Cristiano Ronaldo sets more records as Juve approaches scudetto (video)

Juventus took its biggest step yet toward a ninth-consecutive scudetto, defeating challengers Lazio 2-1 on a big Monday for brace-bagging Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 35-year-old Portuguese converted his 12th penalty of the season to give him 50 career Serie A goals, making him the first player in history to score 50 goals in Italy, England, Spain, and the Champions League.
The goals give him 30 and put him level with league-leading Ciro Immobile, who scored Lazio’s goal, and makes Ronaldo the fastest player to 50 goals in Serie A history (61 matches).
Here’s Ronaldo, via Football-Italia:
“Records are always important, but the important thing is that the team wins. We are a phenomenal team and we showed that again today, although we always want to improve and raise the bar. These things are nice, but the Capocannoniere title is a natural process that comes as a consequence of scoring to win games for the team.”
Once Juve’s top challenger for the league, Lazio dips into fourth with the loss and is 11 points back of The Old Lady.
Juve’s 80 points are eight ahead of second-place Inter and nine clear of Atalanta with four matches to play in the season.
The schedule is favorable to Juve, too. Juve finishes with Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, and Roma.
Atalanta and Inter still meet, while the former still has Milan and the latter Napoli.
