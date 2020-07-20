More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday, July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Monday, July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Pulisic injury update: Latest on the USMNT, Chelsea star

Pulisic news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic news and an injury update always has USMNT and Chelsea fans hoping for the best.

Thankfully, this time it seems like it’s just a minor issue. Hopefully.

Pulisic, 21, was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday as Frank Lampard confirmed the American winger has been struggling with a knock.

“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.

There are no more details about the nature of Pulisic’s injury but after a lengthy absence in early 2020 due to an adductor injury, Chelsea and Lampard will be taking no chances when it comes to the USMNT star.

This Pulisic news is okay. Not great. But okay.

Pulisic has been one of the star players in the Premier League since the restart and his goals, creativity and pace has caused havoc for opposition teams.

The fact that Pulisic is not starting will be a huge boost for Manchester United but Chelsea will look to use him off the bench, if they need to, as they aim to reach the FA Cup final.

Whichever team wins out of Chelsea and Manchester United will be the favorites to beat Arsenal on August 1.

Pulisic would love to play a big part in helping Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first season in England and Lampard is probably looking at the former as he will want Pulisic to play against Liverpool on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday in their final Premier League games of the season.

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With two matchweeks remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on cup competitions.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful That makes things even tighter.

There are still so many teams fighting for the Champions League and Europa League spot, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 48 17-1-0 13-2-3 93
 Manchester City 36 24 3 9 93 35 58 14-2-2 10-1-7 75
 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 15 10-3-5 9-3-6 63
 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 28 11-4-3 7-4-8 62
 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 28 10-6-2 7-5-6 62
 Wolves 37 15 14 8 51 38 13 8-7-4 7-7-4 59
 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 14 12-3-4 4-7-7 58
 Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 2 10-3-6 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 8 9-6-3 4-8-6 53
 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 -10 8-7-3 5-3-11 49
 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 5-3-10 9-4-6 49
 Newcastle United 37 11 11 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 -19 6-4-8 5-5-9 42
 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 8 14 15 37 53 -16 5-7-7 3-7-8 38
 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 6-3-9 4-4-10 37
 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 -23 6-6-6 2-4-12 34
 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 -27 6-3-9 2-4-12 31
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Cristiano Ronaldo sets more records as Juve approaches scudetto (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo news
Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Juventus took its biggest step yet toward a ninth-consecutive scudetto, defeating challengers Lazio 2-1 on a big Monday for brace-bagging Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old Portuguese converted his 12th penalty of the season to give him 50 career Serie A goals, making him the first player in history to score 50 goals in Italy, England, Spain, and the Champions League.

The goals give him 30 and put him level with league-leading Ciro Immobile, who scored Lazio’s goal, and makes Ronaldo the fastest player to 50 goals in Serie A history (61 matches).

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Here’s Ronaldo, via Football-Italia:

“Records are always important, but the important thing is that the team wins. We are a phenomenal team and we showed that again today, although we always want to improve and raise the bar. These things are nice, but the Capocannoniere title is a natural process that comes as a consequence of scoring to win games for the team.”

Once Juve’s top challenger for the league, Lazio dips into fourth with the loss and is 11 points back of The Old Lady.

Juve’s 80 points are eight ahead of second-place Inter and nine clear of Atalanta with four matches to play in the season.

The schedule is favorable to Juve, too. Juve finishes with Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, and Roma.

Atalanta and Inter still meet, while the former still has Milan and the latter Napoli.

Manchester United – West Ham stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Manchester United – West Ham preview: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils need to get off the mat after a disappointing weekend when they host improved but desperate West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United was overwhelmed by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday but must quickly regroup with top four positioning in question.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED – WEST HAM LIVE

The fifth-place Red Devils have 62 points, level with Leicester City who they’ll meet on the season’s final day. Both sides are a point back of Chelsea.

Back-to-back wins have pulled West Ham six points clear of the bottom three, and David Moyes’ men can just about taste another PL season. A point against his former club will do the trick.

Team news

Man United will not have Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, with question marks around Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Harry Maguire. Eric Bailly suffered a nasty head injury but says it’s “just a scare.”

West Ham’s injury list has shrunk to the absent Ryan Fredericks and an unlikely return for Robert Snodgrass.

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the run toward Champions League qualification“Of course we can’t do anything about that but it’s between us, Chelsea, and Leicester for those two last positions and the more help we get from others the better, of course, but if we do our job on Wednesday we’ll be in a good position. We’ll go into the Leicester game and hope that if we win that one we can qualify. We’ve just got to regroup and go again on Wednesday against West Ham.”

West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass on Mark Noble marking 500 games for the club“I don’t think Nobes gets a lot of credit for how good he actually is. He’s a brilliant player. He’s a brilliant man. He’s a brilliant captain. I think what separates him from the rest is that he knows what the Club means over the last 20 years. Obviously growing up supporting it as a boy, then coming through the Academy, then playing in the first team, and then going on to lead the team, he knows the full ins and outs, he knows everything about it, he knows the people, and he obviously lives and breathes the Club.”

Odds and ends

Man United needs this and is at Old Trafford. The odds reflect that, with the hosts at minus-360 and West Ham at +950. A draw is going +480, according to DraftKings.

West Ham actually beat the Red Devils in September when Manuel Pellegrini oversaw a 2-0 triumph in London. The goals came from Aaron Cresswell and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Prediction

West Ham might find a way onto the scoreboard given Man United’s recent problems at the back but the stung Red Devils rested up for this one thanks to Solskjaer’s odd lineup choices versus Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal. Look for Mason Greenwood to find the score sheet in a 3-1 home win.

How to watch Manchester United – West Ham stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com