Arsenal Manchester City
Arsenal stun Man City, reach FA Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Arsenal – Manchester City: Arsenal stunned reigning FA Cup champions Man City at Wembley as two Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a memorable semifinal win for the Gunners as they reached the FA Cup final.

A goal in each half from Aubameyang, plus a colossal display at center back from David Luiz, kept Man City at bay as Pep Guardiola’s side missed several chances and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made them pay. After beating Liverpool earlier this week, Arteta’s gritty side caused another big shock.

Given the current limitations of his squad Arteta has set up Arsenal to defend, be tough to beat and then use the likes of Aubameyang, Pepe and Lacazette on the break to hurt teams. It’s working. Tactically it was a great plan from the former Man City assistant coach as he got one over his old boss Guardiola.

Arteta won the FA Cup twice as an Arsenal player and he will now be leading them out at Wembley for an FA Cup final as manager on August 1 against Chelsea or Manchester United.

The FA Cup final will be Arsenal’s first since 2017 as they won three FA Cups in four seasons from 2014-2017. If they win the FA Cup in two weeks’ time they are guaranteed a spot in the Europa League group stage, while they still have a chance via their position in the Premier League table too. As for Man City, they will now focus on the UEFA Champions League in early August.

Arsenal had the ball in the net early on but Lacazette was flagged for offside, as Manchester City dominated possession. Aubameyang was then played clean through on goal by David Luiz but the Gabonese striker smashed the ball straight at Ederson as the Arsenal striker looked to the air in disgust.

However, Aubameyang made no mistake moments later as Pepe crossed to the back post and caught out Kyle Walker and Arsenal’s main man finished clinically off the far post to make it 1-0 with his 24th goal of the season.

Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne were caught in possession at the back and Aubameyang couldn’t quite find his strike partners as Arsenal had rattled Man City’s cage.

Shkodran Mustafi flicked a header goalwards from a corner which Ederson acrobatically tipped over as Arsenal kicked on after going 1-0 up.

Man City started well in the second half but Raheem Sterling smashed an effort way over the bar, then De Bruyne was the architect who picked out Sterling but he dragged an effort wide.

Riyad Mahrez was then denied by Emiliano Martinez as Arsenal had the odd dangerous attack but it was all Man City. De Bruyne whipped a free kick wide, Sterling missed a header from close range and David Silva somehow flicked wide.

Sterling also went down in the box after a challenge from Mustafi but after a VAR check no penalty kick was given.

Arsenal then hit Man City with a sucker punch after all of those missed chances, as Kieran Tierney clipped a lovely ball down the left for Aubameyang who ran in on goal and slotted home his second of the day to send the Gunners to the FA Cup final.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With three matchweeks remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on cup competitions.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful That makes things even tighter.

There are still so many teams fighting for the Champions League and Europa League spot, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 48 17-1-0 13-2-3 93
 Manchester City 36 24 3 9 93 35 58 14-2-2 10-1-7 75
 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 15 10-3-5 9-3-6 63
 Leicester City 36 18 8 10 67 36 31 11-4-3 7-4-7 62
 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 28 10-6-2 7-5-6 62
 Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 11 7-7-4 7-7-4 56
 Tottenham Hotspur 36 15 10 11 57 46 11 11-3-4 4-7-7 55
 Sheffield United 36 14 12 10 38 35 3 10-3-5 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 8 9-6-3 4-8-6 53
 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 -11 8-7-3 4-3-11 46
 Southampton 36 13 7 16 46 59 -13 5-3-10 8-4-6 46
 Newcastle United 36 11 10 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-2-11 43
 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 -17 6-4-8 5-5-8 42
 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 6-3-9 4-4-10 37
 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 8 13 15 37 53 -16 5-6-7 3-7-8 37
 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 -23 6-6-6 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 -25 5-6-7 3-1-14 31
 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 -27 6-3-9 2-4-12 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Transfer news: Ceballos to Arsenal update; Hojbjerg to Spurs

Ceballos to Arsenal
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
In transfer news Dani Ceballos has been linked with a permanent move to Arsenal in the latest update, while talk of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham and Everton is heating up.

Starting in the red half of north London, Dani Ceballos has been linked with a permanent move to Arsenal and the Daily Mirror say that Real Madrid’s financial problems will give the Gunners a big boost of signing the Spanish midfielder.

Per the interview with El Transistor in Spain, Real Madrid  president Florentino Perez lamented the current financial situation which has hit the newly-crowned La Liga champions hard.

“The situation is really bad. It’s difficult to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with the situation and then make signings like that. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes. This year has been the most difficult for me. We lost important income from the stadium. We had to talk to the players for them to do their bit. If they hadn’t voluntarily lowered their salaries, the company would have suffered losses. It’s an exceptional situation.”

The report states that Arsenal and Real Madrid continue to be in talks over a permanent deal for Ceballos and Real want around $25 million for the silky midfielder, who has been on loan at the Gunners during the 2019-20 season. It is believed Real will fund new signings by selling fringe players and Ceballos, as talented as he is, isn’t part of Zinedine Zindane’s long-term plans.

