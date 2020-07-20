It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation and top 4 scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation and the top four, as there are many permutations which could play out during the midweek games.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season but it all depends on what happens in midweek.

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored.

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Bournemouth would be relegated Tuesday with: Watford draw/win v. Manchester City



Aston Villa would be relegated Tuesday with: Loss v. Arsenal AND Watford draw/win v. Manchester City



OR

Draw v. Arsenal AND Watford win v. Manchester City



PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

Chelsea would clinch top 4 finish on Wednesday with: Win at Liverpool



OR

Draw at Liverpool AND Manchester United draw/loss v. West Ham



TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

Goal difference

Goals scored

Points won in head-to-head meetings

Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

