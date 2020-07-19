More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Eric Bailly injury
(Photo by Alastair Grant/Pool via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s Bailly wheeled off pitch after scary head injury

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ivorian center back Eric Bailly has had his fair share of injuries for Manchester United but the one that felled him Sunday was a different kind of concerning.

Bailly, 26, went head-to-head with teammate Harry Maguire and both needed medical attention deep in the first half of an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium

[ MORE: The latest transfer news ]

Both center backs were prone on the turf for some time.

While Maguire deemed fit to return with a bandage, a bleeding Bailly was able to walk off the pitch but then laid back on the turf outside the touch line for more care.

Bailly was then given oxygen and put in a neck brace before being wheeled carefully off the field on a stretcher. The unseen nature of after effects adds a worrying degree to head injuries.

He missed a long period of time during the 2017-18 season with an ankle injury before knee surgery cost him the majority of this season. Bailly has played 83 times in four seasons for United.

Stay tuned for here as details become available.

Solskjaer on Bailly injury, De Gea errors in Manchester United loss

Bailly injury update
(Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issued an update on Eric Bailly after the defender’s scary injury saw him in a neck brace and stretchered off the field in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

“Hope he’ll be fine,” Solskjaer said, via The Manchester Evening News. “He’s in hospital going through all the routine checks and protocols, he got a cut in the back of his head as well, I haven’t heard, not spoken to the doctor about it yet.”

[ MORE: Arsenal ousts Man City | Spurs top Foxes ]

It was 0-0 between the sides when Bailly went head-to-head with teammate Harry Maguire, opening a cut in his head. Bailly eventually got to his feet and walked off the pitch, but laid down again on the grass outside the touchline for more medical attention.

Chelsea scored within nine minutes of restart and went on to cruise to a 3-1 win and a date with Arsenal in the Aug. 1 final.

“It had a big impact on the game, Eric played well and we conceded just after the restart and that was very disappointing. Eric was a big part of us not having any chances against us, really.”

A bigger part of the loss was longtime star goalkeeper David De Gea, who allowed two bad goals. At least one of the pair would be deemed a howler by anyone, with scorer Mason Mount admitted he was very lucky to get it.

A Harry Maguire own goal would make it 3-0 before Bruno Fernandes bagged a late penalty to ruin Willy Caballero’s clean sheet.

Solskjaer tried to go easy on De Gea.

“I can’t speak for David de Gea’s confidence but he is mentally very strong,” Solskjaer said, via the BBC. “He knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that’s football for you. I made the decision to play him and mentally he was ready for it.”

United now has to get off the mat and beat West Ham on Wednesday to keep the upper hand on Leicester City before meeting the Foxes in a top four decider on the final day of the season.

Then there’s the Europa League. Given the remaining field, De Gea or another goalkeeper will have to shine at some point in the tournament.

Transfer news: Gimenez to Man City, Joelson to Arsenal

Gimenez to Man City
Photo by Martin Rickett/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Is Manchester City ready to break its own transfer record, and the defender mark to boot?

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

City’s being linked with a big buy of a key piece at Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal is said to be ready to spend a massive amount of money for the latest “next Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Gimenez to Man City

Pep Guardiola prepared Man City for its long-term future with a big buy from Atletico Madrid last summer and may do the same this go-round.

Jose Gimenez could give Guardiola a 25-year-old partner for Aymeric Laporte at the heart of City’s defense and Guardiola seems ready to break the Rodri record as well as the international record for a defender.

The asking price for Gimenez is about $137 million.

Rodri was a club record buy for City in 2019 and has been a wonderful addition for City, and he could be joined by one of Atleti’s best in Gimenez.

The Uruguayan had an injury-hit 2019-20 season and has never played more than 27 La Liga outings in a given season since arriving but has 189 first team appearance since moving from Danubio in 2013.

He hasn’t been on top of his game this season but it’s a tumultuous roster for Atleti, who lost veteran backs Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, and Juanfran in addition to defensive midfielder Rodri.

Joelson to Arsenal

Joelson to Arsenal
(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

This one’s right out of the long-term Arsenal playbook, albeit a pricy page.

Arsenal is being tabbed to trigger a nearly $52 million release clause to pry Portuguese phenom Joelson out of Sporting Lisbon, according to A Bola.

Like many hot young talents in his home country, Joelson Fernandes has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

They share a few things: Roots at Sporting, Portugal youth experience, and a relative lack of first team football before major hype landed at their feet.

A young 17 with a February birthday, Joelson is a left winger and has made just three substitute appearances for the first team. Joelson has five goals and two assists with Sporting’s U-23s this season.

The money is a lot for a teenager, but Barcelona and Juventus are also tracking Joelson and Arsenal is the club said to be willing to pony up the money for his release clause.

WATCH: Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Lindegaard scores equalizer

Goalkeeper goal video
@HelsingborgsIF
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mark the keeper.

