Aston Villa - Arsenal
Getty Images

Aston Villa – Arsenal: How to watch, stream, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Aston Villa – Arsenal has so much on the line on Tuesday (start time, 3:15 pm ET) as Villa are battling against relegation and Arsenal are chasing Europa League qualification.

ASTON VILLA – ARSENAL STREAM

Dean Smith and Aston Villa know they must beat Arsenal and then West Ham on the final day to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. They’ve picked up four points in their last two games and have looked much better defensively since the restart.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta too and put in two superb battling displays over the last week by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League and Man City 2-0 in the FA Cup semifinal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa v. Arsenal at Villa Park.

Team news

Aston Villa have Kourtney Hause fit but Neil Taylor is struggling with a hamstring injury. Aside from long-term absentees Wesley, Frederic Guilbert and Tom Heaton, no new injury concerns for Villa.

Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi who injured his hamstring against Man City, while Bernd Leno has returned to light training. Cedric Soares is available after being cup-tied for the FA Cup semifinal, while Eddie Nketiah is available after his three-match ban.

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on the dramatic relegation battle: We had a good win against Crystal Palace and followed it up with a good performance at Everton, where we should have won the game. They have to maintain the performance levels, work hard for each other and if you do that, you get the rewards. We need to win, we know that. You’ll always have people that want to put you down at times, so the job is to prove people wrong. We believe that we have enough in the dressing room, and we have to prove that.”

Mikel Arteta on fighting for Europa League: “We have to be in the same mood [as them]. We still have to win both games and wait to have a chance to qualify for Europe and that’s the mood that I want from everybody involved. It’s not in our hands at the moment and we knew that was going to be difficult, but we need to give it a go and try to win both games and then wait and see what happens. If we do that, I think we will have a good chance.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts Aston Villa are the underdogs (+220) for good reason and the fact Arsenal (-110) need a win to keep their Europa League hopes alive means the Gunners will go all out. The tie at +280 shouldn’t be left alone but it’s tough to see past an Arsenal win, especially after the confidence boost of beating Man City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Prediction

This will be a lot closer than everyone expects, especially given the situation Aston Villa find themselves in at the bottom. They have to win and hope Watford lose agains Man City and Dean Smith’s side were good value for their victory against Crystal Palace and should have beat Everton last time out. That said, Arsenal have the winning habit now and are grinding out victories however they can. I expect them to do the same thing at Villa Park. Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Aston Villa – Arsenal stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Sancho to Man United; Ake to Man City

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news it appears that Nathan Ake to Manchester City is going to happen, while talk of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is heating up once again.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting at Manchester United, the Daily Star reports that Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is reaching crunch time.

According to the report, Manchester United will make a $101 million offer to Borussia Dortmund for Sancho, 20, in the next week after Champions League action is or isn’t confirmed and then move on if the offer isn’t accepted.

Per the report, Marcus Rashford wants his close friend Sancho to join him at Man United and is pushing hard for the move to happen, even though Dortmund want closer to $130 million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long wanted to strengthen his options out wide and if Sancho arrived it would allow Mason Greenwood to play centrally more often.

We’ve said it many times, but do Manchester United really need to sign Sancho? He’s an incredible player and one Dortmund have admitted will not stay with them for much longer, but with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes around, Man United are stacked with attacking options.

That said, when you look beyond that quartet you have Daniel James, Juan Mata, Odion Ighalo and Jesse Lingard and there’s a big drop-off there. If Manchester United is serious about not only being a top four side but challenging for trophies, they need to keep signing players of Sancho’s caliber.

The English winger has been chased by Chelsea and other huge clubs across Europe but Manchester United appears to be the perfect fit for him.

Nathan Ake Manchester City
Getty Images

Moving to Manchester City, a report from The Guardian states that City will have to pay a $44.5 million fee to Bournemouth to buy center back Nathan Ake. The report goes on to state that Man City are waiting until Bournemouth are officially relegated as Ake’s asking price could drop.

Ake, 25, has been incredibly consistent over the past few years at Bournemouth and the Dutch international is the Cherries’ major asset to sell to offset relegation from the Premier League.

He has suffered with injuries this season and when he has been out Bournemouth have missed him massively. A ball-playing center back who is dangerous in the attacking box as well as being astute positionally and brave in his own box, Ake has everything you would want from a modern center back.

Pep Guardiola and Man City badly need defensive upgrades and with Chelsea, Manchester United and others wanting to sign Ake as his former club Chelsea are believed to have a buy-back clause in his current contract. If Manchester City are able to sign the Dutchman this will be a coup. Ake knows he will probably start next season alongside Aymeric Laporte given the poor form of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi this season.

