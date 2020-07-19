More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Howe: Bournemouth have hope; Saints laud away form

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Eddie Howe speaking about Bournemouth staring relegation in the face is not a fun watch.

Bournemouth will be relegated from the Premier League if Watford draw or win against Manchester City on Tuesday, as the Cherries are three points from safety with one game to go and no longer control their own destiny. Time and time again Bournemouth have upset the odds but now time is running out.

After a five-season stay, Premier League fairytale for Eddie Howe and Bournemouth is almost over but the much-lauded coach is hopeful in their relegation battle. He’s been here before as he rescued the South Coast club from being on -17 points in the fourth division in his first season in charge back in 2008-09.

Fast-forward 11 years and the Cherries lost 2-0 at home to Southampton and now their fate is out of their hands heading into their final game of the season, as they’re three points from safety and four goals worse off than Watford who have two games remanning albeit against Man City and Arsenal.

ProSoccerTalk asked Eddie Howe after the defeat to Southampton if the chances they created and the way they’ve been playing fills him with hope ahead of the final day of the season.

“That gives us hope, of course it does,” Howe said. “Next week, we want to still obviously be in there with a chance. It is very much out of our hands and we are reliant on other teams so we will have to see how the week progresses.”

Howe admitted he may not watch Watford’s game against Man City on Tuesday, and that Bournemouth just haven’t been their free-flowing selves this season with the goals drying up and until recently their textbook creativity was missing. They scored in the 95th minute but it was ruled out by VAR and they never quite made the most of promising chances.

Howe isn’t sure why that keeps happening, but ProSoccerTalk asked if his strikers are now snatching at chances because they’ve been so starved of opportunities this season.

“Usually we’ve been a really free-scoring team, free-playing team that has created a bundle of chances throughout a season. For this season, for whatever reason, that didn’t happen in the early stages of the campaign and goals were at a premium for us,” Howe said. “We’ve worked on vast different things to try and change and probably the best spell has been this last few games for us where we look like we’ve had that back. Today it was the chances missed but I think that’s a very good sign for us because that is how we’ve always been. Maybe you’re right, maybe there’s an element where the strikers haven’t had those moments enough during the season, and it’s not just them it’s the whole team, they’ve become a bit snatchy in front of goal. That’s the high pressure game we’re in.”

The stakes don’t get much higher than this and if Watford lose to Man City on Tuesday, Bournemouth get a chance to enter the ‘last chance saloon’ at Everton next Sunday. Given the way they’ve played and the way Everton have struggled in recent weeks, you’d fancy Bournemouth to grab the win they need and then hope for a miracle.

On the flip side, Bournemouth’s neighbors are now up to 11th in the table and have their highest points tally since 2016 as only Liverpool have picked up more points on the road compared to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side this season.

ProSoccerTalk asked Hasenhuttl about their superb away form this season, which is their best-ever on the road in a top-flight campaign.

“I see the whole season and it is maybe a coincidence that at home we conceded a goal right away and away we are a bit calmer but especially since the lockdown where we have no crowd in the stadium there is no real difference between home and away games,” Hasenhuttl said. “We go everywhere to win, even at home. We don’t play different, we don’t fight different. We changed a few things after the lockdown so we now have a little bit more success at home and we won against Man City which is definitely one of the biggest wins we have made since I am here. We don’t think about this. It is more stats for you and for us it is now important we have 49 points and this is amazing.”

Asked about the potential relegation of Howe and Bournemouth predicament, Hasenhuttl had sympathy for them as his team were in a relegation scrap earlier this season but have turned things around in miraculous fashion.

“Hard to understand why they are where they are in the moment because we’ve had two very tough games against them. I see them as someone who is very well organized and fighting very hard, they have quality in every position. But you know, this is the Premier League and we had also such a moment and we were in a spiral down. It is very hard to come out of this. For us maybe it was this 9-0 that made the turnaround where we had to completely reset and from that moment on it went better and we found back to our philosophy. This is the key, in the end, this is what makes the league so interesting. You can do a fantastic job and even then you will not be successful. Anything is possible.”

Howe and Bournemouth know anything is possible because they’ve made the impossible possible many times in the past.

With a little help, they can still do it again.

Chelsea v. Man United FA Cup semifinal: How to watch, stream

FA Cup preview
Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Chelsea – Manchester United is the second of two epic FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard lock horns on Sunday (start time, 1pm ET).

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup semifinals ]

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both hoping for top four finishes in the Premier League as a vehicle to return to the Champions League, but winning a trophy in their first full seasons in charge would also be very nice.

The winner of this game will play against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, as they shocked Manchester City with a 2-0 win in the first FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Solskjaer has hit out at Lampard ahead of this game, as the Chelsea boss has said that Man United have got a few penalty kick decisions going their way and Solskjaer believes there is a ‘narrative’ building against his team.

