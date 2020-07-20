Liverpool – Chelsea stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Liverpool – Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will lift the Premier League Trophy after a tricky test from third-place chasers Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). [ MORE: Premier League stats ] The Reds can no longer break Man City’s record for points in a season but will still want to seal an unbeaten home campaign. The Reds have won 17 and drawn once at Anfield during their league triumph. Chelsea can seal a top four spot with a win, opening the day a point ahead of Manchester United and Leicester, who meet on the last day of the season.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will get their first chance to high-five Christian Pulisic for his sealing of the Reds’ first PL title by scoring versus Man City.

Team news

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip remain out for Liverpool, while James Milner is a minor doubt but should be available for the Reds.

Billy Gilmour is out and N’Golo Kante a doubt for Chelsea. Christian Pulisic should be fit after a minor scare at the weekend.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s James Milner on the trophy lift: “It will be special, very special. It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I’m sure it’s the case for the other lads as well – a club of this size and with its history. The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history. You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact. Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players – the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them. When they were messaging and telling us congratulations, you know they really meant it and they were properly made-up. That was great.”

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on building off FA Cup Final berth: “The gaffer has said we have two massive finals now before we play here again and we need to go into the games with that mindset, to try and win both games to secure the top four. That’s definitely our goal and then we’re back here hoping to win a trophy. We need to take the two league games first, they’re massive games for us. We want to get in that third position and stay there. After that, hopefully we can win some trophies because that’s what we all want to do and that will definitely top the season off for all of us.”

Odds and ends

The Reds are expected to win before lifting the trophy at -103, while Chelsea’s odds to win (+265) are barely better than a draw +270.

The clubs have met a few times this season, first in a 2-2 UEFA Super Cup match claimed by Liverpool in penalties. Liverpool then hung out to beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September.

Prediction

Chelsea has played Liverpool well and they are far more desperate for points. That said, Jurgen Klopp will have the champs fired up to perform after a disappointing loss to Arsenal. Chelsea’s without Kante and Liverpool doesn’t have Henderson. Who will step up? Let’s book a 2-2 draw.

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com