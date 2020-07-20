More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Aston Villa - Arsenal
Getty Images

Aston Villa – Arsenal preview: How to watch, stream, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa – Arsenal has so much on the line on Tuesday (start time, 3:15 pm ET) as Villa are battling against relegation and Arsenal are chasing Europa League qualification.

ASTON VILLA – ARSENAL STREAM

Dean Smith and Aston Villa know they must beat Arsenal and then West Ham on the final day to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. They’ve picked up four points in their last two games and have looked much better defensively since the restart.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta too and put in two superb battling displays over the last week by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League and Man City 2-0 in the FA Cup semifinal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa v. Arsenal at Villa Park.

Team news

Aston Villa have Kourtney Hause fit but Neil Taylor is struggling with a hamstring injury. Aside from long-term absentees Wesley, Frederic Guilbert and Tom Heaton, no new injury concerns for Villa.

Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi who injured his hamstring against Man City, while Bernd Leno has returned to light training. Cedric Soares is available after being cup-tied for the FA Cup semifinal, while Eddie Nketiah is available after his three-match ban.

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the dramatic relegation battle: We had a good win against Crystal Palace and followed it up with a good performance at Everton, where we should have won the game. They have to maintain the performance levels, work hard for each other and if you do that, you get the rewards. We need to win, we know that. You’ll always have people that want to put you down at times, so the job is to prove people wrong. We believe that we have enough in the dressing room, and we have to prove that.”

Mikel Arteta on fighting for Europa League: “We have to be in the same mood [as them]. We still have to win both games and wait to have a chance to qualify for Europe and that’s the mood that I want from everybody involved. It’s not in our hands at the moment and we knew that was going to be difficult, but we need to give it a go and try to win both games and then wait and see what happens. If we do that, I think we will have a good chance.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts Aston Villa are the underdogs (+220) for good reason and the fact Arsenal (-110) need a win to keep their Europa League hopes alive means the Gunners will go all out. The tie at +280 shouldn’t be left alone but it’s tough to see past an Arsenal win, especially after the confidence boost of beating Man City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Prediction

This will be a lot closer than everyone expects, especially given the situation Aston Villa find themselves in at the bottom. They have to win and hope Watford lose agains Man City and Dean Smith’s side were good value for their victory against Crystal Palace and should have beat Everton last time out. That said, Arsenal have the winning habit now and are grinding out victories however they can. I expect them to do the same thing at Villa Park. Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Aston Villa – Arsenal stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into the final week of the Premier League season, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the stat leaders as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove will go down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne is looking to break the single-season assist record of 20 as he’s two short with two games to go.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Heading into the final few games, there is still a lot that can change but Jamie Vardy is so far leading the Golden Boot race and Nick Pope is just ahead in the race for the Golden Glove.

Make sure you stay up to date with all of the latest Premier League action by clicking on the schedule link above as top four, Europa League and relegation are still all on the line.

[ MORE: Premier League stat leaders; teams, players

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, which goalkeepers are in with a shout of recording the most shutouts and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne, with only five players in double digits for assists this season.

With plenty on the line for teams across the league, plenty of players will also be eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes or so of the season.

Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23
Danny Ings – 21
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 20
Mohamed Salah – 19
Marcus Rashford – 17
Sadio Mane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17
Anthony Martial – 17
Harry Kane – 17
Raheem Sterling – 17
Sergio Aguero – 16

Premier League Golden Glove

Nick Pope – 15
Ederson – 14
Alisson – 13
Dean Henderson – 13
Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 18
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 12
Andrew Robertson – 10
David Silva – 10
Heung-min Son – 10
Riyad Mahrez – 9
Mohamed Salah – 9
Adama Traore – 9

Brighton safe after scoreless duel with Newcastle

Brighton - Newcastle United recap
Photo by Newcastle United/Newcastle United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton – Newcastle United recap: Brighton and Hove Albion sealed its Premier League status for another season with a scoreless draw versus Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

The Seagulls wasted chances early and Newcastle late in a chippy penultimate match for both sides.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Brighton now has 38 points and cannot go down, while Newcastle’s 44 points put them in 13th. They cannot finish any higher, and close their season with a visit from Liverpool.

BRIGHTON – NEWCASTLE UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Potter gets another go: Graham Potter’s Seagulls were extremely unlucky this season and deserved to be safe a while ago. You’d probably take their side over a club like Newcastle, who overperformed while getting a fair bit of good fortune. Potter now will be tasked with smartly culling the wheat from the chaff and improving Brighton into a solid midtable side. Luck, again, could help!

