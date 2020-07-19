Bournemouth – Southampton preview: The “most complex derby in the Premier League” has high stakes for the hosts when Bournemouth entertains New Forest Derby rivals Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Cherries need to stack wins in their final two matches of the season in a bid to outlast Watford, West Ham, or Aston Villa to stay in the Premier League.

Southampton’s 46 points are 12th. Saints are unbeaten in five outings but have drawn three-straight.

Bournemouth deserved better than a 2-1 loss to Man City in its last run out while Saints probably deserved better than the point they drew Brighton one day later.

Team news

At least three and as many as five defenders will miss out for the Cherries. Adam Smith (concussion) and Nathan Ake (groin) will be match time decisions for Bournemouth, who is already without Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis.

Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal, and Yan Valery remain out for Saints, who have no new injuries.

What they’re saying

Eddie Howe on playing after West Ham-Watford: “I don’t know whether I will watch the game or not, but we can only focus on ourselves and trying to get maximum points from our next two games. That takes importance over any other result or games that are going on and I would encourage the players not to watch it either. They just need to concentrate on themselves and getting in the best physical and mental condition possible to play our game. For various reasons we are where we are and I’ve got no idea what it will take to stay up. All we can do is try and hope it is good enough.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on young and old difference makers, Danny Ings and Jake Vokins: “Danny Ings deserves to have this many goals because he works unbelievably hard. He’s fit, he can run for 90 minutes. He shows that he’s on fire. Jake showed that he’s an alternative in that position, sure he’s got to learn. But I think he did a good job today. With the ball, had good solutions in the final third. He’s getting better and better.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings can barely make heads and tails of this one, with Bournemouth’s +135 barely different from Southampton’s +185 to win. A draw would come in at +270.

Bournemouth beat Saints 3-1 earlier this season at St. Mary’s and maybe that mixed with the hosts’ desperation is what’s keeping the odds so tight. Bournemouth also has one more day’s rest.

Prediction

Southampton has been very good lately but Bournemouth will have the aforementioned day’s rest and just outplayed Man City. Saints, of course, beat Man City but with a more resolute defensive performance as opposed to the Cherries’ attack-first show. Anything could happen here but Bournemouth’s defensive questions have us thinking 2-0 for Southampton.

