Brighton – Newcastle United recap: Brighton and Hove Albion sealed its Premier League status for another season with a scoreless draw versus Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

The Seagulls wasted chances early and Newcastle late in a chippy penultimate match for both sides.

Brighton now has 38 points and cannot go down, while Newcastle’s 44 points put them in 13th. They cannot finish any higher, and close their season with a visit from Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. Potter gets another go: Graham Potter’s Seagulls were extremely unlucky this season and deserved to be safe a while ago. You’d probably take their side over a club like Newcastle, who overperformed while getting a fair bit of good fortune. Potter now will be tasked with smartly culling the wheat from the chaff and improving Brighton into a solid midtable side. Luck, again, could help!

2. Maupay, Trossard lively but wasteful: Brighton’s best attackers were everywhere in the first half but couldn’t get enough shots on Martin Dubravka, who’s tough-to-beat as it is. This goes back to thing No. 1 — If Brighton delivered on its danger more often, they may well have 10-15 more points this season.

3. Magpies ready to reload: Steve Bruce has done a nice job with a Newcastle United side which has been reading about takeover talk for months. The Magpies need to do some summer shopping, with several loan players featuring and ready to head back. They also could use with healthy center backs, as Federico Fernandez started alongside fullback Emil Krafth in the heart of a defense which had previously been blessed with strength in numbers. Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar joined Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark in missing out on Monday.

Man of the Match

Maupay, we suppose, was the most impactful player but he couldn’t deliver a goal. We’ll spotlight center back Adam Webster, though, who ground out a lot of duels and found plenty of impetus to look forward.

Brighton – Newcastle United recap

An early corner kick nearly yielded results for Brighton when Neal Maupay lashed just wide of the post off an Adam Webster flick. Alas, Maupay was offside.

After a brief spell of possession for Newcastle, Lewis Dunk forced a save out of Martin Dubravka with the turn of a Pascal Gross free kick.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma was injured but stayed in the game after a collision with Allan Saint-Maximin. Then Gross saw yellow when he flailed his arm to catch Danny Rose in the face.

Maupay then harassed a dawdling Matt Ritchie into a giveaway inside the 18, forcing another save out of Dubravka and a corner that led to nothing.

Dwght Gayle flew in to head a stoppage time corner just over the goal.

The pesky striker made a mess of a 47th-minute header attempt and shouldered it into the air.

Mat Ryan needed to make a fine save when Miguel Almiron did well to turn Ritchie’s cross into an outside-of-the-boot shot on goal.

Brighton was the better money as the match wore on, Dubravka needed to stop Maupay. The Frenchman remained dangerous along with Leandro Trossard.

Newcastle found its form in the final stages, and Andy Carroll couldn’t head home off a corner.