2. Maupay, Trossard lively but wasteful: Brighton’s best attackers were everywhere in the first half but couldn’t get enough shots on Martin Dubravka, who’s tough-to-beat as it is. This goes back to thing No. 1 — If Brighton delivered on its danger more often, they may well have 10-15 more points this season.

3. Magpies ready to reload: Steve Bruce has done a nice job with a Newcastle United side which has been reading about takeover talk for months. The Magpies need to do some summer shopping, with several loan players featuring and ready to head back. They also could use with healthy center backs, as Federico Fernandez started alongside fullback Emil Krafth in the heart of a defense which had previously been blessed with strength in numbers. Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar joined Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark in missing out on Monday.

Man of the Match

Maupay, we suppose, was the most impactful player but he couldn’t deliver a goal. We’ll spotlight center back Adam Webster, though, who ground out a lot of duels and found plenty of impetus to look forward.

Brighton – Newcastle United recap

An early corner kick nearly yielded results for Brighton when Neal Maupay lashed just wide of the post off an Adam Webster flick. Alas, Maupay was offside.

After a brief spell of possession for Newcastle, Lewis Dunk forced a save out of Martin Dubravka with the turn of a Pascal Gross free kick.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma was injured but stayed in the game after a collision with Allan Saint-Maximin. Then Gross saw yellow when he flailed his arm to catch Danny Rose in the face.

Maupay then harassed a dawdling Matt Ritchie into a giveaway inside the 18, forcing another save out of Dubravka and a corner that led to nothing.

Dwght Gayle flew in to head a stoppage time corner just over the goal.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

The pesky striker made a mess of a 47th-minute header attempt and shouldered it into the air.

Mat Ryan needed to make a fine save when Miguel Almiron did well to turn Ritchie’s cross into an outside-of-the-boot shot on goal.

Brighton was the better money as the match wore on, Dubravka needed to stop Maupay. The Frenchman remained dangerous along with Leandro Trossard.

Newcastle found its form in the final stages, and Andy Carroll couldn’t head home off a corner.

Everton solid in dashing Sheffield United’s Europa hopes

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sheffield United – Everton recap: Carlo Ancelotti’s men rebounded from a poor performance to put a serious hit on Sheffield United’s European dreams with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Richarlison’s 13th PL goal this season was enough for a win on a day Everton took the match’s only shots on target. Two. Blech.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Sheffield United’s 54 points are good for eighth place, two points off Wolves who play later Monday and four behind Spurs. Seventh may not be good enough for the Europa League if Arsenal beats Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Everton moves 11th with 49 points, as high as they can finish this season.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Blades dreams dashed: Chris Wilder will have thought his team could do better but their finish was poor. The Blades couldn’t realistically hope to keep getting key goals from defenders, and ultimately their lack of punch will keep them on the European periphery. That’s no insult, as many had Blades as one-and-done in the PL following last summer’s promotion.

2. Ancelotti gets more food for thought: We said after the Villa draw that so few players had staked a claim to be part of the Ancelotti future at Goodison Park. Well, Michael Keane made another claim that he and Mason Holgate (who did not play) can do a job in the center of the park, and young Jarrad Branthwaite had a nice night at CB as well. Lucas Digne was good as usual at left back and Djibril. Sidibe was good on the right.

3. Richarlison the aerial monster:The Brazilian’s 13th goal of the Premier League season was his third of Project Restart. He got to the front of the pack to turn Gylfi Sigurdsson’s cross beyond the reach of Dean Henderson. The 23-year-old now has 41 PL goal involvements over three seasons between Watford and Everton.

Man of the Match

Michael Keane — The Everton defender has had his fair share of feast or famine performances this year but he followed up a fine performance against Villa by again running the back with 12 clearances, two blocked shots, and 10-of-11 duels won.

Sheffield United – Everton recap

The match took some time to get moving, and Everton saw a cross through the 18 go unanswered in the 20th.

Richarlison put Everton ahead just after half time when he raced to the front of the pack to meet Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick and head into the goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the next to tempt the scoreboard though he couldn’t defy Henderson.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Ballcap-wearing Jordan Pickford was challenged by the sun in the late goings, and Everton was off the hook after John Fleck helped win a corner when Billy Sharp was whistled for a foul.

Richarlison couldn’t meet a Theo Walcott cross in the 80th as Everton looked to put away the Blades.

Wolves – Crystal Palace stream: How to watch, start time, prediction

Wolves - Crystal Palace
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sheffield United – Everton, Newcastle – Brighton and Wolves – Crystal Palace takes center stage on Monday: The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

There are two tilts at 1pm ET on Monday.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City. That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Rounding off Monday sees Wolves host Crystal Palace (start time, 3:15pm ET).

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com