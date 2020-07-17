More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

West Ham takes massive win over Watford

By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
A three-goal first half has likely secured West Ham United’s Premier League status for another year.

The Irons scored twice in the first 10 minutes and withstood anything Watford brought their way in a 3-1 win at the London Stadium on Friday.

Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek, and Declan Rice scored for the Irons, with Troy Deeney getting the Hornets’ lone goal.

West Ham moves to 37 points, level with Brighton and three more than the defeated Hornets. More importantly, the Irons are six points ahead of 18th-place Bournemouth and 19th-place Aston Villa with two matches to play.

Watford now has to hope for help out-of-town or memorable points against Arsenal or Man City.

West Ham meets Manchester United and Villa to finish their season, so it’s not 100 percent certain they’ll survive but Friday’s win was likely momentous given the club’s superior goal difference over all four clubs remaining with them in the relegation conversation.

WEST HAM – WATFORD FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Antonio remains the Irons savior: A man who had 2 goals and 2 assists before the coronavirus pause now is one goal away from his first 10-goal season in the Premier League. Five of his nine PL goals this season have come in the last week after the Irons relegated Norwich City a week ago and may have put Watford on that path on Friday. David Moyes should be buying this man dinner, because the early goal settled nerves in West Ham’s biggest match of the season.

2. Watford becomes supporters of the out-of-town scoreboard: Nigel Pearson’s men next meet Arsenal and Manchester City. While plenty of clubs have found points against those traditional powers during this weird season, you certainly wouldn’t bet on the Hornets to get it done.

3. Rice showcases shooting: Declan Rice is known for controlling the pace in the middle of the park and breaking up the other team’s possession. He’s definitely got goals in his locker, though, despite scoring just thrice in his Premier League career. The latest was a wondrous curler from outside the 18 which left Ben Foster looking like he’d been trying to deconstruct a complex theorem. Rice has now scored in a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle, and this 3-1 decision. So it’ll be four next time for the Irons.

Man of the Match

We’re going to go with Soucek, who has been critical to seemingly everything good not done by Antonio in West Ham’s run to safety. The Slavia Prague loanee should be back with the Irons next year if the Londoners have their wits about them.

West Ham – Watford recap

The Irons did not take long to strike, and it’s no surprise that Antonio was the scorer. The man who scored four against Norwich used a deft finish to make it 1-0 after six minutes.

Soucek’s become an offensive threat in recent weeks and got high to head a Jarrod Bowen cross home for 2-0 in the 10th minute.

The third goal was a beauty and could’ve been mistaken for a cross the way Ben Foster reacted to Rice’s tremendous curler from distance.

Christian Kabasele headed just wide in the 48th minute as Watford fought to get back into the match.

They got the goal a minute later when Abdoulaye Doucoure drove into the box and saw his shot pushed off the post by Lukasz Fabianski. Deeney deposited the rebound for 3-1 with 41 minutes to play.

Kiko Femenia dragged a shot wide of the far post in the 59th minute, Watford still pressing for a second.

FA Cup semifinal preview: Four giants are two wins from glory

FA Cup preview
Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT
The big boys are ready to fire this weekend in the FA Cup semifinals.

Three of the four sides have plenty to play for in the Premier League, but all four managers have reasons to deeply desire the addition of silverware to their collections.

Who needs the glory more? While Man City would love to lift the most trophies this season, Pep Guardiola’s had more than a few in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Frank Lampard, Mikel Arteta, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are still relatively new in their digs. But boy, oh boy, could a cup serve as a springboard.

Arsenal v. Man City — 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday

Pep Guardiola and Man City are the ones with little concerns left in the league, though keeping fresh for the Champions League is a worthy goal.

City can still win a treble this season after winning the League Cup earlier this season and holding a first leg lead over Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16.

City will visit old pal Mikel Arteta and Arsenal on Saturday, the Spaniard seeing the cup as perhaps his best route to the Europa League.

The Gunners do not control their own destiny in pursuit of a top seven spot, so defeating City is key to giving summer recruits the lure of Europe.

Chelsea v. Manchester United — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are two of three bosses hoping for top four finishes in the Premier League as a vehicle to return to the Champions League.

But both also know the value of the cups in terms of both team momentum and belief, not to mention what it can mean to a young manager’s faith from his supporters and bosses.

United, for what it’s worth, has bossed Chelsea this season to the tune of 4-0 and 2-0 wins. in Premier League play. With Chelsea essentially out of the Champions League thanks to a 3-0 first leg home loss to mighty Bayern Munich, this is Lampard’s last reasonable hope for a trophy in his first year as manager at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch the FA Cup semifinals stream, start time

Kickoff: Arsenal v. Man City, 2:45 pm ET Saturday; Chelsea v. Man Utd, 1 pm ET Sunday
TV Channel: None
Online: Stream via ESPN+

Transfer rumor roundup: Kim to Tottenham, Tagliafico to Man City

Kim to Tottenham
CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT
Two of the Premier League’s top sides may be adding players from the Chinese Super League and the Netherlands’ Eredivisie.

