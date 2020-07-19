More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bournemmouth - Southampton preview
Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bournemouth – Southampton preview: How to watch, stream, start time

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 2:02 AM EDT
Bournemouth – Southampton preview: The “most complex derby in the Premier League” has high stakes for the hosts when Bournemouth entertains New Forest Derby rivals Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Cherries need to stack wins in their final two matches of the season in a bid to outlast Watford, West Ham, or Aston Villa to stay in the Premier League.

Southampton’s 46 points are 12th. Saints are unbeaten in five outings but have drawn three-straight.

Bournemouth deserved better than a 2-1 loss to Man City in its last run out while Saints probably deserved better than the point they drew Brighton one day later.

Team news

At least three and as many as five defenders will miss out for the Cherries. Adam Smith (concussion) and Nathan Ake (groin) will be match time decisions for Bournemouth, who is already without Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis.

Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal, and Yan Valery remain out for Saints, who have no new injuries.

What they’re saying

Eddie Howe on playing after West Ham-Watford: “I don’t know whether I will watch the game or not, but we can only focus on ourselves and trying to get maximum points from our next two games. That takes importance over any other result or games that are going on and I would encourage the players not to watch it either. They just need to concentrate on themselves and getting in the best physical and mental condition possible to play our game. For various reasons we are where we are and I’ve got no idea what it will take to stay up. All we can do is try and hope it is good enough.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on young and old difference makers, Danny Ings and Jake Vokins: “Danny Ings deserves to have this many goals because he works unbelievably hard. He’s fit, he can run for 90 minutes. He shows that he’s on fire. Jake showed that he’s an alternative in that position, sure he’s got to learn. But I think he did a good job today. With the ball, had good solutions in the final third. He’s getting better and better.”

Odds and ends

DraftKings can barely make heads and tails of this one, with Bournemouth’s +135 barely different from Southampton’s +185 to win. A draw would come in at +270.

Bournemouth beat Saints 3-1 earlier this season at St. Mary’s and maybe that mixed with the hosts’ desperation is what’s keeping the odds so tight. Bournemouth also has one more day’s rest.

Prediction

Southampton has been very good lately but Bournemouth will have the aforementioned day’s rest and just outplayed Man City. Saints, of course, beat Man City but with a more resolute defensive performance as opposed to the Cherries’ attack-first show. Anything could happen here but Bournemouth’s defensive questions have us thinking 2-0 for Southampton.

How to watch Bournemouth – Southampton stream, start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham – Leicester City preview: How to watch, start time, stream

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 1:30 AM EDT
Tottenham – Leicester City preview: There are high stakes for the managerial tenures of Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers at Tottenham and Leicester City when the two sides meet in North London on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs can no longer make the top four but sixth is an option and the Europa League has clearly been circled by Mourinho as he’d love a third UEFA Cup (with a third club).

Rodgers, meanwhile, will need two memorable results against European candidates to avoid unceremoniously dropping out of the top four after ages in the top three. Leicester is a point back of third-place Chelsea and ahead of Manchester United on goal differential with two matches to play. The Foxes meet United on the final day of the season.

Team news

Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli are out injured, and only the latter could return this season. Eric Dier will serve the last match of his suspension versus Leicester.

The Foxes will again be without injured James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs, and Marc Albrighton, as well as suspended Caglar Soyuncu.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on finding form too late for the UCL“Mathematically I think now it’s impossible to get top four. So we know now that for us it’s a fight until the end to try and get a Europa league position. I always thought part of the position in the table would be nice for us if we could feel good things in this part of the season. Because in the end, a new season is always a new season but there’s always a little relation to what you do in the previous one. So to end this season with the majority of the players back, the team being more solid, being more compact and having better results, I think is also good in relation to next season.”

Leicester defender Wes Morgan on the task at hand: “This performance today was to show that we’re still a force. Probably since 2020, we’ve not had the best period of games where results have not gone our way, but we always try to fight. We’re always trying to find the right solutions to win games and today was a great example of that. It’s still alive at the top. Obviously, we’re under no illusions. It’s very, very tight, but it’s in our hands, so to speak, and we’ve just got to put the performances in and get the points and we’ll see where we’ll be.”

Odds and ends

Spurs are slight favorites at home, +130 according to DraftKings compared to Leicester’s +215 (A draw is +240).

