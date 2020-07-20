More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool - Chelsea
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool – Chelsea stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
Liverpool – Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will lift the Premier League Trophy after a tricky test from third-place chasers Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds can no longer break Man City’s record for points in a season but will still want to seal an unbeaten home campaign. The Reds have won 17 and drawn once at Anfield during their league triumph.

Chelsea can seal a top four spot with a win, opening the day a point ahead of Manchester United and Leicester, who meet on the last day of the season.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will get their first chance to high-five Christian Pulisic for his sealing of the Reds’ first PL title by scoring versus Man City.

Team news

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip remain out for Liverpool, while James Milner is a minor doubt but should be available for the Reds.

Billy Gilmour is out and N’Golo Kante a doubt for Chelsea. Christian Pulisic should be fit after a minor scare at the weekend.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s James Milner on the trophy lift“It will be special, very special. It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I’m sure it’s the case for the other lads as well – a club of this size and with its history. The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history. You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact. Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players – the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them. When they were messaging and telling us congratulations, you know they really meant it and they were properly made-up. That was great.”

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on building off FA Cup Final berth: “The gaffer has said we have two massive finals now before we play here again and we need to go into the games with that mindset, to try and win both games to secure the top four. That’s definitely our goal and then we’re back here hoping to win a trophy. We need to take the two league games first, they’re massive games for us. We want to get in that third position and stay there. After that, hopefully we can win some trophies because that’s what we all want to do and that will definitely top the season off for all of us.”

Odds and ends

The Reds are expected to win before lifting the trophy at -103, while Chelsea’s odds to win (+265) are barely better than a draw +270.

The clubs have met a few times this season, first in a 2-2 UEFA Super Cup match claimed by Liverpool in penalties. Liverpool then hung out to beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September.

Prediction

Chelsea has played Liverpool well and they are far more desperate for points. That said, Jurgen Klopp will have the champs fired up to perform after a disappointing loss to Arsenal. Chelsea’s without Kante and Liverpool doesn’t have Henderson. Who will step up? Let’s book a 2-2 draw.

How to watch Liverpool – Chelsea stream and start time.

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Heading into the final week of the Premier League season, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the stat leaders as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove will go down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne is looking to break the single-season assist record of 20 as he’s two short with two games to go.

Heading into the final few games, there is still a lot that can change but Jamie Vardy is so far leading the Golden Boot race and Nick Pope is just ahead in the race for the Golden Glove.

Make sure you stay up to date with all of the latest Premier League action by clicking on the schedule link above as top four, Europa League and relegation are still all on the line.

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, which goalkeepers are in with a shout of recording the most shutouts and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne, with only five players in double digits for assists this season.

With plenty on the line for teams across the league, plenty of players will also be eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes or so of the season.

Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23
Danny Ings – 21
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 20
Mohamed Salah – 19
Marcus Rashford – 17
Sadio Mane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17
Anthony Martial – 17
Harry Kane – 17
Raheem Sterling – 17
Sergio Aguero – 16

Premier League Golden Glove

Nick Pope – 15
Ederson – 14
Alisson – 13
Dean Henderson – 13
Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 18
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 12
Andrew Robertson – 10
David Silva – 10
Heung-min Son – 10
Riyad Mahrez – 9
Mohamed Salah – 9
Adama Traore – 9

Brighton safe after scoreless duel with Newcastle

Brighton - Newcastle United recap
Photo by Newcastle United/Newcastle United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
Brighton – Newcastle United recap: Brighton and Hove Albion sealed its Premier League status for another season with a scoreless draw versus Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

The Seagulls wasted chances early and Newcastle late in a chippy penultimate match for both sides.

Brighton now has 38 points and cannot go down, while Newcastle’s 44 points put them in 13th. They cannot finish any higher, and close their season with a visit from Liverpool.

BRIGHTON – NEWCASTLE UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Potter gets another go: Graham Potter’s Seagulls were extremely unlucky this season and deserved to be safe a while ago. You’d probably take their side over a club like Newcastle, who overperformed while getting a fair bit of good fortune. Potter now will be tasked with smartly culling the wheat from the chaff and improving Brighton into a solid midtable side. Luck, again, could help!

2. Maupay, Trossard lively but wasteful: Brighton’s best attackers were everywhere in the first half but couldn’t get enough shots on Martin Dubravka, who’s tough-to-beat as it is. This goes back to thing No. 1 — If Brighton delivered on its danger more often, they may well have 10-15 more points this season.

