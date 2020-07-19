More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wolves - Crystal Palace preview
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Premier League previews: How to watch 3 Monday matches

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

We’ll begin with the 3:15 pm ET showcase of suddenly-worried Wolves and their visit to slumping Crystal Palace.

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

There are two Monday tilts before the match at the Molineux.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City.

That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

La Liga final day: New Messi record, champs Real draw, full standings

Messi assist record
Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT
La Liga closed up shop on its 2019-20 season with 10 matches on Sunday, Barcelona going out on a high while champions Real Madrid won’t care much that a draw was their final result.

The club it drew, however, will be crestfallen.

Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid

Leganes twice came back to answer Real but couldn’t find the winner that would’ve provided La Liga safety on Sunday, ending their first tenure in the top flight at four seasons.

Sergio Ramos had a goal and set Nacho Fernandez up for another as the Spaniard continued his renaissance and Real ended its season five points better than Barcelona.

Alaves 0-5 Barcelona

He won’t be happy about finishing second, but there’s no doubt Lionel Messi cemented his status as one of the Ballon d’Or favorites this season.

The world’s best player finished his league season on a woefully inferior Barca with another two goals and an assist, giving him a La Liga best 25 to go with a La Liga best 21 assists this season.

The assist mark is a La Liga record, and he now has been directly involved in 1000 senior goals, with 297 of those assists.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, and Nelson Semedo also scored, Riqui Puig supplying two assists as Barca finished with 82 points and now waits a few weeks to meet Napoli with their UCL tie level at one.

Apologies, Barca supporters, but this Tweet was especially funny.

Espanyol 0-0 Celta Vigo

Celta misses the drop by one point thanks to Leganes’ loss and its painful draw against already-relegated Espanyol in Catalonia.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Valencia meant third place was a possibility if Atleti failed to get a point on Sunday, but Koke scored in the 30th minute off an Alvaro Morata pass to ease concerns.

El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera conceding a late own goal to give the visitors the point it needed, though, the point enough for Real Sociedad to hit the Europa League in sixth place.

A loss would’ve allowed Granada the chance to slide into sixth, and Granada will now become big Real Sociedad fans. Real beating rivals Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Final will open up seventh to the UEL.

Villarreal 4-0 Eibar

Gerard Moreno scored twice and Moi Gomez had a goal and an assist as Villarreal left no question about its hold on fifth.

Elsewhere

Real Valladolid 2-0 Real Betis
Osasuna 2-2 Mallorca
Levante 1-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-0 Valencia
Granada 4-0 Athletic Bilbao

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 38 26 9 3 70 25 45 15-4-0 11-5-3 87
 Barcelona 38 25 7 6 86 38 48 16-2-1 9-5-5 82
 Atlético Madrid 38 18 16 4 51 27 24 12-6-1 6-10-3 70
 Sevilla 38 19 13 6 54 34 20 10-7-2 9-6-4 70
 Villarreal 38 18 6 14 63 49 14 9-5-5 9-1-9 60
 Real Sociedad 38 16 8 14 56 48 8 9-4-6 7-4-8 56
 Granada 38 16 8 14 52 45 7 10-3-6 6-5-8 56
 Getafe 38 14 12 12 43 37 6 8-6-5 6-6-7 54
 València 38 14 11 13 46 53 -7 11-7-1 3-4-12 53
 Osasuna 38 13 13 12 46 54 -8 7-7-5 6-6-7 52
 Athletic Club 38 13 12 13 41 38 3 9-4-6 4-8-7 51
 Levante 38 14 7 17 47 53 -6 9-5-5 5-2-12 49
 Valladolid 38 9 15 14 32 43 -11 5-10-4 4-5-10 42
 Eibar 38 11 9 18 39 56 -17 8-3-8 3-6-10 42
 Betis 38 10 11 17 48 60 -12 9-4-6 1-7-11 41
 Alavés 38 10 9 19 34 59 -25 7-6-6 3-3-13 39
 Celta Vigo 38 7 16 15 37 49 -12 5-8-6 2-8-9 37
 Leganés 38 8 12 18 30 51 -21 5-5-9 3-7-9 36
 Mallorca 38 9 6 23 40 65 -25 8-3-8 1-3-15 33
 Espanyol 38 5 10 23 27 58 -31 2-6-11 3-4-12 25

Mourinho praises 2-goal Kane, sympathizes with Rodgers after Spurs win

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
You may not like Jose Mourinho — lots of soccer supporters don’t — but there’s no denying we’re better for having his wit and way with words in the Premier League.

Mourinho proffered two more terrific quotes on Sunday after his Spurs beat up Leicester City to take another step toward qualifying for the Europa League via a 3-0 win in North London.

Spurs got two goals from Harry Kane for the second-straight win, the English striker moving onto 17 goals in 25 league matches this season.