[ MORE: The latest transfer news ]

Beijing Goan and Ajax are the clubs with the transfer targets from AFC and CONMEBOL internationals.

Let’s dig into the back line options for Spurs and Man City.

Kim to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur is being linked with the “best Asian defender in history,” a player nicknamed “Monster” in the Chinese Super League.

Min-jae Kim may be just 23 but he’s extremely well-regarded and Spurs will have inside info given that Heung-min Son’s seen plenty of him from his post in the South Korea national team set-up.

Kim plays at Beijing Goan and the price tag is rumored to be less than $20 million by football.london, which notes his contract expiry of December 2021.

He joined the CSL side from South Korean mainstays Jeonbuk Motors in January 2019 and has not missed a beat. It could take some time to adjust to the Premier League level, but Spurs have plenty of players to man the center back spot while he learns. Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, and Davinson Sanchez are set to remain in North London.

Tagliafico to Man City

Pep Guardiola’s ready to spend big on another fullback.

Left back Nicolas Tagliafico will be leaving Ajax this summer and Chelsea had been linked with the Argentine.

But a report in Argentina claims that Man City is interested in soon-to-be 28-year-old who’s been capped 25 times by his national team.

Tagliafico has 12 goals and 15 assists in 99 appearances for Ajax and has played a little center back and left mid.

Some of Pep’s fullback buys have been good, as Kyle Walker’s performed well enough for City. But Joao Cancelo has not adapted well to the PL this season after a swap for Danilo from Juventus, and Benjamin Mendy’s been hit or miss when healthy.

Tagliafico is expected to cost upwards of $25 million, a far cry from the money Guardiola’s spent on some of the aforementioned names.

Leeds United promoted to Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leeds United is back in the Premier League after nearly two decades away from the top flight.

The three-time champions of England and one-time European Cup runners-up are back in the Premier League after West Brom fell 2-1 at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe scored the winner for the Terriers, who secure Championship safety with the win.

Leeds has four more points than Slaven Bilic’s second-place West Brom, who are now in danger of needing the playoffs to rejoin the Premier League.

Brentford can climb into second place by beating Stoke City later Friday. West Brom plays QPR and Brentford has Barnsley on the final day.

Relegated after the 2003-04 season, Leeds sunk as low as League One for three seasons before returning to the Championship for the 2009-10 season.

Much like Liverpool fans after the club won its last top-flight title prior to this season’s triumph, Leeds supporters would’ve hardly imagined a 16-year wait to return.

Marcelo Bielsa’s not going to buy dinner in that town for a long time.

West Ham – Watford stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham - Watford preview
Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
West Ham – Watford preview: A win Friday at the London Stadium would almost certainly give West Ham or Watford safe passage to another season of Premier League action (Watch live at pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons and Hornets are both three points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth and 19th-place Aston Villa, the latter two sides with just two matches to play.

In case you’re wondering, West Ham has a minus-15 goal differential, with Watford (-21), Bournemouth (-25) and Villa (-27) in line behind them.

STREAM WEST HAM – WATFORD LIVE

Team news

Nigel Pearson says Troy Deeney has been fighting an injury for some time but the striker unsurprisingly still makes his way onto the team sheet.

West Ham boss David Moyes says Robert Snodgrass is unlikely to return but Felipe Anderson has returned and is on the bench.

What they’re saying

Moyes on facing down relegation“I think we’re in a good place. We’re playing quite well and we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. We know the importance of the game. We’ve been here before, and if we take points similar to last time we were here, I’ll have no doubt we’ll be a Premier League club.”

Watford’s Danny Welbeck on the task at hand“We can do the job ourselves and whatever happens outside our bubble is a bonus. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and what we can do. It’s about how we prepare tactically, physically and mentally. We’ve got to be good to go and go for three points. It’s a big game, but we have to focus on ourselves. Hopefully we get the three points. We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad and for some reason it’s not really shown with the position we are in. It’s difficult to pinpoint why but…hopefully we can express ourselves in the remaining games and show what we can actually do.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings sees the host Irons as a slight favorite with +143 odds to win compared to Watford’s +235.

The Irons improved to 1-1-1 on the young season when Sebastien Haller shined in a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road in August when Manuel Pellegrini was West Ham boss and Javi Gracia led the Hornets.

Prediction

Both teams have players who can punish and defenses that can open the door. A draw would really hurt the dramatics of the relegation run-in, and we’ll be cynical enough to shout a 1-1 onto the board.

How to watch West Ham – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com