Danny Ings became the Premier League season’s third 20-goal scorer when he rolled in a late equalizer for Southampton in a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Neal Maupay had scored his 10th for Brighton to give the Seagulls a lead but Graham Potter’s men failed to clinch PL safety but are six points clear of the drop zone with two matches left.

Southampton’s point is its 46th and puts it 12th, unlikely to climb into a top half position. Brighton’s on 37 points.

Three things we learned

1. Ings and things: It’s been six years since Danny Ings scored 21 goals for Burnley in the Championship, quite a long and rough road between 20-goal campaigns, so it’s nearly impossible not to feel good for the injury-hit striker on scoring 20 times for his hometown club and helping them drive way out of view of relegation. When the 27-year-old — yes he’s only 27 — is on the ball within sight of goal you’re pretty much counting it these days. That’s good to see.

2. Seagulls safe: Three points would’ve pushed Graham Potter’s men to surefire safety, but the point will likely be enough. Six clear with two matches remaining, Brighton’s style has been much better than a relegation candidate but it’s luck has been as bad as most. It’ll be fun to see what Potter can do with a fresh slate and some reinforcements.

3. Brighton goes as Maupay goes: The 23-year-old Frenchman didn’t score 25 league goals like he did for Brentford in the Championship, but it’s hard not to connect his success with his side’s good form. Brighton has 37 points this season, and 20 of them have come when he’s scored. The Seagulls are unbeaten when he finds the back of the net.

Man of the Match

Lewis Dunk was needed in a big way as Southampton dominated the second half. The big center back won nine of 12 duels with three clearances, three blocks, and four interceptions.

Southampton – Brighton recap

Mat Ryan needed to make an early save for the Seagulls, who had two chances through Neal Maupay in the eighth minute. One was blocked and the second went over the bar.

Maupay got his goal in the 17th minute, blasting his 10th goal of the season past Alex McCarthy after Glenn Murray flicked Tariq Lamptey’s throw into the 18.

Danny Ings had the ball off the bottom of the bar and over the line only to be denied by the assistant referee’s flag.

Ings picked up where he left off in the second half and slung a pass through the six that just missed a sliding Che Adams in the 57th.

Ings would do the job himself in the 66th, running onto a Nathan Redmond pass behind Lamptey to side foot home.