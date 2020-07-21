Mikel Arteta has an update on the Aubameyang contract situation, while Pep Guardiola is far from impressed with Arsenal, off the pitch.

Starting at Arsenal, Arteta has revealed that talks over a new contract are going well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The star striker, 31, has under a year left on his current contract and he underlined his importance to Arsenal by scoring twice in their 2-0 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

“I don’t know, to put a date right now is very difficult,” Arteta said when asked about when he’d like things to be wrapped up. “I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I’m hearing. I’m sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone. I am confident he will extend his stay.”

Arteta added this detail about Aubameyang’s life off the pitch at Arsenal: “He’s generally happy. I think he is enjoying his football. He is settled in the country and his family are good. I think he can sense – and we’ve told him – how much we like him, how much we value him. I think the connection he has with the fans is unique. I believe he is in the perfect place for him. Everything I have from him and the people around him is the same. So I don’t have any arguments to say something different.”

Aubameyang has been named the captain of Arsenal since Arteta arrived and he knows how important the Gabonese striker is to his future plans.

Offloading Aubameyang this summer would take a guaranteed 25 goals a season striker out of your squad and that would be a disaster for Arsenal and Arteta. Aubameyang knows that too and that is why this negotiations will rumble on, even if they appear to be heading in the right direction.

Sticking with Arsenal news, Pep Guardiola has hit out at the Gunners’ conduct off the pitch.

Guardiola had plenty of praise for the way Arteta’s side played in their 2-0 win over his Man City side on Saturday but when it comes to off the field activities, Guardiola isn’t happy at all.

“The opponents always deserve my respect and credit, and Arsenal, they have it… I have all the respect for what Arsenal are on the pitch – not much off the pitch, but on the pitch a lot. So I congratulate them and good luck against Chelsea in the final,” Guardiola said.

The cryptic comment from Guardiola is said to refer to two things: 1) the way they approached Arteta, who was Guardiola’s assistant at Man City, to become their new manager. 2) that they were one of several clubs who asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to now reduce a two-year UEFA ban on Man City regarding alleged Financial Fair Play wrongdoings.

After Man City’s UEFA ban was overturned by CAS last week, Guardiola has been on the warpath about this topic and it is quite clear both he and Man City will not forget some of the stances other clubs took regarding their possible ban from European action.

