Mourinho praises 2-goal Kane, sympathizes with Rodgers after Spurs win

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
You may not like Jose Mourinho — lots of soccer supporters don’t — but there’s no denying we’re better for having his wit and way with words in the Premier League.

Mourinho proffered two more terrific quotes on Sunday after his Spurs beat up Leicester City to take another step toward qualifying for the Europa League via a 3-0 win in North London.

Spurs got two goals from Harry Kane for the second-straight win, the English striker moving onto 17 goals in 25 league matches this season.

Mourinho was asked about his star striker amid the continuous links away from Tottenham if the club fails to take more positive steps, via Football.London:

“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy. All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for another team. He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham.”

Mourinho also talked about how the club is playing together and abiding inside of system, joking that even when Spurs have been losing it’s been able to find positives in its manner of growth.

He also wants to make sure everyone knows the club’s 58 points and sixth-place status would be higher were it not for injuries to Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and others.

“The team is being a team. Even against Sheffield we were a team, a bad team, but we were a team. I think the team is understanding better the principles of playing and what we want to do. I think it’s a good step. As I said, to come mid-season is always a complicated situation that I couldn’t imagine was so complicated after so many injuries but it’s a situation that helps you to organize the next season. It happened with me in Porto, it happened with Brendan last season when he went to Leicester mid-season, and exactly with me too. I think important steps that we have done already and next pre-season when we start we are one step ahead.”

It is classic Mourinho to work his own previous plight into his sympathizing with another manager, though it’s true in both cases.

Leicester would’ve hung a bit tougher against Spurs if Rodgers could’ve had James Maddison helping to lead the attack and Caglar Soyuncu (albeit suspended), Ben Chilwell, and Ricardo Pereira at the back.

Solskjaer on Bailly injury, De Gea errors in Manchester United loss

Bailly injury update
(Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issued an update on Eric Bailly after the defender’s scary injury saw him in a neck brace and stretchered off the field in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

“Hope he’ll be fine,” Solskjaer said, via The Manchester Evening News. “He’s in hospital going through all the routine checks and protocols, he got a cut in the back of his head as well, I haven’t heard, not spoken to the doctor about it yet.”

It was 0-0 between the sides when Bailly went head-to-head with teammate Harry Maguire, opening a cut in his head. Bailly eventually got to his feet and walked off the pitch, but laid down again on the grass outside the touchline for more medical attention.

Chelsea scored within nine minutes of restart and went on to cruise to a 3-1 win and a date with Arsenal in the Aug. 1 final.

“It had a big impact on the game, Eric played well and we conceded just after the restart and that was very disappointing. Eric was a big part of us not having any chances against us, really.”

A bigger part of the loss was longtime star goalkeeper David De Gea, who allowed two bad goals. At least one of the pair would be deemed a howler by anyone, with scorer Mason Mount admitted he was very lucky to get it.

A Harry Maguire own goal would make it 3-0 before Bruno Fernandes bagged a late penalty to ruin Willy Caballero’s clean sheet.

Solskjaer tried to go easy on De Gea.

“I can’t speak for David de Gea’s confidence but he is mentally very strong,” Solskjaer said, via the BBC. “He knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that’s football for you. I made the decision to play him and mentally he was ready for it.”

United now has to get off the mat and beat West Ham on Wednesday to keep the upper hand on Leicester City before meeting the Foxes in a top four decider on the final day of the season.

Then there’s the Europa League. Given the remaining field, De Gea or another goalkeeper will have to shine at some point in the tournament.

Transfer news: Gimenez to Man City, Joelson to Arsenal

Gimenez to Man City
Photo by Martin Rickett/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Is Manchester City ready to break its own transfer record, and the defender mark to boot?

City’s being linked with a big buy of a key piece at Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal is said to be ready to spend a massive amount of money for the latest “next Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Gimenez to Man City

Pep Guardiola prepared Man City for its long-term future with a big buy from Atletico Madrid last summer and may do the same this go-round.

Jose Gimenez could give Guardiola a 25-year-old partner for Aymeric Laporte at the heart of City’s defense and Guardiola seems ready to break the Rodri record as well as the international record for a defender.

The asking price for Gimenez is about $137 million.

Rodri was a club record buy for City in 2019 and has been a wonderful addition for City, and he could be joined by one of Atleti’s best in Gimenez.

The Uruguayan had an injury-hit 2019-20 season and has never played more than 27 La Liga outings in a given season since arriving but has 189 first team appearance since moving from Danubio in 2013.

He hasn’t been on top of his game this season but it’s a tumultuous roster for Atleti, who lost veteran backs Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, and Juanfran in addition to defensive midfielder Rodri.

Joelson to Arsenal

Joelson to Arsenal
(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

This one’s right out of the long-term Arsenal playbook, albeit a pricy page.

Arsenal is being tabbed to trigger a nearly $52 million release clause to pry Portuguese phenom Joelson out of Sporting Lisbon, according to A Bola.

Like many hot young talents in his home country, Joelson Fernandes has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

They share a few things: Roots at Sporting, Portugal youth experience, and a relative lack of first team football before major hype landed at their feet.

A young 17 with a February birthday, Joelson is a left winger and has made just three substitute appearances for the first team. Joelson has five goals and two assists with Sporting’s U-23s this season.

The money is a lot for a teenager, but Barcelona and Juventus are also tracking Joelson and Arsenal is the club said to be willing to pony up the money for his release clause.

Pulisic injury update: Latest on the USMNT, Chelsea star

Pulisic news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic news and an injury update always has USMNT and Chelsea fans hoping for the best.

Thankfully, this time it seems like it’s just a minor issue. Hopefully.

Pulisic, 21, was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday as Frank Lampard confirmed the American winger has been struggling with a knock.

“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.

There are no more details about the nature of Pulisic’s injury but after a lengthy absence in early 2020 due to an adductor injury, Chelsea and Lampard will be taking no chances when it comes to the USMNT star.

This Pulisic news is okay. Not great. But okay.

Pulisic has been one of the star players in the Premier League since the restart and his goals, creativity and pace has caused havoc for opposition teams.

The fact that Pulisic is not starting will be a huge boost for Manchester United but Chelsea will look to use him off the bench, if they need to, as they aim to reach the FA Cup final.

Whichever team wins out of Chelsea and Manchester United will be the favorites to beat Arsenal on August 1.

Pulisic would love to play a big part in helping Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first season in England and Lampard is probably looking at the former as he will want Pulisic to play against Liverpool on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday in their final Premier League games of the season.

WATCH: Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Lindegaard scores equalizer

Goalkeeper goal video
@HelsingborgsIF
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Mark the keeper.

Former Manchester United backstop Anders Lindegaard supplied a 90th-minute equalizer for Helsingborgs in a 2-2 draw against Falkenbergs when he cut to the front post to nod a firm header home in Swedish Allsvenskan action on Sunday.

Helsingborgs trailed 2-0 away from home when Anthony van der Hurk brought the visitors within one in the 81st minute.

That set the stage for Lindegaard’s header and a valuable point to keep Helsingborgs off bottom nine matches into the Allsvenskan season.

Lindegaard was with United from 2011-15, later playing for West Brom, Preston North End, and Burnley. The 36-year-old played 25 times for the Red Devils, including 19 times in the Premier League.

Even with a Premier League winners’ medal and two Community Shields from his time at United, Lindegaard didn’t have too many moments like this: