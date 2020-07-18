More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Chelsea explain reasons for Pulisic improvement

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Chelsea have explained the reasons behind Christian Pulisic and his dramatic improvement in recent months, with Frank Lampard pointing to his physical development during his first season playing in England.

Pulisic, 21, has been one of the stars of the Premier League since the restart, scoring three goals and putting in several man of he match displays.

The USMNT winger will be Chelsea’s leading man against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday (start time, 1pm ET) and Lampard was asked about the reasons behind Pulisic’s superb form since the restart.

Here’s what the Chelsea boss said on Pulisic and his development.

“I’ve seen real improvement in his all-round game,” Lampard said. “Coming to the Premier League is very difficult because of the physical nature of the league. We have to remember how young Christian is and also the summer that he had.

“I think he found those physical demands pretty strong in the beginning and now you’re seeing him deal with those better. A lot of that is a credit to himself and how he’s approached it – he’s worked with our strength and conditioning coach Adam Burrows, who’s fantastic, but they’ve worked together so it’s Christian who has to take on that responsibility and he has.

“Physically that’s helped him but it’s also just his talent is coming through. Looking forward, I want to see more of what he’s shown in recent times which is goals and assists because that’s what the best in the world do in that position. I feel he has the capability to do that as he improves and that can be the edge as his game moves on levels.”

Anybody who has watched Pulisic since he burst onto the scene at the age of 17 knows he has always been small and the physical demands of the Premier League is greater than any other league in the world.

Pulisic seems to have built more muscle, become even quicker and he benefitted from some rest after being out injured from January to March with a nasty adductor problem, as he finally had a break.

Remember: Pulisic went from playing for Dortmund in the spring of 2019 to playing for the USMNT at the Gold Cup in the summer of 2019 and then straight into preseason with Chelsea without a break.

Having a rest, plus extensive work on his physical attributes, has done wonders for the American winger who is now able to showcase his quality on the ball each and every time he steps on the pitch.

So much so that Chelsea are now counting on the Pennsylvania native to seal their top four spot and win them the FA Cup. Nobody would have predicted that after a tough first few months of the season for Pulisic.

Arsenal v. Man City FA Cup semifinal: How to watch, stream

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
Arsenal – Manchester City is the first of two epic FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium this weekend as close friends Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola lock horns on Saturday (start time, 2:45pm ET).

Pep Guardiola and Man City have second place wrapped up, though keeping fresh for the Champions League is a worthy goal. Manchester City can still win a treble this season after winning the League Cup earlier this season and holding a first leg lead over Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16.

Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal stand in the way as Arteta may see the FA Cup as his best route to the Europa League. The Gunners do not control their own destiny in pursuit of a top seven spot, so defeating City is key to giving summer recruits the lure of Europe. Arsenal beat Liverpool earlier this week and will be confident.

Manchester City are no doubt the heavy favorites against Arsenal, as Guardiola has prioritized the cup competitions over the Premier League and the motivation to retain their FA Cup title is high among everyone at Manchester City.

Even though they were a distant second in the Premier League this season, Man City want to be able to add even more trophies to their cabinet. That said, Arteta won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal as a player and he knows how to unpick Guardiola’s tactics.

Team news

Arsenal start Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe up top together in a very attack-minded lineup.

Man City have Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte all in the starting lineup after they were rested for the midweek win against Bournemouth.

How to watch the FA Cup semifinal: Arsenal – Manchester City stream, start time

Kickoff: Arsenal v. Man City, 2:45 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: None
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Live updates: FA Cup semifinals on NBCSports.com

MLS delay arrival of Charlotte, St. Louis, Sacramento franchises

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) MLS expansion delay: Major League Soccer has delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS announced the specific details on the expansion delay: Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023, the league said.

Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams. MLS said Austin FC had made significant progress before the pandemic.

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

MLS teams had played two games each when the coronavirus caused a shutdown on March 12. Twenty-four teams are part of a resumption tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, that started July 8. Dallas and Nashville withdrew after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the full details for their ‘MLS is Back’ tournament in Orlando in July and August, with 24 teams taking part at the Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney resort.