Watford – Manchester City: How to watch, stream, odds

Watford - Manchester City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
Watford – Manchester City is a big, big game for the hosts on Tuesday at Vicarage Road (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

After firing Nigel Pearson over the weekend, Watford will hope for a reaction as caretaker boss Hayden Mullins has two games to get the points which will save Watford from relegation. They host Man City and then head to Arsenal on Sunday on the final day of the season, and a point could be enough to keep them up as they sit three points above Aston Villa and Bournemouth. After breaking a Premier League record for being the first club to fire three permanent managers in a single-season, Watford are battling to stay out of the bottom three.

WATFORD – MANCHESTER CITY STREAM

A point for Watford against Man City would mean Aston Villa need to beat Arsenal later on Tuesday or they are relegated, while a draw for the Hornets would send Bournemouth down.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side are guaranteed to finish in second place but will want to react in a positive manner after losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford – Manchester City.

Team news

Watford bring Adrian Mariappa back into the starting lineup for Adam Masina, while Roberto Pereyra replaces Danny Welbeck in what looks like a 4-5-1 formation.

Man City have Joao Cancelo at left back, while Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden come into the attack as starters.

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

Given everything that has gone on it is no surprise whatsoever that Watford are the underdogs (+800) and Man City are the heavy favorites (-345). The tie which Watford need to stay up is +525.

Prediction

Watford will battle hard and sit back and try to grab the all-important point you need. Mullins did well earlier this season as he organized the defense but this is Man City and they beat Watford 8-0 earlier this season. I’m going for an away win. Watford 0-3 Man City.

How to watch Watford – Manchester City stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Tuesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arteta update on Aubameyang contract; Pep slams Arsenal

Aubameyang contract
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Mikel Arteta has an update on the Aubameyang contract situation, while Pep Guardiola is far from impressed with Arsenal, off the pitch.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting at Arsenal, Arteta has revealed that talks over a new contract are going well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The star striker, 31, has under a year left on his current contract and he underlined his importance to Arsenal by scoring twice in their 2-0 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

“I don’t know, to put a date right now is very difficult,” Arteta said when asked about when he’d like things to be wrapped up. “I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I’m hearing. I’m sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone. I am confident he will extend his stay.”

Arteta added this detail about Aubameyang’s life off the pitch at Arsenal: “He’s generally happy. I think he is enjoying his football. He is settled in the country and his family are good. I think he can sense – and we’ve told him – how much we like him, how much we value him. I think the connection he has with the fans is unique. I believe he is in the perfect place for him. Everything I have from him and the people around him is the same. So I don’t have any arguments to say something different.”

Aubameyang has been named the captain of Arsenal since Arteta arrived and he knows how important the Gabonese striker is to his future plans.

Offloading Aubameyang this summer would take a guaranteed 25 goals a season striker out of your squad and that would be a disaster for Arsenal and Arteta. Aubameyang knows that too and that is why this negotiations will rumble on, even if they appear to be heading in the right direction.

Guardiola Arsenal
Getty Images

Sticking with Arsenal news, Pep Guardiola has hit out at the Gunners’ conduct off the pitch.

Guardiola had plenty of praise for the way Arteta’s side played in their 2-0 win over his Man City side on Saturday but when it comes to off the field activities, Guardiola isn’t happy at all.

“The opponents always deserve my respect and credit, and Arsenal, they have it… I have all the respect for what Arsenal are on the pitch – not much off the pitch, but on the pitch a lot. So I congratulate them and good luck against Chelsea in the final,” Guardiola said.

The cryptic comment from Guardiola is said to refer to two things: 1) the way they approached Arteta, who was Guardiola’s assistant at Man City, to become their new manager. 2) that they were one of several clubs who asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to now reduce a two-year UEFA ban on Man City regarding alleged Financial Fair Play wrongdoings.

After Man City’s UEFA ban was overturned by CAS last week, Guardiola has been on the warpath about this topic and it is quite clear both he and Man City will not forget some of the stances other clubs took regarding their possible ban from European action.

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Matchweek 37

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 37, the penultimate week of the season. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Watford 0-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Wolves 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Norwich 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Sheffield United 1-2 Everton – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man United 1-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

ODDS – Via DraftKings

Saturday, July 18: (+235) Norwich v. Burnley (+120), Tie: +235
Sunday, July 19: (+135) Bournemouth v. Southampton (+185), Tie: +270
Sunday, July 19: (+130) Tottenham v. Leicester (+215), Tie: +240
Monday, July 20: (-112) Brighton v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +240
Monday, July 20: (+115) Sheffield United v. Everton (+255), Tie: +230
Monday, July 20: (-215) Wolves v. Crystal Palace (+675), Tie: +320
Tuesday, July 21: (+950) Watford v. Man City (-375), Tie: +500
Tuesday, July 21: (+250) Aston Villa v. Arsenal (-106), Tie: +300
Wednesday, July 22: (-360) Man United v. West Ham (+950), Tie: +480
Wednesday, July 22: (-103) Liverpool v. Chelsea (+265), Tie: +270