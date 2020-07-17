More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Paraguay soccer coronavirus
Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images

Paraguay halts soccer restart because 3 teams get virus

Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) The restart of the Paraguayan soccer league was called off Friday after three teams came down with cases of the coronavirus.

The Paraguayan soccer association said Guarani, 12 de Octubre and San Lorenzo cannot play and train until another medical examination is held.

The soccer association did not say how many players or club staff members have become infected.

[ MORE: Man Utd tops Palace | Villa draws ]

“The positive cases were detected in exams performed in the middle of the week, with results available since last night,” the association said in a statement. “After those reports, the measures established in the protocols guiding the return of Paraguayan soccer were activated.”

The league had been scheduled to resume Friday after a four-month suspension caused by the pandemic. San Lorenzo was to play General Diaz.

On Saturday, Guarani was scheduled to play Guairena and 12 de Octubre was to play Sol de America.

Club executives are expected to meet later Friday to discuss whether other matches will go forward.

Paraguay has done comparatively well in combating the virus. Only 27 people in the country of almost 7 million residents have died with the virus of about 3,300 infected.

Leeds United promoted to Premier League

Leeds United promoted to Premier League
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leeds United is back in the Premier League after nearly two decades away from the top flight.

The three-time champions of England and one-time European Cup runners-up are back in the Premier League after West Brom fell 2-1 at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe scored the winner for the Terriers, who secure Championship safety with the win.

[ MORE: JPW’s PL picks and matchweek odds ]

Leeds has four more points than Slaven Bilic’s second-place West Brom, who are now in danger of needing the playoffs to rejoin the Premier League.

Brentford can climb into second place by beating Stoke City later Friday. West Brom plays QPR and Brentford has Barnsley on the final day.

Relegated after the 2003-04 season, Leeds sunk as low as League One for three seasons before returning to the Championship for the 2009-10 season.

Much like Liverpool fans after the club won its last top-flight title prior to this season’s triumph, Leeds supporters would’ve hardly imagined a 16-year wait to return.

Marcelo Bielsa’s not going to buy dinner in that town for a long time.

West Ham – Watford stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham - Watford preview
Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Ham – Watford preview: A win Friday at the London Stadium would almost certainly give West Ham or Watford safe passage to another season of Premier League action (Watch live at pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons and Hornets are both three points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth and 19th-place Aston Villa, the latter two sides with just two matches to play.

In case you’re wondering, West Ham has a minus-15 goal differential, with Watford (-21), Bournemouth (-25) and Villa (-27) in line behind them.

STREAM WEST HAM – WATFORD LIVE

Team news

Nigel Pearson says Troy Deeney has been fighting an injury for some time but the striker unsurprisingly still makes his way onto the team sheet.

West Ham boss David Moyes says Robert Snodgrass is unlikely to return but Felipe Anderson has returned and is on the bench.

What they’re saying

Moyes on facing down relegation“I think we’re in a good place. We’re playing quite well and we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. We know the importance of the game. We’ve been here before, and if we take points similar to last time we were here, I’ll have no doubt we’ll be a Premier League club.”

Watford’s Danny Welbeck on the task at hand“We can do the job ourselves and whatever happens outside our bubble is a bonus. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and what we can do. It’s about how we prepare tactically, physically and mentally. We’ve got to be good to go and go for three points. It’s a big game, but we have to focus on ourselves. Hopefully we get the three points. We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad and for some reason it’s not really shown with the position we are in. It’s difficult to pinpoint why but…hopefully we can express ourselves in the remaining games and show what we can actually do.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings sees the host Irons as a slight favorite with +143 odds to win compared to Watford’s +235.

The Irons improved to 1-1-1 on the young season when Sebastien Haller shined in a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road in August when Manuel Pellegrini was West Ham boss and Javi Gracia led the Hornets.

Prediction

Both teams have players who can punish and defenses that can open the door. A draw would really hurt the dramatics of the relegation run-in, and we’ll be cynical enough to shout a 1-1 onto the board.

How to watch West Ham – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Bournemouth – Southampton preview: How to watch, stream, start time

Bournemmouth - Southampton preview
Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bournemouth – Southampton preview: The “most complex derby in the Premier League” has high stakes for the hosts when Bournemouth entertains New Forest Derby rivals Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Cherries need to stack wins in their final two matches of the season in a bid to outlast Watford, West Ham, or Aston Villa to stay in the Premier League.

