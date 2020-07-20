More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Earliest Premier League champion: Is Liverpool fastest to clinch?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Given the might and distribution of power in the Premier League, you’d have been forgiven if you though Man City clinching the 2017-18 title with five games left on the docket was the earliest Premier League champion in history.

Not anymore.

Liverpool has now earned the new standard, winning the Premier League with seven games left in its season thanks to a dominant season and Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Man City on Thursday.

Here are the teams who claimed the earliest Premier League champion and titles in English top-flight history after the Reds blew past the four fastest-finishers in national history.

5 – Everton (1984-85)

The Toffees then took the rest of the season off, losing three of the five matches left on the docket.

5 – Manchester United (1907-08)

They played 38 back then and Ernest Mangnall’s team ‘only’ won the league by nine points after going 1W-2D-3L down the stretch.

5 – Manchester United (2000-01)

This team, like Everton above, didn’t bother much with the remaining five outings. After a 1-1 derby draw with Man City, Sir Alex’s en beat Middlesbrough then lost three-straight.

5 – Man City (2017-18)

If Liverpool are to earn the title of having the best season in English history, it will be measured against this mighty side. City lost just twice and drew four times, only one of those setbacks coming after the title was won.

7 — Liverpool (2019-20)

What else can you say about the Reds, who may become the best team in English history before this whole thing is said and done in July?

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal not in top 6; Villa ready for finale

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
There were contrasting emotions after Aston Villa – Arsenal as Mikel Arteta revealed how ‘hurt’ he felt about the Gunners not being able to finish in the top six, while Villa have dragged themselves out of of the relegation zone with 90 minutes of the season to go.

[ MORE: Premier League standings | Schedule

A narrow 1-0 win for Villa arrived via Mohamed Trezeguet’s first half strike, as Dean Smith’s side defended well and aside from an Eddie Nketiah header against the post they never looked like letting their lead slip.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the game, Arteta was disappointed with the defeat which confirms that Arsenal will finish outside the Premier League’s top six for the first time since 1995 and for the fourth season running will finish below north London rivals Tottenham in the table.

“It has to hurt and we have to suffer,” Arteta said. “Because it is not good enough for this football club and that is why we have to put it right. We know the challenge that is really big. We are facing it and really excited about what we have ahead of us. We need to transmit this enthusiasm and passion because there are going to be some ups and downs. Unfortunately. Today is a down. Sometime it is good to see the reality and then go again, and move on, and improve.”

Arteta and Arsenal can now only qualify for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup on August 1, and although he is disappointed with the defeat at Villa, the wins against Liverpool last week in the PL and Man City in the FA Cup semifinal at the weekend seemed to take it out of his team.

As for Aston Villa, this huge win sets the foundations for a great escape on the final day of the Premier League season, as they didn’t allow Arsenal a a single shot on target and they’ve now taken seven points from their last nine to move up to 17th place in the table. They are above Watford on goal difference by one goal, and are three points ahead of Bournemouth by three points and one goal.

For Villa the equation is simple: win at West Ham and unless Watford beat Arsenal or Bournemouth beat Everton by a bigger scoreline on the final day, they are safe.

ProSoccerTalk asked a relieved Dean Smith, who got Villa promoted via the playoffs last season, if these all-or-nothing situations are one his team thrives in and if it benefits them heading into the final day

“I certainly hope so. We’ve got enough players who have been through one-game situations before in their final last year. I said the last four games were our [playoff] semifinals and now we are through to the final. We will certainly be ready for it but we know there can be no complacency. There was no celebrating from the players tonight, just the relief and satisfaction for the performance,” Smith said.

Aston Villa have given themselves a superb chance of staying in the Premier League, while Arsenal cannot qualify for the Europa League via the Premier League but can by winning the FA Cup.

Life is all about perspective and even though both clubs believe they should be in a much better situation than they’re currently in, they both are one win away from grabbing a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 21, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With two matchweeks remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on cup competitions.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful That makes things even tighter.

There are still so many teams fighting for the Champions League and Europa League spot, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 48 17-1-0 13-2-3 93
 Manchester City 37 25 3 9 97 35 62 14-2-2 11-1-7 78
 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 15 10-3-5 9-3-6 63
 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 28 11-4-3 7-4-8 62
 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 28 10-6-2 7-5-6 62
 Wolves 37 15 14 8 51 38 13 8-7-4 7-7-4 59
 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 14 12-3-4 4-7-7 58
 Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 2 10-3-6 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 37 13 14 10 53 46 7 9-6-3 4-8-7 53
 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 -10 8-7-3 5-3-11 49
 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 5-3-10 9-4-6 49
 Newcastle United 37 11 11 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 -19 6-4-8 5-5-9 42
 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 8 14 15 37 53 -16 5-7-7 3-7-8 38
 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 6-3-9 4-4-10 37
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21