The tournament kicked off on July 8 with a group stage, then the Round of 16 will take place on July 25-28, the quarterfinals on July 30-August 1, semifinals on August 5-6 and the final on August 11.

Norwich City – Burnley: Stream, how to watch

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Norwich City – Burnley is the lone Premier League game on Saturday (start time, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Canaries are playing for pride and the Clarets still in with a shout of Europe.

Daniel Farke and Norwich have lost all seven of their Premier League games since the restart and were relegated last weekend. Sean Dyche’s Burnley keep on grinding away and have lost just one of their seven games since the restart and have picked up impressive draws against Liverpool and Wolves in their last two games. If they win their final two games and others above them drop points, Burnley can qualify for the Europa League.

NORWICH CITY – BURNLEY STREAM

Below is everything you need to know about Norwich – Burnley.

Team news: Norwich City – Burnley

Norwich make one change from the team which lost 1-0 at Chelsea, as Emiliano Buendia comes into the starting lineup for Rupp.

Burnley make one change too, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson replacing the injured Charlie Taylor.

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts Norwich are unsurprisingly the underdogs here (+225) while Burnley (+125) are a pretty good bet for this one. The tie at +235 is decent too, as Norwich are still playing for pride and Burnley have a lot of injuries to deal with and their small squad has had a very quick turnaround.

Prediction

I would probably say Burnley will edge, 1-0 or 2-1, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich do grab a point. They were more organized at Chelsea but scoring goals has become a huge issue for Farke’s side since Teemu Pukki stopped scoring in the fall. I am going to go for a 2-1 win for Burnley with Jay Rodriguez being the main man for the Clarets once again.

Leeds United: 16-year journey back to Premier League worth the wait

By NBCSports.comJul 18, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
Every year for the last 16, I believed. No matter how circus-like the previous season had gone, I kept the faith that Leeds United would be promoted again to the Premier League.

It was a long wait and so much happened since that 2004 afternoon in Bolton — a day that fell on the third anniversary of their home leg in the Champions League semifinals.

Points deductions, ownership ranging from stingy to criminal, manager after manager after manager (Thanks, Massimo Cellino!), star players leaving, young players blossoming elsewhere, hope in August only for a finish somewhere in the teens come May — there weren’t many positives in the last 16 years.

But when Marcelo Bielsa was hired in 2018 there was a feeling of change. This was Marcelo Bielsa, the man praised by former players like Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola. This was a man who was well respected globally taking up the challenge of getting a second division side promoted.

In one season Bielsa improved an entire squad, had players playing above their level, and instilled a belief that as a unit they could achieve great things.

It took a lot of belief that brighter days would come and the sentence, “Leeds United are back in the Premier League” would ever be uttered again.

But, here we finally are.

***

After last season’s crushing Easter weekend cost them automatic promotion, Leeds United’s Managing Director Angus Kinnear got right to the point in the Amazon documentary “Take Me Home” when he said “We’re not dicking around with the playoffs anymore.” The club backed up that statement, and it began with Bielsa returning for a second season following the crushing playoff semifinal defeat to Derby.

The manager’s influence on the squad was evident in Year 2. The improvement up and down the lineup was noticeable. This was a team on a mission. There would be no dance with the playoffs this season.

Promotion didn’t come easy. Nothing ever does with Leeds United. They started off strong, had a bit of a wobble at the turn of the new year, then opened the restart with one win in three games. Still, the teams chasing them dropped points, allowing fate to be in their hands.

At the time of the restart Leeds sat seven points clear atop the Championship. Each match was a stressful 90 minutes to earn three points. As the remaining fixture list kept getting smaller and smaller and promised land got closer and closer, it still didn’t feel real. Then Pablo Hernandez scored and 89th minute winner against Swansea.

That didn’t clinch promotion, but it put one foot in the Premier League.

So when the final whistle blew on Friday following Huddersfield’s win over West Brom, allowing Leeds to clinch automatic promotion, I thought about the last 16 years (after celebrating in my office).

Sometimes it’s about the journey and not the destination. For Leeds United, it was always about the destination. The journey brought few memories and plenty to forget.

Now it’s time for version 2.0 of Leeds United in the Premier League, and it was worth the wait.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.