Ceballos, 23, has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuild as he’s been played in a deeper role and has added grit and defensive responsibility to his creativity on the ball. His partnership with Granit Xhaka has added an extra level of stability to Arsenal and Arteta has said many times he wants to keep Ceballos at the Emirates.

Hojbjerg to Tottenham
Switching to the other half of north London, Tottenham have been urged to make a better offer for Southampton and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg, 24, has reportedly been the target of a $31.4 million bid from Everton and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Spurs to up their bid if they really want the combative midfielder.

With one year left on his contract, Hojbjerg doesn’t want to sign a new deal at Saints and was stripped of the captaincy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“About his future, he knows that there is some interest and hopefully, yeah, a club that wants him really shows that they want him. If not, he stays with us,” Hasenhuttl said.

It is believed Saints want closer to $45 million for Hojbjerg and given that Tottenham right back Kyle Walker-Peters is currently on loan at Saints, he could be used in a deal.

Jose Mourinho wants Hojbjerg and the Danish midfielder is said to want a move to Tottenham over Everton, as both teams needs extra bite and drive in central midfield and he will certainly provide that.

Surging Burnley beat nine-man Norwich

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Norwich – Burnley was a game full of red cards, fine finishes and the win for the Clarets kept alive their Europa League hopes, while the already-relegated Canaries were their own worst enemies at Carrow Road.

Norwich had Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic both sent off in the first half and to compound the misery for Daniel Farke’s side, Chris Wood scored an overhead kick in first half stoppage time.

NORWICH v. BURNLEY FULL REPLAY

A Ben Godfrey own goal summed up Norwich’s day as Burnley sealed a top 10 spot and the Clarets are just two points off sixth-place Wolves. As for Norwich, they’ve lost all eight of their games since the restart and have just 21 points on the board.

Three things we learned

1. VAR gets red cards spot on: Buendia and Drmic were both sent off and for the first, Kevin Friend used VAR correctly. The referee was alerted to an elbow by Buendia on Ashley Westwood’s head and he then used the pitch-side monitor and quickly sent off the Argentine playmaker. Referees should use the monitor more in the Premier League and this was the perfect example of it working smoothly. As for Drmic’s red card, VAR had a quick check of Friend’s decision but his lunging tackle was out of control and Norwich’s frustration was vented in the wrong way.

2. Burnley’s European dream alive: What a second half to the season Burnley is having. One defeat from 13 games has seen them seal a top 10 finish and they are well in the Europa League hunt. They host Brighton on the final day and Sean Dyche’s banged up and battered side could easily win that. If they managed to qualify for Europe given their financial limitations and injury list, it will be one of the best achievements of the season. Wolves and Sheffield United have stolen the headlines but Burnley have brilliantly flown under the radar.

3. Canaries extreme hangover continues: The last few weeks have been damaging for Farke and Norwich. The manner in which they are playing doesn’t bode well for next season as he will have just a few weeks to pick the team up before the 2020-21 Championship season begins. Norwich never really had a chance with less than $2 million spent on new players and Farke was always honest, saying they need a miracle to stay up. A hangover of negativity has seen them lose all eight games of the restart and after the first loss in the first week, every single player seemed to believe they were already down. Players will leave this summer as Norwich’s financial model needs that to happen, but how do you replace this feeling of extreme negativity?

Man of the Match

Norwich started brightly and came out of the traps brightly, as they had several corners and one of those led to a great chance. Ben Godfrey had a header which was saved at point-blank range, then Alex Tettey’s rebound was deflected inches wide as the hosts looked dangerous.

Jay Rodriguez was sharp at the other end for Burnley as he and Chris Wood started to link up as they approached the half time whistle. Referee Kevin Friend then took a look at the pitch side monitor after Emiliano Buendia hit Ashley Westwood in the head with his elbow, and the referee used VAR to issue Buendia a red card as Norwich were down to 10 men.

Burnley went close before the break but Rodriguez and Wood were denied as the Clarets were buoyed by their one-man advantage. Dwight McNeil’s deflected free kick was then saved superbly my Tim Krul but moments later Norwich were reduced to nine men. Drmic’s lunging tackle on Erik Pieters saw him get a straight red card and moments later they were 1-0 down as Wood acrobatic flicked home.

In the second half it was all Burnley, as expected, with Krul denying Pieters and the Norwich goalkeeper was extremely busy.

Wood then whiffed on a volley after a lovely ball over the top from Westwood as Burnley clicked through the gears but Norwich stood firm but didn’t provide any threat in attack.

Pieters had a shot blocked as it looped just over, then Pieters sent in a harmless cross which Godfrey inexplicably put into his own net to make it 2-0. Soon after Pope denied Onel Hernandez as Norwich launch a rare attack but Burnley ease to victory to keep their Europa League dreams alive.