Mourinho was asked about his star striker amid the continuous links away from Tottenham if the club fails to take more positive steps, via Football.London:

“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy. All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for another team. He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham.”

Mourinho also talked about how the club is playing together and abiding inside of system, joking that even when Spurs have been losing it’s been able to find positives in its manner of growth.

He also wants to make sure everyone knows the club’s 58 points and sixth-place status would be higher were it not for injuries to Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and others.

“The team is being a team. Even against Sheffield we were a team, a bad team, but we were a team. I think the team is understanding better the principles of playing and what we want to do. I think it’s a good step. As I said, to come mid-season is always a complicated situation that I couldn’t imagine was so complicated after so many injuries but it’s a situation that helps you to organize the next season. It happened with me in Porto, it happened with Brendan last season when he went to Leicester mid-season, and exactly with me too. I think important steps that we have done already and next pre-season when we start we are one step ahead.”

It is classic Mourinho to work his own previous plight into his sympathizing with another manager, though it’s true in both cases.

Leicester would’ve hung a bit tougher against Spurs if Rodgers could’ve had James Maddison helping to lead the attack and Caglar Soyuncu (albeit suspended), Ben Chilwell, and Ricardo Pereira at the back.

Solskjaer on Bailly injury, De Gea errors in Manchester United loss

Bailly injury update
(Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issued an update on Eric Bailly after the defender’s scary injury saw him in a neck brace and stretchered off the field in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

“Hope he’ll be fine,” Solskjaer said, via The Manchester Evening News. “He’s in hospital going through all the routine checks and protocols, he got a cut in the back of his head as well, I haven’t heard, not spoken to the doctor about it yet.”

It was 0-0 between the sides when Bailly went head-to-head with teammate Harry Maguire, opening a cut in his head. Bailly eventually got to his feet and walked off the pitch, but laid down again on the grass outside the touchline for more medical attention.

Chelsea scored within nine minutes of restart and went on to cruise to a 3-1 win and a date with Arsenal in the Aug. 1 final.

“It had a big impact on the game, Eric played well and we conceded just after the restart and that was very disappointing. Eric was a big part of us not having any chances against us, really.”

A bigger part of the loss was longtime star goalkeeper David De Gea, who allowed two bad goals. At least one of the pair would be deemed a howler by anyone, with scorer Mason Mount admitted he was very lucky to get it.

A Harry Maguire own goal would make it 3-0 before Bruno Fernandes bagged a late penalty to ruin Willy Caballero’s clean sheet.

Solskjaer tried to go easy on De Gea.

“I can’t speak for David de Gea’s confidence but he is mentally very strong,” Solskjaer said, via the BBC. “He knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that’s football for you. I made the decision to play him and mentally he was ready for it.”

United now has to get off the mat and beat West Ham on Wednesday to keep the upper hand on Leicester City before meeting the Foxes in a top four decider on the final day of the season.

Then there’s the Europa League. Given the remaining field, De Gea or another goalkeeper will have to shine at some point in the tournament.

Transfer news: Gimenez to Man City, Joelson to Arsenal

Gimenez to Man City
Photo by Martin Rickett/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Is Manchester City ready to break its own transfer record, and the defender mark to boot?

City’s being linked with a big buy of a key piece at Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal is said to be ready to spend a massive amount of money for the latest “next Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Gimenez to Man City

Pep Guardiola prepared Man City for its long-term future with a big buy from Atletico Madrid last summer and may do the same this go-round.

Jose Gimenez could give Guardiola a 25-year-old partner for Aymeric Laporte at the heart of City’s defense and Guardiola seems ready to break the Rodri record as well as the international record for a defender.

The asking price for Gimenez is about $137 million.

Rodri was a club record buy for City in 2019 and has been a wonderful addition for City, and he could be joined by one of Atleti’s best in Gimenez.

The Uruguayan had an injury-hit 2019-20 season and has never played more than 27 La Liga outings in a given season since arriving but has 189 first team appearance since moving from Danubio in 2013.

He hasn’t been on top of his game this season but it’s a tumultuous roster for Atleti, who lost veteran backs Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, and Juanfran in addition to defensive midfielder Rodri.

Joelson to Arsenal

Joelson to Arsenal
(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

This one’s right out of the long-term Arsenal playbook, albeit a pricy page.

Arsenal is being tabbed to trigger a nearly $52 million release clause to pry Portuguese phenom Joelson out of Sporting Lisbon, according to A Bola.

Like many hot young talents in his home country, Joelson Fernandes has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

They share a few things: Roots at Sporting, Portugal youth experience, and a relative lack of first team football before major hype landed at their feet.

A young 17 with a February birthday, Joelson is a left winger and has made just three substitute appearances for the first team. Joelson has five goals and two assists with Sporting’s U-23s this season.

The money is a lot for a teenager, but Barcelona and Juventus are also tracking Joelson and Arsenal is the club said to be willing to pony up the money for his release clause.