By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City v. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) MLS expansion delay: Major League Soccer has delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS announced the specific details on the expansion delay: Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023, the league said.

Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams. MLS said Austin FC had made significant progress before the pandemic.

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

MLS teams had played two games each when the coronavirus caused a shutdown on March 12. Twenty-four teams are part of a resumption tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, that started July 8. Dallas and Nashville withdrew after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the full details for their ‘MLS is Back’ tournament in Orlando in July and August, with 24 teams taking part at the Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney resort.

The tournament kicked off on July 8 with a group stage, then the Round of 16 will take place on July 25-28, the quarterfinals on July 30-August 1, semifinals on August 5-6 and the final on August 11.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Chelsea have explained the reasons behind Christian Pulisic and his dramatic improvement in recent months, with Frank Lampard pointing to his physical development during his first season playing in England.

Pulisic, 21, has been one of the stars of the Premier League since the restart, scoring three goals and putting in several man of he match displays.

The USMNT winger will be Chelsea’s leading man against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday (start time, 1pm ET) and Lampard was asked about the reasons behind Pulisic’s superb form since the restart.

Here’s what the Chelsea boss said on Pulisic and his development.

“I’ve seen real improvement in his all-round game,” Lampard said. “Coming to the Premier League is very difficult because of the physical nature of the league. We have to remember how young Christian is and also the summer that he had.

“I think he found those physical demands pretty strong in the beginning and now you’re seeing him deal with those better. A lot of that is a credit to himself and how he’s approached it – he’s worked with our strength and conditioning coach Adam Burrows, who’s fantastic, but they’ve worked together so it’s Christian who has to take on that responsibility and he has.

“Physically that’s helped him but it’s also just his talent is coming through. Looking forward, I want to see more of what he’s shown in recent times which is goals and assists because that’s what the best in the world do in that position. I feel he has the capability to do that as he improves and that can be the edge as his game moves on levels.”

Anybody who has watched Pulisic since he burst onto the scene at the age of 17 knows he has always been small and the physical demands of the Premier League is greater than any other league in the world.

Pulisic seems to have built more muscle, become even quicker and he benefitted from some rest after being out injured from January to March with a nasty adductor problem, as he finally had a break.

Remember: Pulisic went from playing for Dortmund in the spring of 2019 to playing for the USMNT at the Gold Cup in the summer of 2019 and then straight into preseason with Chelsea without a break.

Having a rest, plus extensive work on his physical attributes, has done wonders for the American winger who is now able to showcase his quality on the ball each and every time he steps on the pitch.

So much so that Chelsea are now counting on the Pennsylvania native to seal their top four spot and win them the FA Cup. Nobody would have predicted that after a tough first few months of the season for Pulisic.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Norwich City – Burnley is the lone Premier League game on Saturday (start time, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Canaries are playing for pride and the Clarets still in with a shout of Europe.

Daniel Farke and Norwich have lost all seven of their Premier League games since the restart and were relegated last weekend. Sean Dyche’s Burnley keep on grinding away and have lost just one of their seven games since the restart and have picked up impressive draws against Liverpool and Wolves in their last two games. If they win their final two games and others above them drop points, Burnley can qualify for the Europa League.

NORWICH CITY – BURNLEY STREAM

Below is everything you need to know about Norwich – Burnley.

Team news: Norwich City – Burnley

Norwich make one change from the team which lost 1-0 at Chelsea, as Emiliano Buendia comes into the starting lineup for Rupp.

Burnley make one change too, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson replacing the injured Charlie Taylor.

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts Norwich are unsurprisingly the underdogs here (+225) while Burnley (+125) are a pretty good bet for this one. The tie at +235 is decent too, as Norwich are still playing for pride and Burnley have a lot of injuries to deal with and their small squad has had a very quick turnaround.

Prediction

I would probably say Burnley will edge, 1-0 or 2-1, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich do grab a point. They were more organized at Chelsea but scoring goals has become a huge issue for Farke’s side since Teemu Pukki stopped scoring in the fall. I am going to go for a 2-1 win for Burnley with Jay Rodriguez being the main man for the Clarets once again.

By NBCSports.comJul 18, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
Every year for the last 16, I believed. No matter how circus-like the previous season had gone, I kept the faith that Leeds United would be promoted again to the Premier League.

[ VIDEOS: Leeds United fans, players, Bielsa celebrate ]

It was a long wait and so much happened since that 2004 afternoon in Bolton — a day that fell on the third anniversary of their home leg in the Champions League semifinals.

Points deductions, ownership ranging from stingy to criminal, manager after manager after manager (Thanks, Massimo Cellino!), star players leaving, young players blossoming elsewhere, hope in August only for a finish somewhere in the teens come May — there weren’t many positives in the last 16 years.

But when Marcelo Bielsa was hired in 2018 there was a feeling of change. This was Marcelo Bielsa, the man praised by former players like Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola. This was a man who was well respected globally taking up the challenge of getting a second division side promoted.

In one season Bielsa improved an entire squad, had players playing above their level, and instilled a belief that as a unit they could achieve great things.

It took a lot of belief that brighter days would come and the sentence, “Leeds United are back in the Premier League” would ever be uttered again.

But, here we finally are.

***

After last season’s crushing Easter weekend cost them automatic promotion, Leeds United’s Managing Director Angus Kinnear got right to the point in the Amazon documentary “Take Me Home” when he said “We’re not dicking around with the playoffs anymore.” The club backed up that statement, and it began with Bielsa returning for a second season following the crushing playoff semifinal defeat to Derby.

The manager’s influence on the squad was evident in Year 2. The improvement up and down the lineup was noticeable. This was a team on a mission. There would be no dance with the playoffs this season.

Promotion didn’t come easy. Nothing ever does with Leeds United. They started off strong, had a bit of a wobble at the turn of the new year, then opened the restart with one win in three games. Still, the teams chasing them dropped points, allowing fate to be in their hands.

At the time of the restart Leeds sat seven points clear atop the Championship. Each match was a stressful 90 minutes to earn three points. As the remaining fixture list kept getting smaller and smaller and promised land got closer and closer, it still didn’t feel real. Then Pablo Hernandez scored and 89th minute winner against Swansea.

That didn’t clinch promotion, but it put one foot in the Premier League.

So when the final whistle blew on Friday following Huddersfield’s win over West Brom, allowing Leeds to clinch automatic promotion, I thought about the last 16 years (after celebrating in my office).

Sometimes it’s about the journey and not the destination. For Leeds United, it was always about the destination. The journey brought few memories and plenty to forget.

Now it’s time for version 2.0 of Leeds United in the Premier League, and it was worth the wait.

Bielsa
Getty Images