But both also know the value of the cups in terms of both team momentum and belief, not to mention what it can mean to a young manager’s faith from his supporters and bosses.

United, for what it’s worth, has bossed Chelsea this season to the tune of 4-0 and 2-0 wins. in Premier League play. With Chelsea essentially out of the Champions League thanks to a 3-0 first leg home loss to mighty Bayern Munich, this is Lampard’s last reasonable hope for a trophy in his first year as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Team news

Chelsea have Christian Pulisic on the bench as Frank Lampard confirmed he has a slight muscle injury, as Mason Mount replaces him in the lineup.

Man United switch to a 3-4-3 and have left Martial, Greenwood and Pogba on the bench as Solskjaer switches his team around.

How to watch the FA Cup semifinal: Chelsea – Manchester United stream, start time

Kickoff: Chelsea – Manchester United, 1 pm ET Sunday
TV Channel: None
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Live updates: FA Cup semifinals on NBCSports.com

Bournemouth need miracle after Southampton defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
Bournemouth – Southampton: Saints won 2-0 to all but end the Cherries’ five-season stay in the Premier League.

Danny Ings’ strike in the first half set Southampton on their way as he also had a penalty kick saved as both goalkeepers stood on their heads. In the 95th minute Sam Surridge’s goal was chalked off by VAR as Callum Wilson was offside and in the 98th minute Che Adams made it 2-0 to seal a win for Saints which goes a long way to confirming relegation to the Championship for their South Coast neighbors.

Bournemouth now sit three points from safety with one game to go, as Watford need a point from their final two games against Man City and Arsenal to relegated the Cherries. Bournemouth travel to Everton on the final day of the season and need to win.

With the win Southampton set a new club record for most points away from home in a top-flight season with 31, as they move into 11th place on 49 points.

Three things we learned

1. Brilliant Ings misses big chance for golden boot: Ings scored a beauty, had a penalty kick saved and went close two or three times. With one game to go he is two goals behind Jamie Vardy in the Golden Boot race and he will probably come up just short. Still, 21 Premier League goals for the season is an incredible achievement for the boyhood Saints fans who has six goals since the restart.

2. Bournemouth need a miracle: This was probably the end for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Watford need one more point to stay up, while the Cherries have to win at Everton on the final day of the season to give themselves any chance of remaining in the Premier League. Eddie Howe looked devastated at the final whistle and Bournemouth’s luck has just run out. This has been coming for some time.

3. Cherries lack of cutting edge the big surprise: Usually it is Bournemouth’s defending which lets them down but this season they have failed to create chances and that has been their downfall. So often free-flowing and full of goals, the Cherries fired another blank and the big story around their impending relegation is just how Howe’s side became so slack in attack.

Man of the Match

Aaron Ramsdale – It could have been either goalkeeper, as Alex McCarthy made a string of superb saves but Ramsdale was superb. He saved a penalty kick and denied Nathan Redmond twice, as Bournemouth’s young goalkeeper did all he could.

After a fast start for Saints, Bournemouth came into things with Sergio Rico whipping in a dangerous cross, Lloyd Kelly have a shot deflected just wide and Callum Wilson nodded over.

At the other end Aaron Ramsdale did well to deny the onrushing Nathan Redmond after a fine ball from James Ward-Prowse. Saints worked there way back into the game as Ward-Prows headed straight at Ramsdale as both teams continued to have chances.

Kyle Walker-Peters then made a superb block to deny Wilson after Jannik Vestergaard was caught out but Bournemouth couldn’t capitalize. Just before half time Ings struck to give Southampton the lead as they sprung forward after a loose pass and Redmond set up Ings who cut inside and curled home into the far corner to make it 1-0.

Ings almost doubled Saints’ lead in a very similar fashion just after the break but this time he curled just wide. At the other end Wilson went through but Alex McCarthy did superbly to claw the ball away from the Bournemouth striker at a pivotal moment.

Ward-Prowse had a shot from the edge of the box which Ramsdale tipped just wide and from the resulting corner Southampton were awarded a penalty kick. Half time sub Harry Wilson handled in the box and VAR was used to award the spot kick. Ings’ penalty kicked was saved by Ramsdale as the star striker missed a Premier League penalty kick for the first time in his career.

Buoyed by that mistake from Ings, Bournemouth came surging back and Harry Wilson was denied by McCarthy. Late on the Cherries chucked plenty of players forward as sub Dominic Solanke was denied by McCarthy.

Wilson hit the side-netting late on as the Cherries finished the game with five forward players on the pitch. That led to Southampton getting plenty of chances on the break as Ramsdale brilliantly denied Redmond.