Southampton’s 46 points are 12th. Saints are unbeaten in five outings but have drawn three-straight.

STREAM BOURNEMOUTH – SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

Bournemouth deserved better than a 2-1 loss to Man City in its last run out while Saints probably deserved better than the point they drew Brighton one day later.

Team news

At least three and as many as five defenders will miss out for the Cherries. Adam Smith (concussion) and Nathan Ake (groin) will be match time decisions for Bournemouth, who is already without Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis.

Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal, and Yan Valery remain out for Saints, who have no new injuries.

What they’re saying

Eddie Howe on playing after West Ham-Watford: “I don’t know whether I will watch the game or not, but we can only focus on ourselves and trying to get maximum points from our next two games. That takes importance over any other result or games that are going on and I would encourage the players not to watch it either. They just need to concentrate on themselves and getting in the best physical and mental condition possible to play our game. For various reasons we are where we are and I’ve got no idea what it will take to stay up. All we can do is try and hope it is good enough.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on young and old difference makers, Danny Ings and Jake Vokins: “Danny Ings deserves to have this many goals because he works unbelievably hard. He’s fit, he can run for 90 minutes. He shows that he’s on fire. Jake showed that he’s an alternative in that position, sure he’s got to learn. But I think he did a good job today. With the ball, had good solutions in the final third. He’s getting better and better.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings can barely make heads and tails of this one, with Bournemouth’s +135 barely different from Southampton’s +185 to win. A draw would come in at +270.

Bournemouth beat Saints 3-1 earlier this season at St. Mary’s and maybe that mixed with the hosts’ desperation is what’s keeping the odds so tight. Bournemouth also has one more day’s rest.

Prediction

Southampton has been very good lately but Bournemouth will have the aforementioned day’s rest and just outplayed Man City. Saints, of course, beat Man City but with a more resolute defensive performance as opposed to the Cherries’ attack-first show. Anything could happen here but Bournemouth’s defensive questions have us thinking 2-0 for Southampton.

How to watch Bournemouth – Southampton stream, start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham – Leicester City preview: How to watch, start time, stream

By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham – Leicester City preview: There are high stakes for the managerial tenures of Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers at Tottenham and Leicester City when the two sides meet in North London on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs can no longer make the top four but sixth is an option and the Europa League has clearly been circled by Mourinho as he’d love a third UEFA Cup (with a third club).

STREAM TOTTENHAM – LEICESTER CITY LIVE

Rodgers, meanwhile, will need two memorable results against European candidates to avoid unceremoniously dropping out of the top four after ages in the top three. Leicester is a point back of third-place Chelsea and ahead of Manchester United on goal differential with two matches to play. The Foxes meet United on the final day of the season.

Team news

Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli are out injured, and only the latter could return this season. Eric Dier will serve the last match of his suspension versus Leicester.

The Foxes will again be without injured James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs, and Marc Albrighton, as well as suspended Caglar Soyuncu.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on finding form too late for the UCL“Mathematically I think now it’s impossible to get top four. So we know now that for us it’s a fight until the end to try and get a Europa league position. I always thought part of the position in the table would be nice for us if we could feel good things in this part of the season. Because in the end, a new season is always a new season but there’s always a little relation to what you do in the previous one. So to end this season with the majority of the players back, the team being more solid, being more compact and having better results, I think is also good in relation to next season.”

Leicester defender Wes Morgan on the task at hand: “This performance today was to show that we’re still a force. Probably since 2020, we’ve not had the best period of games where results have not gone our way, but we always try to fight. We’re always trying to find the right solutions to win games and today was a great example of that. It’s still alive at the top. Obviously, we’re under no illusions. It’s very, very tight, but it’s in our hands, so to speak, and we’ve just got to put the performances in and get the points and we’ll see where we’ll be.”

Odds and ends

Spurs are slight favorites at home, +130 according to DraftKings compared to Leicester’s +215 (A draw is +240).

Rodgers’ Leicester got a signature win of sorts at the King Power Stadium in September, with VAR playing a big role in a 2-1 win.

Prediction

A win would be a big achievement for the Foxes, who are missing two great defenders, another good one, and its top playmaker in James Maddison. Spurs are not without injury but you’d fancy them to get a win with an extra day’s rest to boot. Tottenham 2-1.

How to watch Tottenham – Leicester City stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com