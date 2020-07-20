More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sheffield United - Everton


Sheffield United – Everton; Brighton – Newcastle stream: How to watch

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Everton, Newcastle – Brighton and Wolves – Crystal Palace takes center stage on Monday: The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

There are two tilts at 1pm ET on Monday.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City. That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Rounding off Monday sees Wolves host Crystal Palace (start time, 3:15pm ET).

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

Relegation, Top 4 scenarios; Premier League tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation and top 4 scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation and the top four, as there are many permutations which could play out during the midweek games.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season but it all depends on what happens in midweek.

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored.

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

  • Bournemouth would be relegated Tuesday with:
    • Watford draw/win v. Manchester City
  • Aston Villa would be relegated Tuesday with:
    • Loss v. Arsenal AND Watford draw/win v. Manchester City

OR

    • Draw v. Arsenal AND Watford win v. Manchester City

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

  • Chelsea would clinch top 4 finish on Wednesday with:
    • Win at Liverpool

OR

    • Draw at Liverpool AND Manchester United draw/loss v. West Ham

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

Report: Havertz agrees to $91 million Chelsea transfer

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
The latest Kai Havertz to Chelsea update has arrived and it’s a good one if you’re a fan of the Blues.

A report from Sky Italy states that Kai Havertz, 21, has agreed terms on a move to Chelsea and the Premier League side are the only club interested in paying $91 million to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.

Per the report, Chelsea will make the bid in the coming days and Havertz has made it clear that he wants to join the west London club.

The German international has been in superb form during the 2019-20 season and is still scheduled to play for Leverkusen in the remaining rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and many others have been linked with moves for Havertz but it appears that the attacking midfielder has his heart set on a move to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for a combined total of $103 million and with Willian and Pedro to leave on free transfers this summer, Chelsea have freshened up their attack considerably.

Chelsea know they have plenty of restructuring to do when it comes to their defensive players but Havrtz, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley and Mount in attack is a scary and vast array of options in the attacking third of the pitch.

Havertz can play centrally or out wide and is best drifting around off a central striker. Having Havertz and Pulisic feeding Werner chances will have Chelsea fans drooling over their afternoon beers on Monday as it seems like the move for the German youngster is edging closer.

If Chelsea somehow manage a top four finish, FA Cup triumph and a shock comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (probably not, but who knows!?) then Lampard will have had an incredible first season in charge of the Blues.

No Ballon d’Or for 2020: But who should win it?

Ballon d'Or 2020
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
There will be no Ballon d’Or awarded in 2020 as the France Football have released a statement saying that the award for the best player on the planet will not happen for the first time since 1956.

In a statement the outlet gave the following reason for not handing out an award for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Ballon d’Or awarded for a calendar year rather than a single-season.

“In exceptional circumstances, exceptional provisions. For the first time in its history, started in 1956, France Football will not be awarded in 2020, owing to insufficient fair conditions. As the organiser of the Ballon d’Or, the Group L’Equipe, to which France Football belongs, decided not to award the most prestigious individual trophy there is in 2020,”

Pascal Ferre, editor-in-chief of France Football, added: “For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d’Or will take a break. There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met. We believe that such a singular year cannot – and should not – be treated as an ordinary one.

“From a sports perspective, two months (January and February), out of the 11 generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge, without forgetting that the other games were played – or will be played – in unordinary conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements, Champions League played in a single game).”

So, as you can imagine, there’s been a lot of chatter about 1) why the Ballon d’Or will not be handed because in Europe, only Ligue 1 from the five top leagues didn’t finish and 2) who would win the Ballon d’Or for 2020 if it was awarded?

We’re here to answer the second question and below we rank the top 10 contenders for the Ballon d’Or based on their form in 2020.

10 – Karim Benzema

Scored huge goals to win Real Madrid the La Liga title and rolled back the years with his hold-up play and flicks. The key man in Real winning 10 of their final 11 games to seal the Spanish title and Man City will be extremely wary of him in the UCL.

9 – Josip Ilicic

A goalscoring machine for Atalanta as they’re in the last eight of the Champions League and top four of Serie A, again. Ilicic, 31, has been key to Atalanta’s incredible rise in the last few years and is finally getting the respect he deserves.

8 – Erling Haaland

The kid just scores goals. 19 years old, he did it at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund but most of his big achievement came in 2019. Still, he burst onto the scene like a pipping-hot bratwurst at Dortmund in 2020 and deserves to be on this list.

7 – Sadio Mane

Like Haaland, most of his best work was done in 2019 but he still delivered huge moments in the Premier League to guide Liverpool to the title. Mane has been reliable, scored goals and scared the heck out of opposition defenses. He never lets up.

6 – Kylian Mbappe

Had eight goals and two assists in his previous six starts before the pandemic shut down soccer in France, as the 21-year-old was on fire. He will be huge for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and had Ligue 1 not been halted, he would be higher up on this list.

5 – Robert Lewandowski

Truly sensational from a goalscoring perspective as he powered Bayern Munich to the title after the restart. Lewandowksi, 31, doesn’t appear to age and he is so reliable and had the best goalscoring of his amazing career. What a pro. He deserves to win a top award.

