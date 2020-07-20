More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Relegation, Top 4 scenarios; Premier League tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation and top 4 scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation and the top four, as there are many permutations which could play out during the midweek games.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season but it all depends on what happens in midweek.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored.

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

  • Bournemouth would be relegated Tuesday with:
    • Watford draw/win v. Manchester City
  • Aston Villa would be relegated Tuesday with:
    • Loss v. Arsenal AND Watford draw/win v. Manchester City

OR

    • Draw v. Arsenal AND Watford win v. Manchester City

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

  • Chelsea would clinch top 4 finish on Wednesday with:
    • Win at Liverpool

OR

    • Draw at Liverpool AND Manchester United draw/loss v. West Ham

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

Transfer news: Mendes to Man United; Jimenez to Juventus

Mendes to Manchester United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Nuno Mendes has been linked with a move to Manchester United, among others, while talk of Raul Jimenez to Juventus continues.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting in Manchester, it appears that Nuno Mendes could still be heading to Manchester United.

The Sporting Lisbon left back, 18, is one of the top young prospects in Europe and is said to have a release clause of $60 million after recently signing a new five-year contract.

A report from Calciomercato says that Juventus, Man United and Liverpool are all chasing Mendes. He has burst onto the scene with Sporting in recent months, and is said to be close with Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus try and jump ahead of their rivals.

Do Manchester United need a left back? They have Luke Shaw, who is having a great season as he’s now fully fit, while youngster Brandon Williams is the back-up option. After Bruno Fernandes’ impact since his arrival from Sporting in January, maybe he can help persuade Mendes to arrive at Old Trafford?

Jimenez to Juventus
Getty Images

Switching to Wolverhampton, the reports linking Raul Jimenez to Juventus will not go away.

Jimenez, 29, has taken his tally of goals to 26 for the season at Wolves and although their UEFA Champions League dreams are over via the Premier League, Jimenez will look to spearhead their charge towards Europa League glory in August.

A report from Tuttosport says that Juventus are offering Douglas Costa to several clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as they want to raise funds to sign Jimenez.

The El Tri star has been the main man for Wolves over the last two seasons but with Champions League qualification now a long-shot, he seems ready to step up to the next level.

Jimenez and his father have never talked down a move to one of Europe’s big boys as the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica striker is wanted by plenty of Europe’s top teams. This season always felt like a great chance for Wolves to break into the top four but now they won’t happen, it is time for Jimenez, Adama Traore and others to think about a potential move away.

Juventus would be a great spot for Jimenez. Ronaldo and Dybala would feed him with chances and the way Maurizio Sarri sets up his teams, a mobile central striker who can link up the play is the focal point of the attack. Jimenez would be perfect for that system.

Pulisic injury update: Latest on the USMNT, Chelsea star

Pulisic news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic news and an injury update always has USMNT and Chelsea fans hoping for the best.

Thankfully, this time it seems like it’s just a minor issue. Hopefully.

Pulisic, 21, was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday as Frank Lampard confirmed the American winger has been struggling with a knock.

“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.

There are no more details about the nature of Pulisic’s injury but after a lengthy absence in early 2020 due to an adductor injury, Chelsea and Lampard will be taking no chances when it comes to the USMNT star.

This Pulisic news is okay. Not great. But okay.

Pulisic has been one of the star players in the Premier League since the restart and his goals, creativity and pace has caused havoc for opposition teams.

The fact that Pulisic is not starting will be a huge boost for Manchester United but Chelsea will look to use him off the bench, if they need to, as they aim to reach the FA Cup final.

Whichever team wins out of Chelsea and Manchester United will be the favorites to beat Arsenal on August 1.

Pulisic would love to play a big part in helping Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first season in England and Lampard is probably looking at the former as he will want Pulisic to play against Liverpool on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday in their final Premier League games of the season.

Sheffield United – Everton; Brighton – Newcastle stream: How to watch

Sheffield United - Everton
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sheffield United – Everton, Newcastle – Brighton and Wolves – Crystal Palace takes center stage on Monday: The Premier League’s wild and wonderful summer run continues Monday with a trio of matches, two of which could shake up the European pictures.

The third will see a bottom-tier outfit hope to use its home field to seal another season in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

There are two tilts at 1pm ET on Monday.

Plenty of focus will be on Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United needs to rebound from a surprising loss at Leicester City. That we’re calling it a surprise underscores just how wonderful Blades have been this year, having knocked off Wolves and Chelsea in back-to-back matches. United is four points back of sixth-place Spurs with a match-in-hand.

The opponents can be tough. The keyword is can. Everton has proven capable of looking like world-beaters or relegation candidates, and they were flat-out miserable in a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

That 1 pm ET kickoff will see the Toffees hoping to show manager Carlo Ancelotti that they should remain part of his plans next season.

Kicking off at the same time is Brighton and Newcastle. The 16th-place Seagulls will be safe the next time they gain a point or Villa drops one. They’d prefer to handle it themselves against a Newcastle team which has been feast or famine this season.

Rounding off Monday sees Wolves host Crystal Palace (start time, 3:15pm ET).

Wolves have only take four of the last 12 points available to them, and sit seventh. While eighth looked like a possible route to Europa League football for some time, an Arsenal win in the FA Cup Final would mean seventh isn’t enough.

Wolves’ 56 points are two behind Spurs, though of course Spurs have a match-in-hand. They’ll expect to beat a Palace team which has struggled to the tune of six-straight PL losses.

Odds and ends

(-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
(+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
(-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320

Predictions

Brighton’s desperation gets a goal but the Magpies do, too, in a 1-1 draw.

Blades are frustrated by a fired-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Everton in a 2-2 draw.

Wolves fuel their UEL hopes by beating Palace 3-1.

How to watch Sheffield United – Everton stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

How to watch Brighton – Newcastle stream

Start time: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

How to watch Wolves – Crystal Palace stream

Start time: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

Report: Havertz agrees to $91 million Chelsea transfer

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest Kai Havertz to Chelsea update has arrived and it’s a good one if you’re a fan of the Blues.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

A report from Sky Italy states that Kai Havertz, 21, has agreed terms on a move to Chelsea and the Premier League side are the only club interested in paying $91 million to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.

Per the report, Chelsea will make the bid in the coming days and Havertz has made it clear that he wants to join the west London club.

The German international has been in superb form during the 2019-20 season and is still scheduled to play for Leverkusen in the remaining rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and many others have been linked with moves for Havertz but it appears that the attacking midfielder has his heart set on a move to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for a combined total of $103 million and with Willian and Pedro to leave on free transfers this summer, Chelsea have freshened up their attack considerably.

Chelsea know they have plenty of restructuring to do when it comes to their defensive players but Havrtz, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley and Mount in attack is a scary and vast array of options in the attacking third of the pitch.

Havertz can play centrally or out wide and is best drifting around off a central striker. Having Havertz and Pulisic feeding Werner chances will have Chelsea fans drooling over their afternoon beers on Monday as it seems like the move for the German youngster is edging closer.

If Chelsea somehow manage a top four finish, FA Cup triumph and a shock comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (probably not, but who knows!?) then Lampard will have had an incredible first season in charge of the Blues.