Ballon d'Or 2020
Getty Images

No Ballon d’Or for 2020: But who should win it?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
There will be no Ballon d’Or awarded in 2020 as the France Football have released a statement saying that the award for the best player on the planet will not happen for the first time since 1956.

In a statement the outlet gave the following reason for not handing out an award for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Ballon d’Or awarded for a calendar year rather than a single-season.

“In exceptional circumstances, exceptional provisions. For the first time in its history, started in 1956, France Football will not be awarded in 2020, owing to insufficient fair conditions. As the organiser of the Ballon d’Or, the Group L’Equipe, to which France Football belongs, decided not to award the most prestigious individual trophy there is in 2020,”

Pascal Ferre, editor-in-chief of France Football, added: “For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d’Or will take a break. There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met. We believe that such a singular year cannot – and should not – be treated as an ordinary one.

“From a sports perspective, two months (January and February), out of the 11 generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge, without forgetting that the other games were played – or will be played – in unordinary conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements, Champions League played in a single game).”

So, as you can imagine, there’s been a lot of chatter about 1) why the Ballon d’Or will not be handed because in Europe, only Ligue 1 from the five top leagues didn’t finish and 2) who would win the Ballon d’Or for 2020 if it was awarded?

We’re here to answer the second question and below we rank the top 10 contenders for the Ballon d’Or based on their form in 2020.

10 – Karim Benzema

Scored huge goals to win Real Madrid the La Liga title and rolled back the years with his hold-up play and flicks. The key man in Real winning 10 of their final 11 games to seal the Spanish title and Man City will be extremely wary of him in the UCL.

9 – Josip Ilicic

A goalscoring machine for Atalanta as they’re in the last eight of the Champions League and top four of Serie A, again. Ilicic, 31, has been key to Atalanta’s incredible rise in the last few years and is finally getting the respect he deserves.

8 – Erling Haaland

The kid just scores goals. 19 years old, he did it at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund but most of his big achievement came in 2019. Still, he burst onto the scene like a pipping-hot bratwurst at Dortmund in 2020 and deserves to be on this list.

7 – Sadio Mane

Like Haaland, most of his best work was done in 2019 but he still delivered huge moments in the Premier League to guide Liverpool to the title. Mane has been reliable, scored goals and scared the heck out of opposition defenses. He never lets up.

6 – Kylian Mbappe

Had eight goals and two assists in his previous six starts before the pandemic shut down soccer in France, as the 21-year-old was on fire. He will be huge for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and had Ligue 1 not been halted, he would be higher up on this list.

5 – Robert Lewandowski

Truly sensational from a goalscoring perspective as he powered Bayern Munich to the title after the restart. Lewandowksi, 31, doesn’t appear to age and he is so reliable and had the best goalscoring of his amazing career. What a pro. He deserves to win a top award.

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Scoring goals for fun to lead Juventus to yet another title, Cristiano Ronaldo has been very good in 2020. You feel like he’s about to take the Champions League by the scruff of the neck too.

3 – Kevin de Bruyne

Simply sensational for Manchester City and without him they’d be lost. De Bruyne was majestic in the Santiago Bernabeu to give Man City a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid ahead of their UCL round of 16 second leg. De Bruyne’s vision, flair and dominance is just wonderful to watch.

2 – Lionel Messi

The leading goalscorer and assist-maker in La Liga, even though Barcelona finished second. Mess, 33, is playing angry and if Barca can sort out their defensive unit for the Champions League, who would bet against him to lead them to a European title?

1 – Virgil van Dijk

Okay, so he pushed Messi and Ronaldo all the way last season for the Ballon d’Or and finished runner-up to Messi but this season he’s led Liverpool’s title charge from the back and has been incredible. Van Dijk has taken on extra responsibility and with Alisson out injured and changing center back partners, he’s stood tall. A fine player, leader and proof that late bloomers can get to the very top of the game.

Transfer news: Mendes to Man United; Jimenez to Juventus

Mendes to Manchester United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Nuno Mendes has been linked with a move to Manchester United, among others, while talk of Raul Jimenez to Juventus continues.

