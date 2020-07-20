Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic news and an injury update always has USMNT and Chelsea fans hoping for the best.

Thankfully, this time it seems like it’s just a minor issue. Hopefully.

Pulisic, 21, was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday as Frank Lampard confirmed the American winger has been struggling with a knock.

“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.

There are no more details about the nature of Pulisic’s injury but after a lengthy absence in early 2020 due to an adductor injury, Chelsea and Lampard will be taking no chances when it comes to the USMNT star.

This Pulisic news is okay. Not great. But okay.

Pulisic has been one of the star players in the Premier League since the restart and his goals, creativity and pace has caused havoc for opposition teams.

The fact that Pulisic is not starting will be a huge boost for Manchester United but Chelsea will look to use him off the bench, if they need to, as they aim to reach the FA Cup final.

Whichever team wins out of Chelsea and Manchester United will be the favorites to beat Arsenal on August 1.

Pulisic would love to play a big part in helping Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first season in England and Lampard is probably looking at the former as he will want Pulisic to play against Liverpool on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday in their final Premier League games of the season.

