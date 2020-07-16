Solskjaer, Rashford on Manchester United chase for Champions League

The blowout wins were coming so easy for Manchester United that Marcus Rashford says Monday’s draw with Saints and Thursday’s scrappy win over Crystal Palace will be good for the Red Devils.

Rashford had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park that was aided by a razor-thin VAR decision and some fine David De Gea saves.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

His assist was more than a simple helper, as Rashford dribbled United out of its end before getting the ball back for the final assist to Martial in a match both players scored their 17th goals of the league campaign.

“Every game for us now a big game,” Rashford said. “We were scoring goals for fun before Southampton and the last two have been difficult games, we have to work double hard to win today.”

He later added, “We have to go and win every game, that has been the goal for the past few weeks but today has been good to refocus.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to give off an easy, breezy vibe after matches. The Norwegian manager played it cool after the Southampton draw and was striking a similar tone on Thursday.

“We need to smile and go into this, we have earned this right, no one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four,” Solskjaer said. “We have done fantastic since the restart. These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality.”

United finishes with West Ham and Leicester City, but first has the matter of a weekend FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea. Will they finish top four?