Starting in Manchester, it appears that Nuno Mendes could still be heading to Manchester United.

The Sporting Lisbon left back, 18, is one of the top young prospects in Europe and is said to have a release clause of $60 million after recently signing a new five-year contract.

A report from Calciomercato says that Juventus, Man United and Liverpool are all chasing Mendes. He has burst onto the scene with Sporting in recent months, and is said to be close with Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus try and jump ahead of their rivals.

Do Manchester United need a left back? They have Luke Shaw, who is having a great season as he’s now fully fit, while youngster Brandon Williams is the back-up option. After Bruno Fernandes’ impact since his arrival from Sporting in January, maybe he can help persuade Mendes to arrive at Old Trafford?

Jimenez to Juventus
Getty Images

Switching to Wolverhampton, the reports linking Raul Jimenez to Juventus will not go away.

Jimenez, 29, has taken his tally of goals to 26 for the season at Wolves and although their UEFA Champions League dreams are over via the Premier League, Jimenez will look to spearhead their charge towards Europa League glory in August.

A report from Tuttosport says that Juventus are offering Douglas Costa to several clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as they want to raise funds to sign Jimenez.

The El Tri star has been the main man for Wolves over the last two seasons but with Champions League qualification now a long-shot, he seems ready to step up to the next level.

Jimenez and his father have never talked down a move to one of Europe’s big boys as the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica striker is wanted by plenty of Europe’s top teams. This season always felt like a great chance for Wolves to break into the top four but now they won’t happen, it is time for Jimenez, Adama Traore and others to think about a potential move away.

Juventus would be a great spot for Jimenez. Ronaldo and Dybala would feed him with chances and the way Maurizio Sarri sets up his teams, a mobile central striker who can link up the play is the focal point of the attack. Jimenez would be perfect for that system.

Pulisic injury update: Latest on the USMNT, Chelsea star

Pulisic news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic news and an injury update always has USMNT and Chelsea fans hoping for the best.

Thankfully, this time it seems like it’s just a minor issue. Hopefully.

Pulisic, 21, was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday as Frank Lampard confirmed the American winger has been struggling with a knock.

“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.

There are no more details about the nature of Pulisic’s injury but after a lengthy absence in early 2020 due to an adductor injury, Chelsea and Lampard will be taking no chances when it comes to the USMNT star.

This Pulisic news is okay. Not great. But okay.

Pulisic has been one of the star players in the Premier League since the restart and his goals, creativity and pace has caused havoc for opposition teams.

The fact that Pulisic is not starting will be a huge boost for Manchester United but Chelsea will look to use him off the bench, if they need to, as they aim to reach the FA Cup final.

Whichever team wins out of Chelsea and Manchester United will be the favorites to beat Arsenal on August 1.

Pulisic would love to play a big part in helping Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first season in England and Lampard is probably looking at the former as he will want Pulisic to play against Liverpool on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday in their final Premier League games of the season.

Sheffield United – Everton; Brighton – Newcastle stream: How to watch

Sheffield United - Everton
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Everton, Newcastle – Brighton and Wolves – Crystal Palace takes center stage on Monday: The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

There are two tilts at 1pm ET on Monday.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City. That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Rounding off Monday sees Wolves host Crystal Palace (start time, 3:15pm ET).

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

Relegation, Top 4 scenarios; Premier League tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation and top 4 scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation and the top four, as there are many permutations which could play out during the midweek games.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season but it all depends on what happens in midweek.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored.

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

  • Bournemouth would be relegated Tuesday with:
    • Watford draw/win v. Manchester City
  • Aston Villa would be relegated Tuesday with:
    • Loss v. Arsenal AND Watford draw/win v. Manchester City

OR

    • Draw v. Arsenal AND Watford win v. Manchester City

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

  • Chelsea would clinch top 4 finish on Wednesday with:
    • Win at Liverpool

OR

    • Draw at Liverpool AND Manchester United draw/loss v. West Ham

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).