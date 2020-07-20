What a difference four days makes for Chris Wilder.

The Sheffield United boss tore into the Blades after they lost to Leicester City on Friday, but Wilder was full of praise for his players after their top-six charge was stopped short by a 1-0 loss to Everton at Bramall Lane on Monday.

The newly-promoted Blades had been pegged to fight relegation this season but instead stayed in the European picture until the final whistle of Match No. 37.

“Top six should never have been in the equation from the minute we set foot into the division,” Wilder said, via the BBC. “What you try and do in a season is try and get your players and club to overachieve and we have ridiculously overachieved.”

Blades can’t finish any higher than sixth now if Wolves take another point (They lead Palace 1-0 as of post time).

And Wilder’s in a reflective mood, even if it all stings a bit right now.

“We are delighted as staff we have got the maximum out of the players,” he said. “They have left everything out there yet again tonight. Yes they lacked that bit of quality in the final third but to 10 guaranteed and another season in the Premier League: That is what we should be reflecting on.

“I’m just disappointed to be honest because I am sure there would be 32,000 supporters now giving these boys a standing ovation. To beat the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and Wolves. I think the supporters would have recognised what we have done this season.”

It’s good to hear Wilder back his boys, as expected, after such a bitter (and understandable) response on Friday. Blades competing for a Europa League spot is amazing and Wilder should be in consideration for the next post after Jurgen Klopp on the Premier League Manager of the Year list.