3. Magpies ready to reload: Steve Bruce has done a nice job with a Newcastle United side which has been reading about takeover talk for months. The Magpies need to do some summer shopping, with several loan players featuring and ready to head back. They also could use with healthy center backs, as Federico Fernandez started alongside fullback Emil Krafth in the heart of a defense which had previously been blessed with strength in numbers. Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar joined Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark in missing out on Monday.

Man of the Match

Maupay, we suppose, was the most impactful player but he couldn’t deliver a goal. We’ll spotlight center back Adam Webster, though, who ground out a lot of duels and found plenty of impetus to look forward.

Brighton – Newcastle United recap

An early corner kick nearly yielded results for Brighton when Neal Maupay lashed just wide of the post off an Adam Webster flick. Alas, Maupay was offside.

After a brief spell of possession for Newcastle, Lewis Dunk forced a save out of Martin Dubravka with the turn of a Pascal Gross free kick.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma was injured but stayed in the game after a collision with Allan Saint-Maximin. Then Gross saw yellow when he flailed his arm to catch Danny Rose in the face.

Maupay then harassed a dawdling Matt Ritchie into a giveaway inside the 18, forcing another save out of Dubravka and a corner that led to nothing.

Dwght Gayle flew in to head a stoppage time corner just over the goal.

The pesky striker made a mess of a 47th-minute header attempt and shouldered it into the air.

Mat Ryan needed to make a fine save when Miguel Almiron did well to turn Ritchie’s cross into an outside-of-the-boot shot on goal.

Brighton was the better money as the match wore on, Dubravka needed to stop Maupay. The Frenchman remained dangerous along with Leandro Trossard.

Newcastle found its form in the final stages, and Andy Carroll couldn’t head home off a corner.

Everton solid in dashing Sheffield United’s Europa hopes

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Everton recap: Carlo Ancelotti’s men rebounded from a poor performance to put a serious hit on Sheffield United’s European dreams with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Richarlison’s 13th PL goal this season was enough for a win on a day Everton took the match’s only shots on target. Two. Blech.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Sheffield United’s 54 points are good for eighth place, two points off Wolves who play later Monday and four behind Spurs. Seventh may not be good enough for the Europa League if Arsenal beats Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Everton moves 11th with 49 points, as high as they can finish this season.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Blades dreams dashed: Chris Wilder will have thought his team could do better but their finish was poor. The Blades couldn’t realistically hope to keep getting key goals from defenders, and ultimately their lack of punch will keep them on the European periphery. That’s no insult, as many had Blades as one-and-done in the PL following last summer’s promotion.

2. Ancelotti gets more food for thought: We said after the Villa draw that so few players had staked a claim to be part of the Ancelotti future at Goodison Park. Well, Michael Keane made another claim that he and Mason Holgate (who did not play) can do a job in the center of the park, and young Jarrad Branthwaite had a nice night at CB as well. Lucas Digne was good as usual at left back and Djibril. Sidibe was good on the right.

3. Richarlison the aerial monster:The Brazilian’s 13th goal of the Premier League season was his third of Project Restart. He got to the front of the pack to turn Gylfi Sigurdsson’s cross beyond the reach of Dean Henderson. The 23-year-old now has 41 PL goal involvements over three seasons between Watford and Everton.

Man of the Match

Michael Keane — The Everton defender has had his fair share of feast or famine performances this year but he followed up a fine performance against Villa by again running the back with 12 clearances, two blocked shots, and 10-of-11 duels won.

Sheffield United – Everton recap

The match took some time to get moving, and Everton saw a cross through the 18 go unanswered in the 20th.

Richarlison put Everton ahead just after half time when he raced to the front of the pack to meet Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick and head into the goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the next to tempt the scoreboard though he couldn’t defy Henderson.

Ballcap-wearing Jordan Pickford was challenged by the sun in the late goings, and Everton was off the hook after John Fleck helped win a corner when Billy Sharp was whistled for a foul.

Richarlison couldn’t meet a Theo Walcott cross in the 80th as Everton looked to put away the Blades.

Wolves – Crystal Palace stream: How to watch, start time, prediction

Wolves - Crystal Palace
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Everton, Newcastle – Brighton and Wolves – Crystal Palace takes center stage on Monday: The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

There are two tilts at 1pm ET on Monday.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City. That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Rounding off Monday sees Wolves host Crystal Palace (start time, 3:15pm ET).

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com