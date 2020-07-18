More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Surging Burnley beat nine-man Norwich

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Norwich – Burnley was a game full of red cards, fine finishes and the win for the Clarets kept alive their Europa League hopes, while the already-relegated Canaries were their own worst enemies at Carrow Road.

Norwich had Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic both sent off in the first half and to compound the misery for Daniel Farke’s side, Chris Wood scored an overhead kick in first half stoppage time.

A Ben Godfrey own goal summed up Norwich’s day as Burnley sealed a top 10 spot and the Clarets are just two points off sixth-place Wolves. As for Norwich, they’ve lost all eight of their games since the restart and have just 21 points on the board.

Three things we learned

1. VAR gets red cards spot on: Buendia and Drmic were both sent off and for the first, Kevin Friend used VAR correctly. The referee was alerted to an elbow by Buendia on Ashley Westwood’s head and he then used the pitch-side monitor and quickly sent off the Argentine playmaker. Referees should use the monitor more in the Premier League and this was the perfect example of it working smoothly. As for Drmic’s red card, VAR had a quick check of Friend’s decision but his lunging tackle was out of control and Norwich’s frustration was vented in the wrong way.

2. Burnley’s European dream alive: What a second half to the season Burnley is having. One defeat from 13 games has seen them seal a top 10 finish and they are well in the Europa League hunt. They host Brighton on the final day and Sean Dyche’s banged up and battered side could easily win that. If they managed to qualify for Europe given their financial limitations and injury list, it will be one of the best achievements of the season. Wolves and Sheffield United have stolen the headlines but Burnley have brilliantly flown under the radar.

3. Canaries extreme hangover continues: The last few weeks have been damaging for Farke and Norwich. The manner in which they are playing doesn’t bode well for next season as he will have just a few weeks to pick the team up before the 2020-21 Championship season begins. Norwich never really had a chance with less than $2 million spent on new players and Farke was always honest, saying they need a miracle to stay up. A hangover of negativity has seen them lose all eight games of the restart and after the first loss in the first week, every single player seemed to believe they were already down. Players will leave this summer as Norwich’s financial model needs that to happen, but how do you replace this feeling of extreme negativity?

Man of the Match

Norwich started brightly and came out of the traps brightly, as they had several corners and one of those led to a great chance. Ben Godfrey had a header which was saved at point-blank range, then Alex Tettey’s rebound was deflected inches wide as the hosts looked dangerous.

Jay Rodriguez was sharp at the other end for Burnley as he and Chris Wood started to link up as they approached the half time whistle. Referee Kevin Friend then took a look at the pitch side monitor after Emiliano Buendia hit Ashley Westwood in the head with his elbow, and the referee used VAR to issue Buendia a red card as Norwich were down to 10 men.

Burnley went close before the break but Rodriguez and Wood were denied as the Clarets were buoyed by their one-man advantage. Dwight McNeil’s deflected free kick was then saved superbly my Tim Krul but moments later Norwich were reduced to nine men. Drmic’s lunging tackle on Erik Pieters saw him get a straight red card and moments later they were 1-0 down as Wood acrobatic flicked home.

In the second half it was all Burnley, as expected, with Krul denying Pieters and the Norwich goalkeeper was extremely busy.

Wood then whiffed on a volley after a lovely ball over the top from Westwood as Burnley clicked through the gears but Norwich stood firm but didn’t provide any threat in attack.

Pieters had a shot blocked as it looped just over, then Pieters sent in a harmless cross which Godfrey inexplicably put into his own net to make it 2-0. Soon after Pope denied Onel Hernandez as Norwich launch a rare attack but Burnley ease to victory to keep their Europa League dreams alive.

Arsenal v. Man City FA Cup semifinal: How to watch, stream

Arsenal - Manchester City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
Arsenal – Manchester City is the first of two epic FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium this weekend as close friends Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola lock horns on Saturday (start time, 2:45pm ET).

Pep Guardiola and Man City have second place wrapped up, though keeping fresh for the Champions League is a worthy goal. Manchester City can still win a treble this season after winning the League Cup earlier this season and holding a first leg lead over Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16.

Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal stand in the way as Arteta may see the FA Cup as his best route to the Europa League. The Gunners do not control their own destiny in pursuit of a top seven spot, so defeating City is key to giving summer recruits the lure of Europe. Arsenal beat Liverpool earlier this week and will be confident.

Manchester City are no doubt the heavy favorites against Arsenal, as Guardiola has prioritized the cup competitions over the Premier League and the motivation to retain their FA Cup title is high among everyone at Manchester City.

Even though they were a distant second in the Premier League this season, Man City want to be able to add even more trophies to their cabinet. That said, Arteta won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal as a player and he knows how to unpick Guardiola’s tactics.

