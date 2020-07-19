Mourinho praises 2-goal Kane, sympathizes with Rodgers after Spurs win

You may not like Jose Mourinho — lots of soccer supporters don’t — but there’s no denying we’re better for having his wit and way with words in the Premier League.

Mourinho proffered two more terrific quotes on Sunday after his Spurs beat up Leicester City to take another step toward qualifying for the Europa League via a 3-0 win in North London.

Spurs got two goals from Harry Kane for the second-straight win, the English striker moving onto 17 goals in 25 league matches this season.

Mourinho was asked about his star striker amid the continuous links away from Tottenham if the club fails to take more positive steps, via Football.London:

“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy. All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for another team. He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham.”

Mourinho also talked about how the club is playing together and abiding inside of system, joking that even when Spurs have been losing it’s been able to find positives in its manner of growth.

He also wants to make sure everyone knows the club’s 58 points and sixth-place status would be higher were it not for injuries to Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and others.

“The team is being a team. Even against Sheffield we were a team, a bad team, but we were a team. I think the team is understanding better the principles of playing and what we want to do. I think it’s a good step. As I said, to come mid-season is always a complicated situation that I couldn’t imagine was so complicated after so many injuries but it’s a situation that helps you to organize the next season. It happened with me in Porto, it happened with Brendan last season when he went to Leicester mid-season, and exactly with me too. I think important steps that we have done already and next pre-season when we start we are one step ahead.”

It is classic Mourinho to work his own previous plight into his sympathizing with another manager, though it’s true in both cases.

Leicester would’ve hung a bit tougher against Spurs if Rodgers could’ve had James Maddison helping to lead the attack and Caglar Soyuncu (albeit suspended), Ben Chilwell, and Ricardo Pereira at the back.