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Scoring goals for fun to lead Juventus to yet another title, Cristiano Ronaldo has been very good in 2020. You feel like he’s about to take the Champions League by the scruff of the neck too.

3 – Kevin de Bruyne

Simply sensational for Manchester City and without him they’d be lost. De Bruyne was majestic in the Santiago Bernabeu to give Man City a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid ahead of their UCL round of 16 second leg. De Bruyne’s vision, flair and dominance is just wonderful to watch.

2 – Lionel Messi

The leading goalscorer and assist-maker in La Liga, even though Barcelona finished second. Mess, 33, is playing angry and if Barca can sort out their defensive unit for the Champions League, who would bet against him to lead them to a European title?

1 – Virgil van Dijk

Okay, so he pushed Messi and Ronaldo all the way last season for the Ballon d’Or and finished runner-up to Messi but this season he’s led Liverpool’s title charge from the back and has been incredible. Van Dijk has taken on extra responsibility and with Alisson out injured and changing center back partners, he’s stood tall. A fine player, leader and proof that late bloomers can get to the very top of the game.

La Liga final day: New Messi record, champs Real draw, full standings

Messi assist record
Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT
La Liga closed up shop on its 2019-20 season with 10 matches on Sunday, Barcelona going out on a high while champions Real Madrid won’t care much that a draw was their final result.

The club it drew, however, will be crestfallen.

Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid

Leganes twice came back to answer Real but couldn’t find the winner that would’ve provided La Liga safety on Sunday, ending their first tenure in the top flight at four seasons.

Sergio Ramos had a goal and set Nacho Fernandez up for another as the Spaniard continued his renaissance and Real ended its season five points better than Barcelona.

Alaves 0-5 Barcelona

He won’t be happy about finishing second, but there’s no doubt Lionel Messi cemented his status as one of the Ballon d’Or favorites this season.

The world’s best player finished his league season on a woefully inferior Barca with another two goals and an assist, giving him a La Liga best 25 to go with a La Liga best 21 assists this season.

The assist mark is a La Liga record, and he now has been directly involved in 1000 senior goals, with 297 of those assists.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, and Nelson Semedo also scored, Riqui Puig supplying two assists as Barca finished with 82 points and now waits a few weeks to meet Napoli with their UCL tie level at one.

Apologies, Barca supporters, but this Tweet was especially funny.

Espanyol 0-0 Celta Vigo

Celta misses the drop by one point thanks to Leganes’ loss and its painful draw against already-relegated Espanyol in Catalonia.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Valencia meant third place was a possibility if Atleti failed to get a point on Sunday, but Koke scored in the 30th minute off an Alvaro Morata pass to ease concerns.

El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera conceding a late own goal to give the visitors the point it needed, though, the point enough for Real Sociedad to hit the Europa League in sixth place.

A loss would’ve allowed Granada the chance to slide into sixth, and Granada will now become big Real Sociedad fans. Real beating rivals Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Final will open up seventh to the UEL.

Villarreal 4-0 Eibar

Gerard Moreno scored twice and Moi Gomez had a goal and an assist as Villarreal left no question about its hold on fifth.

Elsewhere

Real Valladolid 2-0 Real Betis
Osasuna 2-2 Mallorca
Levante 1-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-0 Valencia
Granada 4-0 Athletic Bilbao

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 38 26 9 3 70 25 45 15-4-0 11-5-3 87
 Barcelona 38 25 7 6 86 38 48 16-2-1 9-5-5 82
 Atlético Madrid 38 18 16 4 51 27 24 12-6-1 6-10-3 70
 Sevilla 38 19 13 6 54 34 20 10-7-2 9-6-4 70
 Villarreal 38 18 6 14 63 49 14 9-5-5 9-1-9 60
 Real Sociedad 38 16 8 14 56 48 8 9-4-6 7-4-8 56
 Granada 38 16 8 14 52 45 7 10-3-6 6-5-8 56
 Getafe 38 14 12 12 43 37 6 8-6-5 6-6-7 54
 València 38 14 11 13 46 53 -7 11-7-1 3-4-12 53
 Osasuna 38 13 13 12 46 54 -8 7-7-5 6-6-7 52
 Athletic Club 38 13 12 13 41 38 3 9-4-6 4-8-7 51
 Levante 38 14 7 17 47 53 -6 9-5-5 5-2-12 49
 Valladolid 38 9 15 14 32 43 -11 5-10-4 4-5-10 42
 Eibar 38 11 9 18 39 56 -17 8-3-8 3-6-10 42
 Betis 38 10 11 17 48 60 -12 9-4-6 1-7-11 41
 Alavés 38 10 9 19 34 59 -25 7-6-6 3-3-13 39
 Celta Vigo 38 7 16 15 37 49 -12 5-8-6 2-8-9 37
 Leganés 38 8 12 18 30 51 -21 5-5-9 3-7-9 36
 Mallorca 38 9 6 23 40 65 -25 8-3-8 1-3-15 33
 Espanyol 38 5 10 23 27 58 -31 2-6-11 3-4-12 25