La Liga final day: New Messi record, champs Real draw, full standings

La Liga closed up shop on its 2019-20 season with 10 matches on Sunday, Barcelona going out on a high while champions Real Madrid won’t care much that a draw was their final result.

The club it drew, however, will be crestfallen.

Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid

Leganes twice came back to answer Real but couldn’t find the winner that would’ve provided La Liga safety on Sunday, ending their first tenure in the top flight at four seasons.

Sergio Ramos had a goal and set Nacho Fernandez up for another as the Spaniard continued his renaissance and Real ended its season five points better than Barcelona.

Alaves 0-5 Barcelona

He won’t be happy about finishing second, but there’s no doubt Lionel Messi cemented his status as one of the Ballon d’Or favorites this season.

The world’s best player finished his league season on a woefully inferior Barca with another two goals and an assist, giving him a La Liga best 25 to go with a La Liga best 21 assists this season.

The assist mark is a La Liga record, and he now has been directly involved in 1000 senior goals, with 297 of those assists.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, and Nelson Semedo also scored, Riqui Puig supplying two assists as Barca finished with 82 points and now waits a few weeks to meet Napoli with their UCL tie level at one.

Apologies, Barca supporters, but this Tweet was especially funny.

Espanyol 0-0 Celta Vigo

Celta misses the drop by one point thanks to Leganes’ loss and its painful draw against already-relegated Espanyol in Catalonia.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Valencia meant third place was a possibility if Atleti failed to get a point on Sunday, but Koke scored in the 30th minute off an Alvaro Morata pass to ease concerns.

El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera conceding a late own goal to give the visitors the point it needed, though, the point enough for Real Sociedad to hit the Europa League in sixth place.

A loss would’ve allowed Granada the chance to slide into sixth, and Granada will now become big Real Sociedad fans. Real beating rivals Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Final will open up seventh to the UEL.

Villarreal 4-0 Eibar

Gerard Moreno scored twice and Moi Gomez had a goal and an assist as Villarreal left no question about its hold on fifth.

Elsewhere

Real Valladolid 2-0 Real Betis

Osasuna 2-2 Mallorca

Levante 1-0 Getafe

Sevilla 1-0 Valencia

Granada 4-0 Athletic Bilbao

Standings