In the latest transfer news Nuno Mendes has been linked with a move to Manchester United, among others, while talk of Raul Jimenez to Juventus continues.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting in Manchester, it appears that Nuno Mendes could still be heading to Manchester United.

The Sporting Lisbon left back, 18, is one of the top young prospects in Europe and is said to have a release clause of $60 million after recently signing a new five-year contract.

A report from Calciomercato says that Juventus, Man United and Liverpool are all chasing Mendes. He has burst onto the scene with Sporting in recent months, and is said to be close with Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus try and jump ahead of their rivals.

Do Manchester United need a left back? They have Luke Shaw, who is having a great season as he’s now fully fit, while youngster Brandon Williams is the back-up option. After Bruno Fernandes’ impact since his arrival from Sporting in January, maybe he can help persuade Mendes to arrive at Old Trafford?

Switching to Wolverhampton, the reports linking Raul Jimenez to Juventus will not go away.

Jimenez, 29, has taken his tally of goals to 26 for the season at Wolves and although their UEFA Champions League dreams are over via the Premier League, Jimenez will look to spearhead their charge towards Europa League glory in August.

A report from Tuttosport says that Juventus are offering Douglas Costa to several clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as they want to raise funds to sign Jimenez.

The El Tri star has been the main man for Wolves over the last two seasons but with Champions League qualification now a long-shot, he seems ready to step up to the next level.

Jimenez and his father have never talked down a move to one of Europe’s big boys as the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica striker is wanted by plenty of Europe’s top teams. This season always felt like a great chance for Wolves to break into the top four but now they won’t happen, it is time for Jimenez, Adama Traore and others to think about a potential move away.

Juventus would be a great spot for Jimenez. Ronaldo and Dybala would feed him with chances and the way Maurizio Sarri sets up his teams, a mobile central striker who can link up the play is the focal point of the attack. Jimenez would be perfect for that system.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports