FA Cup semifinal preview: Four giants are two wins from glory

The big boys are ready to fire this weekend in the FA Cup semifinals.

Three of the four sides have plenty to play for in the Premier League, but all four managers have reasons to deeply desire the addition of silverware to their collections.

Who needs the glory more? While Man City would love to lift the most trophies this season, Pep Guardiola’s had more than a few in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Frank Lampard, Mikel Arteta, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are still relatively new in their digs. But boy, oh boy, could a cup serve as a springboard.

Arsenal v. Man City — 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday

Pep Guardiola and Man City are the ones with little concerns left in the league, though keeping fresh for the Champions League is a worthy goal.

City can still win a treble this season after winning the League Cup earlier this season and holding a first leg lead over Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16.

City will visit old pal Mikel Arteta and Arsenal on Saturday, the Spaniard seeing the cup as perhaps his best route to the Europa League.

The Gunners do not control their own destiny in pursuit of a top seven spot, so defeating City is key to giving summer recruits the lure of Europe.

Chelsea v. Manchester United — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are two of three bosses hoping for top four finishes in the Premier League as a vehicle to return to the Champions League.

But both also know the value of the cups in terms of both team momentum and belief, not to mention what it can mean to a young manager’s faith from his supporters and bosses.

United, for what it’s worth, has bossed Chelsea this season to the tune of 4-0 and 2-0 wins. in Premier League play. With Chelsea essentially out of the Champions League thanks to a 3-0 first leg home loss to mighty Bayern Munich, this is Lampard’s last reasonable hope for a trophy in his first year as manager at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch the FA Cup semifinals stream, start time

Kickoff: Arsenal v. Man City, 2:45 pm ET Saturday; Chelsea v. Man Utd, 1 pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: None

Online: Stream via ESPN+