when he’s scored. The Seagulls are unbeaten when he finds the back of the net.

Man of the Match

Lewis Dunk was needed in a big way as Southampton dominated the second half. The big center back won nine of 12 duels with three clearances, three blocks, and four interceptions.

Southampton – Brighton recap

Mat Ryan needed to make an early save for the Seagulls, who had two chances through Neal Maupay in the eighth minute. One was blocked and the second went over the bar.

Maupay got his goal in the 17th minute, blasting his 10th goal of the season past Alex McCarthy after Glenn Murray flicked Tariq Lamptey’s throw into the 18.

Danny Ings had the ball off the bottom of the bar and over the line only to be denied by the assistant referee’s flag.

Ings picked up where he left off in the second half and slung a pass through the six that just missed a sliding Che Adams in the 57th.

Ings would do the job himself in the 66th, running onto a Nathan Redmond pass behind Lamptey to side foot home.

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions

Real Madrid La Liga champions
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 16, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Real Madrid have been crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2017 and for the 34th time in their illustrious history.

Once again Real Madrid are the champions of Spain as the capital club have been dominant in the second half of the La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side beat Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday to seal the title, as they have won all nine games since the La Liga restart to end any hope their bitter rivals Barcelona had of chasing them down.

In the end, Barcelona’s defeat at home to Osasuna would have seal the title for Real Madrid anyway as the Catalan giants slipped up multiple times after the Spanish top-flight restarted in June. Barcelona had won five of the previous seven La Liga titles, as Real Madrid have now won the title just twice in the last eight seasons.

Karim Benzema scored twice to seal the win against Villarreal, and the title, as he put Real 2-0 up and although Vicente Iborra made it 2-1 late on, Real held on to seal the victory and the title.

Benzema has been particularly superb since the restart, as he’s scored seven goals and Real have dug deep to win plenty of tight games as Sergio Ramos also came up big by scoring penalty kicks.

Zidane has now won three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles in charge of Los Blancos and the former legendary Real Madrid playmaker is having a legendary career as their manager.

Real Madrid will now switch their focus to their Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at Manchester City in early August as they have to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to reach the latter stage tournament in Lisbon, Portugal.

But today is all about the La Liga title as Real Madrid are champions of Spain once again.