EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 37, the penultimate week of the season. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Watford 0-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Norwich 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Man United 1-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Sheffield United 1-2 Everton – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

ODDS – Via DraftKings

Saturday, July 18: (+235) Norwich v. Burnley (+120), Tie: +235

Sunday, July 19: (+135) Bournemouth v. Southampton (+185), Tie: +270

Sunday, July 19: (+130) Tottenham v. Leicester (+215), Tie: +240

Monday, July 20: (-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240

Monday, July 20: (+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230

Monday, July 20: (-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Tuesday, July 21: (+950) Watford v. Man City (-375), Tie: +500

Tuesday, July 21: (+250) Aston Villa v. Arsenal (-106), Tie: +300

Wednesday, July 22: (-360) Man United v. West Ham (+950), Tie: +480

Wednesday, July 22: (-103) Liverpool v. Chelsea (+265), Tie: +270

