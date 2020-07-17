Transfer rumor roundup: Kim to Tottenham, Tagliafico to Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the Premier League’s top sides may be adding players from the Chinese Super League and the Netherlands’ Eredivisie.

Beijing Goan and Ajax are the clubs with the transfer targets from AFC and CONMEBOL internationals.

Let’s dig into the back line options for Spurs and Man City.

Kim to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur is being linked with the “best Asian defender in history,” a player nicknamed “Monster” in the Chinese Super League.

Min-jae Kim may be just 23 but he’s extremely well-regarded and Spurs will have inside info given that Heung-min Son’s seen plenty of him from his post in the South Korea national team set-up.

Kim plays at Beijing Goan and the price tag is rumored to be less than $20 million by football.london, which notes his contract expiry of December 2021.

He joined the CSL side from South Korean mainstays Jeonbuk Motors in January 2019 and has not missed a beat. It could take some time to adjust to the Premier League level, but Spurs have plenty of players to man the center back spot while he learns. Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, and Davinson Sanchez are set to remain in North London.

Tagliafico to Man City

Pep Guardiola’s ready to spend big on another fullback.

Left back Nicolas Tagliafico will be leaving Ajax this summer and Chelsea had been linked with the Argentine.

But a report in Argentina claims that Man City is interested in soon-to-be 28-year-old who’s been capped 25 times by his national team.

Tagliafico has 12 goals and 15 assists in 99 appearances for Ajax and has played a little center back and left mid.

Some of Pep’s fullback buys have been good, as Kyle Walker’s performed well enough for City. But Joao Cancelo has not adapted well to the PL this season after a swap for Danilo from Juventus, and Benjamin Mendy’s been hit or miss when healthy.

Tagliafico is expected to cost upwards of $25 million, a far cry from the money Guardiola’s spent on some of the aforementioned names.