Late on Bournemouth thought they had an equalizer but Surridge’s goal was ruled out due to Wilson being offside and Adams wrapped up Southampton’s win with a beautiful strike in the 98th minute.

Tottenham – Leicester City stream: How to watch, start time

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Tottenham – Leicester City preview: There are high stakes for the managerial tenures of Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers at Tottenham and Leicester City when the two sides meet in North London on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs can no longer make the top four but sixth is an option and the Europa League has clearly been circled by Mourinho as he’d love a third UEFA Cup (with a third club).

STREAM TOTTENHAM – LEICESTER CITY LIVE

Rodgers, meanwhile, will need two memorable results against European candidates to avoid unceremoniously dropping out of the top four after ages in the top three. Leicester is a point back of third-place Chelsea and ahead of Manchester United on goal differential with two matches to play. The Foxes meet United on the final day of the season.

Team news

Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli are out injured, and only the latter could return this season. Eric Dier will serve the last match of his suspension versus Leicester.

The Foxes will again be without injured James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs, and Marc Albrighton, as well as suspended Caglar Soyuncu. Youngster Luke Thomas starts once again.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on finding form too late for the UCL“Mathematically I think now it’s impossible to get top four. So we know now that for us it’s a fight until the end to try and get a Europa league position. I always thought part of the position in the table would be nice for us if we could feel good things in this part of the season. Because in the end, a new season is always a new season but there’s always a little relation to what you do in the previous one. So to end this season with the majority of the players back, the team being more solid, being more compact and having better results, I think is also good in relation to next season.”

Leicester defender Wes Morgan on the task at hand: “This performance today was to show that we’re still a force. Probably since 2020, we’ve not had the best period of games where results have not gone our way, but we always try to fight. We’re always trying to find the right solutions to win games and today was a great example of that. It’s still alive at the top. Obviously, we’re under no illusions. It’s very, very tight, but it’s in our hands, so to speak, and we’ve just got to put the performances in and get the points and we’ll see where we’ll be.”

Odds and ends

Spurs are slight favorites at home, +130 according to DraftKings compared to Leicester’s +215 (A draw is +240).

Rodgers’ Leicester got a signature win of sorts at the King Power Stadium in September, with VAR playing a big role in a 2-1 win.

Prediction

A win would be a big achievement for the Foxes, who are missing two great defenders, another good one, and its top playmaker in James Maddison. Spurs are not without injury but you’d fancy them to get a win with an extra day’s rest to boot. Tottenham 2-1.

How to watch Tottenham – Leicester City stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Solskjaer slams Man United diving ‘narrative’

Solskjaer Lampard
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not a fan of the growing talk from Frank Lampard, and others, that Manchester United are diving and has dismissed it as a ‘narrative’ that opposition managers are using to influence referees.

This is straight out of the Sir Alex Ferguson playbook.

Ahead of their FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday (start time, 1pm ET), Frank Lampard said Man United “had got a few in their favour” in terms of penalty kicks in recent weeks and has told his players to “not dive in.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has also said that Man United had been lucky in the top four race. Here was Solskjaer’s response to all of that.

“It looks like there’s a narrative. It looks like people want to influence whoever is making the decisions,” Solskjaer said. “I hear people talking about luck, that we’ve been lucky more than unlucky. If you look at the factual decisions – and I don’t want to sound like a certain manager talking about facts – but if you’re offside, you’re offside – that is clear.

“Talking about luck… the penalty that we got against Tottenham in the last minute that was taken away from us, the might have been two points for us. Talking about the red card that [Oriol] Romeu should have had against us when he got Mason Greenwood almost crippled, that should have been a red card. Maybe that would have helped us. Talking about Mark Noble when he should have been sent off against us when we lost to West Ham.

“Talking about the actual decision that is made, that is against Manchester United but is overturned and corrected. So it is actually me that should be complaining that we get decisions against us on the pitch by the onfield referee. There is a narrative there but we just have to focus on our games and let other people talk. I’m pretty relaxed about this. Referees are going to be making objective decisions. They’re not going to be influenced by any emotion anyway, I don’t think they’ll read it.”

Tell us how you really feel, Ole.

Man United have been on the end of some favorable penalty kick decisions in recent weeks with Bruno Fernandes in particular winning some penalties that have frustrated opponents, while Crystal Palace feel like they should have had a penalty kick in midweek. When it comes to the VAR calls for offside, Solskjaer is right, there is no right or wrong decision there.

At this time of the season Lampard is trying to gain any little advantage he can ahead of both the FA Cup semifinal and the final two games of the top four battle.

Solskjaer took the bait and has dished a bit back. Watch out for some fireworks on the sidelines at Wembley between Solskjaer and Lampard.