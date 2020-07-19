Premier League previews: How to watch 3 Monday matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

We’ll begin with the 3:15 pm ET showcase of suddenly-worried Wolves and their visit to slumping Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

There are two Monday tilts before the match at the Molineux.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City.

That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240

(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230

(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday

Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: NBCSports.com