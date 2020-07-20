More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chris Wilder news
Wilder proud of ‘ridiculous overachievers’ Sheffield United

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
What a difference four days makes for Chris Wilder.

The Sheffield United boss tore into the Blades after they lost to Leicester City on Friday, but Wilder was full of praise for his players after their top-six charge was stopped short by a 1-0 loss to Everton at Bramall Lane on Monday.

The newly-promoted Blades had been pegged to fight relegation this season but instead stayed in the European picture until the final whistle of Match No. 37.

“Top six should never have been in the equation from the minute we set foot into the division,” Wilder said, via the BBC. “What you try and do in a season is try and get your players and club to overachieve and we have ridiculously overachieved.”

Blades can’t finish any higher than sixth now if Wolves take another point (They lead Palace 1-0 as of post time).

And Wilder’s in a reflective mood, even if it all stings a bit right now.

“We are delighted as staff we have got the maximum out of the players,” he said. “They have left everything out there yet again tonight. Yes they lacked that bit of quality in the final third but to 10 guaranteed and another season in the Premier League: That is what we should be reflecting on.

“I’m just disappointed to be honest because I am sure there would be 32,000 supporters now giving these boys a standing ovation. To beat the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and Wolves. I think the supporters would have recognised what we have done this season.”

It’s good to hear Wilder back his boys, as expected, after such a bitter (and understandable) response on Friday. Blades competing for a Europa League spot is amazing and Wilder should be in consideration for the next post after Jurgen Klopp on the Premier League Manager of the Year list.

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Juventus took its biggest step yet toward a ninth-consecutive scudetto, defeating challengers Lazio 2-1 on a big Monday for brace-bagging Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old Portuguese converted his 12th penalty of the season to give him 50 career Serie A goals, making him the first player in history to score 50 goals in Italy, England, Spain, and the Champions League.

The goals give him 30 and put him level with league-leading Ciro Immobile, who scored Lazio’s goal, and makes Ronaldo the fastest player to 50 goals in Serie A history (61 matches).

Here’s Ronaldo, via Football-Italia:

“Records are always important, but the important thing is that the team wins. We are a phenomenal team and we showed that again today, although we always want to improve and raise the bar. These things are nice, but the Capocannoniere title is a natural process that comes as a consequence of scoring to win games for the team.”

Once Juve’s top challenger for the league, Lazio dips into fourth with the loss and is 11 points back of The Old Lady.

Juve’s 80 points are eight ahead of second-place Inter and nine clear of Atalanta with four matches to play in the season.

The schedule is favorable to Juve, too. Juve finishes with Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, and Roma.

Atalanta and Inter still meet, while the former still has Milan and the latter Napoli.

Manchester United – West Ham stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Manchester United – West Ham preview: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils need to get off the mat after a disappointing weekend when they host improved but desperate West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United was overwhelmed by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday but must quickly regroup with top four positioning in question.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED – WEST HAM LIVE

The fifth-place Red Devils have 62 points, level with Leicester City who they’ll meet on the season’s final day. Both sides are a point back of Chelsea.

Back-to-back wins have pulled West Ham six points clear of the bottom three, and David Moyes’ men can just about taste another PL season. A point against his former club will do the trick.

Team news

Man United will not have Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, with question marks around Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Harry Maguire. Eric Bailly suffered a nasty head injury but says it’s “just a scare.”

West Ham’s injury list has shrunk to the absent Ryan Fredericks and an unlikely return for Robert Snodgrass.

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the run toward Champions League qualification“Of course we can’t do anything about that but it’s between us, Chelsea, and Leicester for those two last positions and the more help we get from others the better, of course, but if we do our job on Wednesday we’ll be in a good position. We’ll go into the Leicester game and hope that if we win that one we can qualify. We’ve just got to regroup and go again on Wednesday against West Ham.”

West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass on Mark Noble marking 500 games for the club“I don’t think Nobes gets a lot of credit for how good he actually is. He’s a brilliant player. He’s a brilliant man. He’s a brilliant captain. I think what separates him from the rest is that he knows what the Club means over the last 20 years. Obviously growing up supporting it as a boy, then coming through the Academy, then playing in the first team, and then going on to lead the team, he knows the full ins and outs, he knows everything about it, he knows the people, and he obviously lives and breathes the Club.”

Odds and ends

Man United needs this and is at Old Trafford. The odds reflect that, with the hosts at minus-360 and West Ham at +950. A draw is going +480, according to DraftKings.

