By Joe Prince-WrightJul 17, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City v. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Leeds United promoted to Premier League
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leeds United is back in the Premier League after nearly two decades away from the top flight.

The three-time champions of England and one-time European Cup runners-up are back in the Premier League after West Brom fell 2-1 at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe scored the winner for the Terriers, who secure Championship safety with the win.

Leeds has four more points than Slaven Bilic’s second-place West Brom, who are now in danger of needing the playoffs to rejoin the Premier League.

Brentford can climb into second place by beating Stoke City later Friday. West Brom plays QPR and Brentford has Barnsley on the final day.

Relegated after the 2003-04 season, Leeds sunk as low as League One for three seasons before returning to the Championship for the 2009-10 season.

Much like Liverpool fans after the club won its last top-flight title prior to this season’s triumph, Leeds supporters would’ve hardly imagined a 16-year wait to return.

Marcelo Bielsa’s not going to buy dinner in that town for a long time.

West Ham – Watford stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham - Watford preview
Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
West Ham – Watford preview: A win Friday at the London Stadium would almost certainly give West Ham or Watford safe passage to another season of Premier League action (Watch live at pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons and Hornets are both three points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth and 19th-place Aston Villa, the latter two sides with just two matches to play.

In case you’re wondering, West Ham has a minus-15 goal differential, with Watford (-21), Bournemouth (-25) and Villa (-27) in line behind them.

Team news

Nigel Pearson says Troy Deeney has been fighting an injury for some time but the striker unsurprisingly still makes his way onto the team sheet.

West Ham boss David Moyes says Robert Snodgrass is unlikely to return but Felipe Anderson has returned and is on the bench.

What they’re saying

Moyes on facing down relegation“I think we’re in a good place. We’re playing quite well and we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. We know the importance of the game. We’ve been here before, and if we take points similar to last time we were here, I’ll have no doubt we’ll be a Premier League club.”

Watford’s Danny Welbeck on the task at hand“We can do the job ourselves and whatever happens outside our bubble is a bonus. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and what we can do. It’s about how we prepare tactically, physically and mentally. We’ve got to be good to go and go for three points. It’s a big game, but we have to focus on ourselves. Hopefully we get the three points. We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad and for some reason it’s not really shown with the position we are in. It’s difficult to pinpoint why but…hopefully we can express ourselves in the remaining games and show what we can actually do.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings sees the host Irons as a slight favorite with +143 odds to win compared to Watford’s +235.

The Irons improved to 1-1-1 on the young season when Sebastien Haller shined in a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road in August when Manuel Pellegrini was West Ham boss and Javi Gracia led the Hornets.

Prediction

Both teams have players who can punish and defenses that can open the door. A draw would really hurt the dramatics of the relegation run-in, and we’ll be cynical enough to shout a 1-1 onto the board.

How to watch West Ham – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Paraguay halts soccer restart because 3 teams get virus

Paraguay soccer coronavirus
Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) The restart of the Paraguayan soccer league was called off Friday after three teams came down with cases of the coronavirus.

The Paraguayan soccer association said Guarani, 12 de Octubre and San Lorenzo cannot play and train until another medical examination is held.

The soccer association did not say how many players or club staff members have become infected.

“The positive cases were detected in exams performed in the middle of the week, with results available since last night,” the association said in a statement. “After those reports, the measures established in the protocols guiding the return of Paraguayan soccer were activated.”

The league had been scheduled to resume Friday after a four-month suspension caused by the pandemic. San Lorenzo was to play General Diaz.

On Saturday, Guarani was scheduled to play Guairena and 12 de Octubre was to play Sol de America.

Club executives are expected to meet later Friday to discuss whether other matches will go forward.

Paraguay has done comparatively well in combating the virus. Only 27 people in the country of almost 7 million residents have died with the virus of about 3,300 infected.

Bournemouth – Southampton preview: How to watch, stream, start time

Bournemmouth - Southampton preview
Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Bournemouth – Southampton preview: The “most complex derby in the Premier League” has high stakes for the hosts when Bournemouth entertains New Forest Derby rivals Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Cherries need to stack wins in their final two matches of the season in a bid to outlast Watford, West Ham, or Aston Villa to stay in the Premier League.

Southampton’s 46 points are 12th. Saints are unbeaten in five outings but have drawn three-straight.

Bournemouth deserved better than a 2-1 loss to Man City in its last run out while Saints probably deserved better than the point they drew Brighton one day later.

Team news

At least three and as many as five defenders will miss out for the Cherries. Adam Smith (concussion) and Nathan Ake (groin) will be match time decisions for Bournemouth, who is already without Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis.

Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal, and Yan Valery remain out for Saints, who have no new injuries.

What they’re saying

Eddie Howe on playing after West Ham-Watford: “I don’t know whether I will watch the game or not, but we can only focus on ourselves and trying to get maximum points from our next two games. That takes importance over any other result or games that are going on and I would encourage the players not to watch it either. They just need to concentrate on themselves and getting in the best physical and mental condition possible to play our game. For various reasons we are where we are and I’ve got no idea what it will take to stay up. All we can do is try and hope it is good enough.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on young and old difference makers, Danny Ings and Jake Vokins: “Danny Ings deserves to have this many goals because he works unbelievably hard. He’s fit, he can run for 90 minutes. He shows that he’s on fire. Jake showed that he’s an alternative in that position, sure he’s got to learn. But I think he did a good job today. With the ball, had good solutions in the final third. He’s getting better and better.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings can barely make heads and tails of this one, with Bournemouth’s +135 barely different from Southampton’s +185 to win. A draw would come in at +270.

Bournemouth beat Saints 3-1 earlier this season at St. Mary’s and maybe that mixed with the hosts’ desperation is what’s keeping the odds so tight. Bournemouth also has one more day’s rest.

Prediction

Southampton has been very good lately but Bournemouth will have the aforementioned day’s rest and just outplayed Man City. Saints, of course, beat Man City but with a more resolute defensive performance as opposed to the Cherries’ attack-first show. Anything could happen here but Bournemouth’s defensive questions have us thinking 2-0 for Southampton.

How to watch Bournemouth – Southampton stream, start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com