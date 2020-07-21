The EFL Championship final day on Wednesday will be absolutely bonkers. Stay weird, Championship.

There is still one spot open for automatic promotion to the Premier League, with West Brom, Brentford and Fulham scrapping to move up from the second-tier, while Welsh rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City are in a ridiculously tight battle for the final playoff spot.

ICYMI, Leeds United have already sealed promotion to the Premier League and were crowned champions of the Championship over the weekend.

At the bottom, no team has been relegated yet and seven teams are battling to stay out of the bottom three with Hull, Luton, Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic all still in danger, while Wigan could also be relegated due to financial problems. In conclusion, and as always, the Championship will be chaos. We love it.

Here’s a look at how to watch and stream the Championship final day action, plus the schedule and standings.

Automatic promotion down to the wire

Leeds have sealed the title but below them it is an almighty battle for second. West Brom know a win at home against QPR on the final day will seal promotion but Slaven Bilic’s side have stumbled in recent weeks, while Brentford were on fire before their recent defeat but still have a chance and so too do Scott Parker’s Fulham. Brentford host relegation battlers Barnsley, so both teams will go all-out for the win, while Fulham travel to Wigan who need a win to try and save themselves from relegation as they are due to be hit with a 12-point deduction at the end of the season due to going into administration. So much on the line for all three teams chasing automatic promotion.

Playoff spot up for grabs

Brentford and Fulham have sealed two of the four playoff spots, while Nottingham Forest are also in barring a ridiculously large swing in goal difference on the final day which would see them losing to Stoke City and Swansea wining big at Reading. As for sixth place, it is a battle between bitter South Wales rivals Cardiff and Swansea. Cardiff occupy the final playoff spot and host Hull City, who need a win to stay up, but a point for Cardiff will seal sixth place. However, if they lose and Swansea win, then Swansea will finish sixth on goal difference as Cardiff are on +7 with Swansea on +6.

Relegation situation is wild

Hull sit bottom and the only hope for them is if they win on the final day and Luton, Barnsley and Wigan don’t win, as Wigan’s 12-point deduction would save Hull. Middlesbrough and Birmingham City should be okay but Lee Bowyer’s Charlton are well in the mix. Adding Wigan’s situation into the mix makes it even crazier as their 12-point deduction will kick in after the final whistle on Wednesday.

Championship final day schedule

Birmingham City v. Derby County

Brentford v. Barnsley

Bristol City v. Preston

Cardiff City v. Hull City

Leeds United v. Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v. Blackburn Rovers

Millwall v. Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest v. Stoke City

Reading v. Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday v. Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion v. QPR

Wigan Athletic v. Fulham

How to watch Championship final day: Stream, start time

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: None

Online: Stream via ESPN +

Championship standings