Former Manchester United backstop Anders Lindegaard supplied a 90th-minute equalizer for Helsingborgs in a 2-2 draw against Falkenbergs when he cut to the front post to nod a firm header home in Swedish Allsvenskan action on Sunday.

Helsingborgs trailed 2-0 away from home when Anthony van der Hurk brought the visitors within one in the 81st minute.

[ MORE: De Gea wobbles as Chelsea advances to FA Cup Final ]

That set the stage for Lindegaard’s header and a valuable point to keep Helsingborgs off bottom nine matches into the Allsvenskan season.

Lindegaard was with United from 2011-15, later playing for West Brom, Preston North End, and Burnley. The 36-year-old played 25 times for the Red Devils, including 19 times in the Premier League.

Even with a Premier League winners’ medal and two Community Shields from his time at United, Lindegaard didn’t have too many moments like this:

Chelsea eases past sleepy, error-prone Manchester United

Manchester United - Chelsea recap
Photo by Andy Rain/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea – Manchester United: Chelsea is going to the FA Cup Final for the third time in four seasons after dispatching Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount got goals off of David De Gea howlers as Frank Lampard moved within a win of his first trophy as Chelsea manager.

A Harry Maguire own goal made it 3-0 before Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to give the Red Devils a marker.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Chelsea will meet London rivals Arsenal at Wembley for the FA Cup Final on Aug. 1, as it was London 2-0 Manchester in the semifinals.

The Blues and Gunners have combined to appear in 33 FA Cup Finals with 21 wins between the two (Arsenal’s 13 are the most in FA Cup history). Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2002 and 2017 FA Cup Finals.

Three things we learned

1. Bailly suffers scary head injury: Ivorian center back Eric Bailly has had his fair share of injuries at Old Trafford, but the one that felled him Sunday was scary for other reasons. Bailly went head-to-head with teammate Harry Maguire and both needed medical attention. While Maguire deemed fit to return with a bandage, a bleeding Bailly was able to walk off the pitch but then laid back on the turf outside the touch line for more care. Bailly was then given oxygen and put in a neck brace before being wheeled off the field on a stretcher.

2. Paging Mr. Henderson: David De Gea developed from his early mediocre days at United to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world but he’s made a series of miserable errors this year. His inability to stop Giroud’s opener can be explained away by an ardent DDG supporter but his error on Mount’s long-range shot was putrid. He did well to deny Giroud with a slap in the 59th, but the damage was done. Cries for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give current Sheffield United loan man Dean Henderson a chance to claim the starter’s spot next season will only grow after De Gea’s Sunday at Wembley.

3. Lampard out-wits Solskjaer: Both managers knew they entered the day two wins from silverware but also in control of their Champions League destinies through the Premier League route. Both teams have Wednesday matches, so there was going to be some rotation. Chelsea didn’t have N’Golo Kante and couldn’t start Christian Pulisic due to a minor injury (though the American was shown warming up during the match).

Lampard went for it, arguably starting his best available XI. Solskjaer switched things up and used Daniel James up top despite the youngster having just one goal, against LASK, in 2020. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were on the bench,

Yes, Ole’s in this match for the duration if De Gea’s anywhere near his usual self. Maybe that should weigh a bit more on our analysis but United looked like a team with little concern for hardware.

Man of the Match

Mount — You’ve gotta shoot to score and Mount was willing to do that. He hasn’t had a strong second half of the season compared to his start to the campaign at Chelsea, but Mount was dangerous on the dribble and could’ve scored two. He also made a terrific steal to set up his drive past De Gea. Honorable mention: Cesar Azpilicueta, who has been the Blues rock for weeks (and probably much longer).

Manchester United – Chelsea recap

The first half was relatively sleepy for 30 minutes aside from an adventurous Reece James shot that troubled David De Gea.

It began to open up when a Marcus Rashford-won free kick added some excitement. Wily Caballero had to poke Bruno Fernandes’ arrow over the bar.

At the other end, Mason Mount rolled a tepid 20-yard effort to David De Gea.

United had already seen Eric Bailly suffer an injury and attempt to stay on when Harry Maguire clashed heads with the Ivorian center back. Bailly was removed from the game and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose offense in deploying Anthony Martial in his place.

Chelsea scored deep in stoppage but De Gea and Victor Lindelof will both be upset that Giroud’s outside-of-the-boot flick of a Cesar Azpilicueta cross battled its way off the prone keeper’s body and over the line.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Mount made it 2-0 very early in the second half Mount picked off a miserable pass to the center of the pitch and hit a low shot that De Gea absolutely bungled.

De Gea made the save on Giroud’s deflected shot before the hour mark to keep it 2-0.

Maguire then poked a Marcos Alonso cross to Antonio Rudiger off De Gea to complete the scoring with 16 minutes to play.

Callum Hudson-Odoi cut down Anthony Martial in the box late to set up Fernandes’ finish.