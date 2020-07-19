Tottenham – Leicester City was a strange game as Spurs scored three goals early on to cruise to victory but Leicester had most of the ball.

Harry Kane scored twice after a James Justin own goal put Spurs ahead and Leicester had no reply as Brendan Rodgers’ side lost ground in their top four battle.

With the win Tottenham move in to sixth place on 58 points, two points ahead of seventh-placed Wolves who have a game in hand. Leicester are in fourth on 62 points, level with Man United who now have a game in hand against West Ham in midweek.

Three things we learned

1. Kane on fire: Four goals in his last two games means Harry Kane is back to his best. After a long time out injured, it took him a few weeks to get back on track but things are looking good for next season for Kane and Spurs. He now has 14 goals in 10 PL appearances against Leicester and he loves playing against the Foxes. Kane was always an option on the break and his textbook curler sealed a fine first half display. Imagine if Kane would have been fit all season long?

2. Leicester set up cup final: Leicester still have a chance to reach the Champions League but they basically have a cup final on the final day of the season. Leicester were 14 points ahead of Man United after 23 games of the season but now they are struggling. With defensive injuries galore and a feeling of what could’ve been instead of positivity, it is tough for Brendan Rodgers. At the start of the season they would have loved Europa League qualification and they have it. But unless they beat Man United on the final day, it will be disappointing to not be in the Champions League.

3. Spurs have momentum in Europa League battle: They sit on 58 points and in sixth place, and they are two points ahead of Wolves in the battle for Europa League group stage qualification. That is where Mourinho wants to stay and they travel to Crystal Palace on the final day. Spurs will not want to drop to seventh and have to go through the qualifying rounds, so it’s all about sixth and with four wins from their last five, they have momentum. Mourinho has Spurs playing the way he wants and they are solid and the back and lethal on the counter.

Man of the Match

Harry Kane – Two superb finishes and he worked his socks off to spearhead Tottenham’s attack. Defensively Spurs were good too, with Lloris making some good saves, but Kane in this form gives them a razor-sharp cutting edge.

Son scored with the first attack of the game as his shot took a huge deflection off James Justin and went in to give Tottenham the perfect start.

Leicester came roaring back as Jamie Vardy had a clever flick blocked and Hugo Lloris then made a fine save to deny Ayoze Perez. Son was denied by Kasper Schmeichel as he was played in over the top but the Leicester goalkeeper made a fine stop.

Kane was looking dangerous on the break as Leicester had plenty of the ball but Spurs were looking lively and a counter attack doubled their lead.

Lucas Moura waited for the perfect moment to slot in Kane and he finished across goal to make it 2-0. Moments later Moura won the ball back and played in Kane who cut inside and curled home a stunner to make it 3-0 as Tottenham surged away from Leicester.

At the other end Perez was denied by another good stop from Lloris as Leicester continued to have chances.

In the second half Tottenham let Leicester have the ball and looked to spring more counters, as Wes Morgan headed over from a corner.

Leicester huffed and puffed and Spurs played in second gear as Mourinho’s side did the damage in the first half to keep their Europa League hopes on track.

Lloris kept out Demarai Gray while young striker George Hirst went close a couple of times as Tottenham won the game with minimum fuss.

As for Leicester and Brendan Rodgers, their Champions League dreams now hinge on a home game against Manchester United on the final day of the season.

