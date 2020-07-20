Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.
Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.
Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.
Liverpool sealed the title courtesy of Man City losing at Chelsea, as they are 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.
The trophy lift will take place after Liverpool – Chelsea on July 22 at Anfield. Click on the link above to watch it live.
This is the earliest title win in Premier League and English top-flight history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.
Liverpool have only lost one of their 31 games so far this season and they have been absolutely imperious on their march to a Premier League title. There have been no real weaknesses and they have won tight games, had blowout wins and battled back late in games time and time again.
Liverpool never give up and now they are Champions.
After coming so close last season but losing out to Man City on the final day, Klopp’s side have come back even stronger this season and have been utterly dominant.
Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been sensational in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson rampant out wide. Jordan Henderson an inspirational leader in midfielder. And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino have simply torn the Premier League apart.
Liverpool are Premier League champions. Reds fans, let that sink in and let the celebrations begin.