Team news

Arsenal start Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe up top together in a very attack-minded lineup.

Man City have Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte all in the starting lineup after they were rested for the midweek win against Bournemouth.

How to watch the FA Cup semifinal: Arsenal – Manchester City stream, start time

Kickoff: Arsenal v. Man City, 2:45 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: None
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Live updates: FA Cup semifinals on NBCSports.com

MLS delay arrival of Charlotte, St. Louis, Sacramento franchises

MLS expansion delay
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) MLS expansion delay: Major League Soccer has delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS announced the specific details on the expansion delay: Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023, the league said.

Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams. MLS said Austin FC had made significant progress before the pandemic.

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

MLS teams had played two games each when the coronavirus caused a shutdown on March 12. Twenty-four teams are part of a resumption tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, that started July 8. Dallas and Nashville withdrew after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the full details for their ‘MLS is Back’ tournament in Orlando in July and August, with 24 teams taking part at the Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney resort.

The tournament kicked off on July 8 with a group stage, then the Round of 16 will take place on July 25-28, the quarterfinals on July 30-August 1, semifinals on August 5-6 and the final on August 11.

Chelsea explain reasons for Pulisic improvement

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Chelsea have explained the reasons behind Christian Pulisic and his dramatic improvement in recent months, with Frank Lampard pointing to his physical development during his first season playing in England.

Pulisic, 21, has been one of the stars of the Premier League since the restart, scoring three goals and putting in several man of he match displays.

The USMNT winger will be Chelsea’s leading man against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday (start time, 1pm ET) and Lampard was asked about the reasons behind Pulisic’s superb form since the restart.

Here’s what the Chelsea boss said on Pulisic and his development.

“I’ve seen real improvement in his all-round game,” Lampard said. “Coming to the Premier League is very difficult because of the physical nature of the league. We have to remember how young Christian is and also the summer that he had.

“I think he found those physical demands pretty strong in the beginning and now you’re seeing him deal with those better. A lot of that is a credit to himself and how he’s approached it – he’s worked with our strength and conditioning coach Adam Burrows, who’s fantastic, but they’ve worked together so it’s Christian who has to take on that responsibility and he has.

“Physically that’s helped him but it’s also just his talent is coming through. Looking forward, I want to see more of what he’s shown in recent times which is goals and assists because that’s what the best in the world do in that position. I feel he has the capability to do that as he improves and that can be the edge as his game moves on levels.”

Anybody who has watched Pulisic since he burst onto the scene at the age of 17 knows he has always been small and the physical demands of the Premier League is greater than any other league in the world.

Pulisic seems to have built more muscle, become even quicker and he benefitted from some rest after being out injured from January to March with a nasty adductor problem, as he finally had a break.

Remember: Pulisic went from playing for Dortmund in the spring of 2019 to playing for the USMNT at the Gold Cup in the summer of 2019 and then straight into preseason with Chelsea without a break.

Having a rest, plus extensive work on his physical attributes, has done wonders for the American winger who is now able to showcase his quality on the ball each and every time he steps on the pitch.

So much so that Chelsea are now counting on the Pennsylvania native to seal their top four spot and win them the FA Cup. Nobody would have predicted that after a tough first few months of the season for Pulisic.

Norwich City – Burnley: Stream, how to watch

Norwich - Burnley
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Norwich City – Burnley is the lone Premier League game on Saturday (start time, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Canaries are playing for pride and the Clarets still in with a shout of Europe.

Daniel Farke and Norwich have lost all seven of their Premier League games since the restart and were relegated last weekend. Sean Dyche’s Burnley keep on grinding away and have lost just one of their seven games since the restart and have picked up impressive draws against Liverpool and Wolves in their last two games. If they win their final two games and others above them drop points, Burnley can qualify for the Europa League.

Below is everything you need to know about Norwich – Burnley.

Team news: Norwich City – Burnley

Norwich make one change from the team which lost 1-0 at Chelsea, as Emiliano Buendia comes into the starting lineup for Rupp.

Burnley make one change too, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson replacing the injured Charlie Taylor.

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts Norwich are unsurprisingly the underdogs here (+225) while Burnley (+125) are a pretty good bet for this one. The tie at +235 is decent too, as Norwich are still playing for pride and Burnley have a lot of injuries to deal with and their small squad has had a very quick turnaround.

Prediction

I would probably say Burnley will edge, 1-0 or 2-1, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich do grab a point. They were more organized at Chelsea but scoring goals has become a huge issue for Farke’s side since Teemu Pukki stopped scoring in the fall. I am going to go for a 2-1 win for Burnley with Jay Rodriguez being the main man for the Clarets once again.