Rodgers’ Leicester got a signature win of sorts at the King Power Stadium in September, with VAR playing a big role in a 2-1 win.

Prediction

A win would be a big achievement for the Foxes, who are missing two great defenders, another good one, and its top playmaker in James Maddison. Spurs are not without injury but you’d fancy them to get a win with an extra day’s rest to boot. Tottenham 2-1.

How to watch Tottenham – Leicester City stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal stun Man City, reach FA Cup final

Arsenal Manchester City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Arsenal – Manchester City: Arsenal stunned reigning FA Cup champions Man City at Wembley as two Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a memorable semifinal win for the Gunners as they reached the FA Cup final.

A goal in each half from Aubameyang, plus a colossal display at center back from David Luiz, kept Man City at bay as Pep Guardiola’s side missed several chances and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made them pay. After beating Liverpool earlier this week, Arteta’s gritty side caused another big shock.

Given the current limitations of his squad Arteta has set up Arsenal to defend, be tough to beat and then use the likes of Aubameyang, Pepe and Lacazette on the break to hurt teams. It’s working. Tactically it was a great plan from the former Man City assistant coach as he got one over his old boss Guardiola.

Arteta won the FA Cup twice as an Arsenal player and he will now be leading them out at Wembley for an FA Cup final as manager on August 1 against Chelsea or Manchester United.

The FA Cup final will be Arsenal’s first since 2017 as they won three FA Cups in four seasons from 2014-2017. If they win the FA Cup in two weeks’ time they are guaranteed a spot in the Europa League group stage, while they still have a chance via their position in the Premier League table too. As for Man City, they will now focus on the UEFA Champions League in early August.

Arsenal had the ball in the net early on but Lacazette was flagged for offside, as Manchester City dominated possession. Aubameyang was then played clean through on goal by David Luiz but the Gabonese striker smashed the ball straight at Ederson as the Arsenal striker looked to the air in disgust.

However, Aubameyang made no mistake moments later as Pepe crossed to the back post and caught out Kyle Walker and Arsenal’s main man finished clinically off the far post to make it 1-0 with his 24th goal of the season.

Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne were caught in possession at the back and Aubameyang couldn’t quite find his strike partners as Arsenal had rattled Man City’s cage.

Shkodran Mustafi flicked a header goalwards from a corner which Ederson acrobatically tipped over as Arsenal kicked on after going 1-0 up.

Man City started well in the second half but Raheem Sterling smashed an effort way over the bar, then De Bruyne was the architect who picked out Sterling but he dragged an effort wide.

Riyad Mahrez was then denied by Emiliano Martinez as Arsenal had the odd dangerous attack but it was all Man City. De Bruyne whipped a free kick wide, Sterling missed a header from close range and David Silva somehow flicked wide.

Sterling also went down in the box after a challenge from Mustafi but after a VAR check no penalty kick was given.

Arsenal then hit Man City with a sucker punch after all of those missed chances, as Kieran Tierney clipped a lovely ball down the left for Aubameyang who ran in on goal and slotted home his second of the day to send the Gunners to the FA Cup final.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With three matchweeks remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on cup competitions.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful That makes things even tighter.

There are still so many teams fighting for the Champions League and Europa League spot, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 48 17-1-0 13-2-3 93
 Manchester City 36 24 3 9 93 35 58 14-2-2 10-1-7 75
 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 15 10-3-5 9-3-6 63
 Leicester City 36 18 8 10 67 36 31 11-4-3 7-4-7 62
 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 28 10-6-2 7-5-6 62
 Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 11 7-7-4 7-7-4 56
 Tottenham Hotspur 36 15 10 11 57 46 11 11-3-4 4-7-7 55
 Sheffield United 36 14 12 10 38 35 3 10-3-5 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 8 9-6-3 4-8-6 53
 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 -11 8-7-3 4-3-11 46
 Southampton 36 13 7 16 46 59 -13 5-3-10 8-4-6 46
 Newcastle United 36 11 10 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-2-11 43
 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 -17 6-4-8 5-5-8 42
 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 6-3-9 4-4-10 37
 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 8 13 15 37 53 -16 5-6-7 3-7-8 37
 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 -23 6-6-6 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 -25 5-6-7 3-1-14 31
 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 -27 6-3-9 2-4-12 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21