West Ham actually beat the Red Devils in September when Manuel Pellegrini oversaw a 2-0 triumph in London. The goals came from Aaron Cresswell and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Prediction

West Ham might find a way onto the scoreboard given Man United’s recent problems at the back but the stung Red Devils rested up for this one thanks to Solskjaer’s odd lineup choices versus Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal. Look for Mason Greenwood to find the score sheet in a 3-1 home win.

How to watch Manchester United – West Ham stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Wolves continue Europa charge with defeat of Palace

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
Wolves – Crystal Palace recap: Wolves kept control of its top six destiny by handing Crystal Palace a seventh-straight loss in a 2-0 win at the Molineux on Monday.

Daniel Podence and Jonny Otto scored for the sixth-place hosts, who can still finish as high as fifth and finish at Chelsea on Sunday.

Wolves’ 59 points are three back of Manchester United and Leicester City. United has two matches left and one is Leicester’s lone remaining match.

Palace’s 42 points are 14th. It can finish as high as 13th or as low as 16th after finishing at home to Tottenham.

WOLVES – CRYSTAL PALACE FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Wolves engine room fires on all cylinders: Nuno Espirito Santo’s team has so many key contributors but the heart of the club’s midfield was especially shiny on Monday. Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are a Portuguese power duo, the former providing industry and power while the latter blends experience, vision, and calmness into a total midfielder. They were clinical against a Palace bunch who wants to use work ethic and graft to make your day miserable.

2. Wolves eye UEL: Nuno Espirito Santo’s men can still claim 62 points which theoretically could put them past Manchester United or Leicester, but the pair meeting on the final day means at least one will finish above Wolves (Plus United has West Ham on Wednesday). It looks like it’ll come down to Spurs or Wolves for sixth and seventh, and an Arsenal win over Chelsea in the FA Cup Final would make seven just a place on the table. Here’s a good breakdown from a better man than me.

3. Hodgson shakes his head: Look you’d love to see better out of Palace, who overachieved in a big way for much of the season, but Roy Hodgson must look at the club’s run to the finish of the season and wonder if they could’ve had it unluckier. The Eagles had vague Europa League hopes when they started this losing skid by playing Liverpool and then Burnley, Leicester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and now Wolves. Every one of them was alive for European qualification or fighting against relegation. Finishing with Tottenham won’t make it any easier for a club who was simply playing for pride.

Man of the Match

Matt Doherty — A tackling machine who painted the right side of the heat map red, Doherty’s steal and assist on the opener was emblematic of his very best.

Wolves – Crystal Palace recap

Palace put together a terrific team play in the first throes of the game, James McCarthy stinging a pass to Jeff Schlupp that wound up with Jordan Ayew flummoxed in the heart of the box.

Raul Jimenez had a lively opening 15 minutes for Wolves, nearly dribbling into a scoring chance and hassling Palace.

Mamadou Sakho was forced. off with injury in the 22nd minute, limping up the stands.

Podence had a few chances before he put Wolves ahead in the 41st minute. Joao Moutinho chipped Matt Doherty into the box, and the Irishman cut it back for the Portuguese to nod home.

Otto scored a classy goal in the 68th minute after a half-hour’s work of great work from Adama Traore, who built the play up with a powerful dribble from the right to find Jimenez and then Otto.

Otto cut left and then back to the right to turn and fire past Vicente Guaita in the 69th.

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Heading into the final week of the Premier League season, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the stat leaders as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove will go down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne is looking to break the single-season assist record of 20 as he’s two short with two games to go.

Heading into the final few games, there is still a lot that can change but Jamie Vardy is so far leading the Golden Boot race and Nick Pope is just ahead in the race for the Golden Glove.

Make sure you stay up to date with all of the latest Premier League action by clicking on the schedule link above as top four, Europa League and relegation are still all on the line.

[ MORE: Premier League stat leaders; teams, players

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, which goalkeepers are in with a shout of recording the most shutouts and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne, with only five players in double digits for assists this season.

With plenty on the line for teams across the league, plenty of players will also be eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes or so of the season.

Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23
Danny Ings – 21
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 20
Mohamed Salah – 19
Marcus Rashford – 17
Sadio Mane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17
Anthony Martial – 17
Harry Kane – 17
Raheem Sterling – 17
Sergio Aguero – 16

Premier League Golden Glove

Nick Pope – 15
Ederson – 14
Alisson – 13
Dean Henderson – 13
Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 18
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 12
Andrew Robertson – 10
David Silva – 10
Heung-min Son – 10
Riyad Mahrez – 9
Mohamed Salah – 9
Adama Traore – 9