Tottenham – Leicester City preview: How to watch, start time, stream

Tottenham – Leicester City preview: There are high stakes for the managerial tenures of Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers at Tottenham and Leicester City when the two sides meet in North London on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs can no longer make the top four but sixth is an option and the Europa League has clearly been circled by Mourinho as he’d love a third UEFA Cup (with a third club).

STREAM TOTTENHAM – LEICESTER CITY LIVE

Rodgers, meanwhile, will need two memorable results against European candidates to avoid unceremoniously dropping out of the top four after ages in the top three. Leicester is a point back of third-place Chelsea and ahead of Manchester United on goal differential with two matches to play. The Foxes meet United on the final day of the season.

Team news

Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli are out injured, and only the latter could return this season. Eric Dier will serve the last match of his suspension versus Leicester.

The Foxes will again be without injured James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs, and Marc Albrighton, as well as suspended Caglar Soyuncu.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on finding form too late for the UCL: “Mathematically I think now it’s impossible to get top four. So we know now that for us it’s a fight until the end to try and get a Europa league position. I always thought part of the position in the table would be nice for us if we could feel good things in this part of the season. Because in the end, a new season is always a new season but there’s always a little relation to what you do in the previous one. So to end this season with the majority of the players back, the team being more solid, being more compact and having better results, I think is also good in relation to next season.”

Leicester defender Wes Morgan on the task at hand: “This performance today was to show that we’re still a force. Probably since 2020, we’ve not had the best period of games where results have not gone our way, but we always try to fight. We’re always trying to find the right solutions to win games and today was a great example of that. It’s still alive at the top. Obviously, we’re under no illusions. It’s very, very tight, but it’s in our hands, so to speak, and we’ve just got to put the performances in and get the points and we’ll see where we’ll be.”

Odds and ends

Spurs are slight favorites at home, +130 according to DraftKings compared to Leicester’s +215 (A draw is +240).

Rodgers’ Leicester got a signature win of sorts at the King Power Stadium in September, with VAR playing a big role in a 2-1 win.

Prediction

A win would be a big achievement for the Foxes, who are missing two great defenders, another good one, and its top playmaker in James Maddison. Spurs are not without injury but you’d fancy them to get a win with an extra day’s rest to boot. Tottenham 2-1.

How to watch Tottenham – Leicester City stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com